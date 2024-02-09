Taxi Market Projected to Reach Nearly $120.89 Billion by 2027, Demonstrating Robust Growth with a CAGR of 12.3%

Taxi Market

Surge in ride-hailing and ride-sharing services demand, rise in online channels for taxi booking.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taxi Market by Booking Type (Online Booking and Offline Booking), Service Type (Ride-hailing and Ride-sharing), and Vehicle Type (Cars, Motorcycle, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global taxi industry generated $69.18 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $120.89 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The factors such as rise in demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, increase in demand from online taxi booking channels and surge in cost of vehicle ownership are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, improvement of public transportation and varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries across the world hinder the market growth. Further, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services are some of the factors that are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Prime determinants of growth

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Maxi Mobility Spain, S.L., Dubai Taxi Corporation, Curb Mobility, FREE NOW, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Yandex, Lyft, Inc, Bolt Technology OU, Gojek Tech, Nihon Kotsu Co., Ltd, Gett, Grab, Uber Technologies Inc, Careem

Based on service type, the ride-hailing segment held the largest market share, accounting for more than half of the global taxi market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in cost of vehicle ownership, need for reducing traffic for environmental concerns, and government regulations to promote ride-hailing options. However, the ride-sharing segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the preference for carpool and bike pool services among the regular office commuters.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, LAMEA, followed by North America, is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for alternative transportation, rapid urbanization, and digitization. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global taxi market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to rapid adoption rate of ride-sharing services among customers in countries such as India, Vietnam, China, and Singapore.

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. On the basis of forecast analysis, LAMEA is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to the technological advancements, rise in preference amongst the people for ride-sharing services which is expected to reduce traffic congestion, and supportive government policies for taxi services.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By booking type, the online booking segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By service type, the ride sharing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By vehicle type, the motorcycle segment is projected to lead the global taxi market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to commercial.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

