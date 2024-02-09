Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Dili, February 9th, 2024

Press Release

Day Off on February 14th for the celebration of “Ash Wednesday”



Whereas Law no. 10/2005, of August 10th (7)(2) (a), amended by Law no. 3/2016, of May 25th, provides that day-off can be given on the occasion of a commemorative official date;

Whereas Law no. 10/2005, of August 10th (5)(2) (a), amended by Law no. 3/2016, of May 25th, enshrines the day of "Ash Wednesday" as an official commemorative date, with a variable date;

Whereas this year, "Ash Wednesday" will be celebrated on February 14th;

Whereas the importance of the celebration of "Ash Wednesday" for a large number of believers, who participate in large numbers in the religious ceremonies that take place on the occasion of this event;

Whereas the practice that has been followed previously;

Whereas, in accordance with Law no. 10/2005, of August 10th (7)(6) (d), amended by Law no. 3/2016, of May 25th, it is for the Prime Minister to grant day-off to the “employees and agents of the ministries or services dependent on them, as well as of the institutes and bodies integrated in the indirect administration of the State”;

Thus, under Law no. 10/2005, of August 10th (7)(2) (a) and (7)(6) (d), amended by Law no. 3/2016, of May 25th , Prime Minister determines as following:

1. Day-off is granted on February 14th, 2024, throughout the day.

2. This order covers all the employees, agents and workers of the direct administration of the State, whether central and decentralized , and in the bodies of indirect administration

3. The human resources of public services that, due to the nature of the public activity they carried out, should remain in operation during that period, are excluded from the previous number;

4. Without prejudice to the continuity and quality of the public service to be provided, the heads of those services referred to in the preceding paragraph shall promote the equal exemption from the duty of attendance of their personnel, on a date to be fixed in due course. END