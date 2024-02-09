‘Potato Gumbo’ Showings This Weekend and on Valentine’s Day

Press release from the EXIT Theatre:
EXIT Theatre on the Plaza in Arcata will present “Potato Gumbo,” a play by Jean Ciampi, from February 9th to February 18th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 3pm, and a special Valentine’s Day performance at 7pm on February 14th. “Potato Gumbo” is a touchingly honest and zany look at aging, a story of so many of our lives – past, present and the future we must inevitably face. “You don’t quit having dreams because you get old.”
Scott Q Marcus, Christina Augello and Tasheena Ebenson [Photo Credit Jaiden Clark]
“Potato Gumbo” by Jean Ciampi
February 9 to February 18, 2024
At EXIT Theatre Arcata 890 G St. 2nd Floor
Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/potato-gumbo-2951139
And cash sales at the door (leave a reservation at [email protected] )
Press Contact: Christina Augello
415-203-2516