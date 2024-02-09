UK Cold Chain Logistics Market size of US$ 24.37 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 23.6% | THE SEAFAST GROUP, NEWCOLD
By end-use industry, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period.PORTLAND, OR, US, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "UK Cold Chain Logistics Market by End user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the UK cold chain logistics market size was valued at $4.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $24.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Cold chain can be defined as the technology required to maintain a product within a specified low-temperature range from harvest/production to consumption. It is necessary that the refrigeration units are designed to maintain the temperature within the preferred range and prevent variation in temperature. This implies that goods in the shipments should be brought to the required temperature before loading in the reefers, which requires specialized storage and unloading/loading facilities. In addition, maintaining appropriate temperature conditions in the supply chain and monitoring temperature-sensitive products is necessary. The UK cold chain logistics market includes key elements such as cold storage, cooling systems, cold transport, and cold processing & distribution.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏, 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐃, 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐂𝐎 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐄 & 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒, 𝐊𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃, 𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐎 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏, 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐔𝐊 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂
Intermodal transportation of goods in cold chain logistics requires storage yards on the transport terminals, namely, ports, which account for around 1–5% of the total terminal capacity. The task is labor-dependent, as each container should be plugged & unplugged manually, and the temperature inside the reefers should be monitored regularly. Reefer stacking areas are dependent on three approaches, which include wheeled storage, stacked storage, and rack storage.
The study in report presents analytical depiction of the UK cold chain logistics market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. Moreover, the cold chain logistics market trends in UK will be deciding on the basis of forecast from 2019 to 2026.
The UK cold chain logistics market is segmented on the basis of end user. Depending on the end-use industry, it is categorized into fruits & vegetables; bakery & confectionary; dairy & frozen desserts; meat, fish, and sea food; drugs & pharmaceuticals; and others.
Factors such as increase in number of refrigerated warehouses and development of the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of standardization pertaining to operating procedures, security, temperature, pest control, and others and high operational cost restrains the UK cold chain logistics market growth. On the contrary, availability of RFID technologies for cold chain applications and adoption of automated software for cold chain logistics are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘
By end-use industry, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period.
In terms of growth, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is expected to be followed by drugs & pharmaceuticals, bakery & confectionary, fruits & vegetables, and meat, fish, and sea food.
