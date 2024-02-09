An Overview of Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2024-2030: Markets & Forecasts, Strategy based, Explore additional

Hydrogen Peroxide Market Research

Pulp & paper segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report indicates that the global hydrogen peroxide industry achieved a revenue of $5.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Drivers of Growth:

- Increased demand from the pulp & paper industry

- Wide-ranging applications of hydrogen peroxide

- Growing demand for hydrogen peroxide in the healthcare industry due to its antiseptic properties

Challenges:

- Health and environmental hazards associated with hydrogen peroxide may hinder market growth

- Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to decreased demand across various end-use sectors

Opportunities:

- Rise in demand for hydrogen peroxide in wastewater treatment presents new growth opportunities

- Post-pandemic recovery expected to drive market growth, particularly in the paper and pulp industry

Market Segmentation:

- Other segments analyzed include chemical synthesis, mining, textile, healthcare, food & beverage, wastewater treatment, and personal care

Regional Insights:

- Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is forecasted to maintain its dominance by 2031, with the fastest CAGR of 6.0%

- Increased utilization of hydrogen peroxide in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors is contributing to the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region

Key Players:

The report profiles several leading market players, including Evonik Industries, Solvay, Akzo Nobel, Kemira Oyj, and others. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, and agreements to maintain their market dominance.

