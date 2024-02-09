Medical Marijuana Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Medical Marijuana Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The medical marijuana market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $72.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Marijuana Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical marijuana market size is predicted to reach $72.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%.

The growth in the medical marijuana market is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical marijuana market share. Major players in the medical marijuana market include Pfizer Inc., Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp, Green Thumb Industries GTI Inc., Cresco Labs Inc., Tilray Inc., Aphria Inc..

Medical Marijuana Market Segments

• By Product: Dried Flower, Extract Form

• By Type: Flower, Concentrate, Edibles, Other Types

• By Application: Pain Management, Tourette Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, Migraines, Depression And Anxiety, Multiple Sclerosis, Cancer, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global medical marijuana market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9091&type=smp

Medical marijuana refers to the derivatives of the cannabis sativa plant. It is used to treat drug addiction issues or as a substitute for alcohol and other substances such as opiates and cocaine, including situations such as pain management, nausea and vomiting control, and pain relief.

Read More On The Medical Marijuana Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-marijuana-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Medical Marijuana Market Characteristics

3. Medical Marijuana Market Trends And Strategies

4. Medical Marijuana Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Medical Marijuana Market Size And Growth

……

27. Medical Marijuana Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Medical Marijuana Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Kombucha Tea Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/kombucha-tea-global-market-report

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tea-pods-global-market-report

Organic Tea Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-tea-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Medical Component Manufacturing Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027