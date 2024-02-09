Submit Release
‘Potato Gumbo’ Showings This Weekend and on Valentine’s Day

Press release from the EXIT Theatre:

Scene from the EXIT Theatre on the Plaza in Arcata will present “Potato Gumbo

Scott Q Marcus, Christina Augello and Tasheena Ebenson [Photo Credit Jaiden Clark]

EXIT Theatre on the Plaza in Arcata will present “Potato Gumbo,” a play by Jean Ciampi, from February 9th to February 18th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 3pm, and a special Valentine’s Day performance at 7pm on February 14th. “Potato Gumbo” is a touchingly honest and zany look at aging, a story of so many of our lives – past, present and the future we must inevitably face. “You don’t quit having dreams because you get old.”

“Potato Gumbo” by Jean Ciampi

February 9 to February 18, 2024

At EXIT Theatre Arcata 890 G St. 2nd Floor

Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/potato-gumbo-2951139

And cash sales at the door (leave a reservation at [email protected] )

Press Contact: Christina Augello

[email protected]

415-203-2516

