Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Share and Size Exceed to $7.0 billion by 2030 | Healthy CAGR of 7.6%
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital-acquired infection, known as nosocomial infection, can occur in people who are admitted to hospitals or healthcare institutions for various reasons. Patients of all ages, from children to the elderly, who have undergone surgery, are susceptible to such illnesses. Gastrointestinal infection, surgical-site infection, respiratory infection, bloodstream infection, urinary tract infection, bone &joint infection, and cardiovascular system infection are the most prevalent infections. Nosocomial infection, also known as hospital-acquired infection, is an infection or toxin that exists in a specific location, such as a hospital, and can be contracted by a patient who visits or is admitted to the hospital for any reason other than this infection. The most prevalent wards where HAIs arise are intensive care units, or ICUs, where doctors treat critical conditions.
𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥-𝐚𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $3.4 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $7.0 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:
➤ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hospital-acquired infection
diagnostics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market opportunities.
➤ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
➤ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
➤ In-depth analysis of the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
➤ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
➤ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
➤ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :
● JOHNSON & JOHNSON
● HOLOGIC, INC.
● DANAHER CORPORATION
● ABBOTT LABORATORIES
● MERCK KGaA
● ECOLAB
● PFIZER INC.
● STERIS PLC
● BAYER SCHERING PHARMA LLC
● BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥-𝐀𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐇𝐀𝐈) 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚:
● 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: HAIs can be caused by different pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. The market can be segmented based on the type of infection, focusing on specific pathogens or groups of pathogens.
● 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝: HAIs can be diagnosed using various methods, including culture-based methods, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and others. The market can be segmented based on the diagnostic method employed for detecting HAIs.
● 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: This segment focuses on the different types of diagnostic products available in the market. It can include instruments, reagents, kits, and consumables used for HAI diagnosis.
● 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞: HAIs can occur in various parts of the body, such as bloodstream infections (BSI), urinary tract infections (UTI), surgical site infections (SSI), respiratory infections, and others. The market can be segmented based on the specific infection sites.
● 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫: The market can be segmented based on the end users of HAI diagnostics, such as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others.
● 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲: The market can be segmented based on geographic regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have different prevalence rates, healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks, which can impact the demand for HAI diagnostics.
𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?
• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
• What are the trends of this market?
• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?
• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?
• Which region has more opportunities?
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
