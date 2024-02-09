MojoHost Appoints Roland Grotheer as European Brand Ambassador

Roland Grotheer

MojoHost, a premier provider of advanced hosting solutions, announced that Roland Grotheer is joining the company as its first-ever European Brand Ambassador.

Our goal is to extend the renowned attention, care, and support we offer in the USA to our EU clientele.” — Brad Mitchell

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MojoHost, a leading innovator in hosting solutions, unveils its latest endeavor: the appointment of Roland Grotheer as the first-ever European Brand Ambassador. This strategic decision aims to bolster MojoHost's expansion and footprint in the European Union, leveraging its premium services housed in Amsterdam, the Netherlands data center alongside state-of-the-art facilities in Detroit, Michigan, and Miami, Florida, USA.

Brad Mitchell, President of MojoHost, warmly embraces Roland's expertise and alignment with the company's ethos. "Roland's extensive industry acumen is instrumental in showcasing our diverse range of services, spanning dedicated servers, VPS, cloud instances, cloud storage, and CDN. With over nine years of firsthand experience as a MojoHost client, his insight positions him as a compelling advocate for our brand. Our goal is to extend the renowned attention, care, and support we offer in the USA to our EU clientele."

Roland Grotheer brings over two decades of industry experience, having excelled as a webmaster managing numerous tubes and dating sites since 1999. After serving as Head of Sales for an international dating brand, Roland is eager to share his positive MojoHost experiences with future clients.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Roland states, "I am privileged to represent MojoHost in Europe. Having firsthand experience of their services, I am eager to showcase how MojoHost distinguishes itself in the EU market. Unlike many European hosts offering subpar networking services, outdated hardware, and limited support, MojoHost's infrastructure boasts cutting-edge technology and unparalleled support, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the region."

In his role as ambassador, Roland will spotlight MojoHost's exceptional services and their advantages within the European digital landscape. The company's commitment to high-quality infrastructure, advanced hardware, and comprehensive support eclipses many local providers. To infuse international flair, Roland concludes, "Let's go. Vollgas, as we say in Germany."

Of particular note is MojoHost's generous bandwidth allocation across all its offerings, a feature especially advantageous in its new line of low-latency Virtual Private Servers (VPS) engineered for peak performance and speed. This aspect of MojoHost's service resonates with European customers seeking reliable hosting solutions for their digital ventures.

For further information about MojoHost and its extensive service portfolio, please visit the MojoHost website.

About MojoHost:

Internationally recognized for its exceptional hosting solutions, MojoHost specializes in dedicated servers, VPS, cloud instances, cloud storage, and CDN, complemented by generous bandwidth allocations. With cutting-edge data centers in the Netherlands, Michigan, and Florida, MojoHost is committed to delivering superior performance, security, and customer service.