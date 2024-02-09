Silicon Metal Market Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Forecasts 2027

Silicon Metal Market Research

Factors driving market growth include increasing demand for aluminum silicon (Al-Si) alloys, the versatility of silicones

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global silicon metal market reached $6.3 billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach $8.9 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, key segments, investment opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional outlook.

Factors driving market growth include increasing demand for aluminum silicon (Al-Si) alloys, the versatility of silicones, and rising usage in semiconductor applications. However, the high production costs present a challenge to market expansion. Nevertheless, innovations in existing technologies are expected to unlock new opportunities in the foreseeable future.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market, with production activities disrupted due to government-imposed lockdowns and shortages of skilled labor in the mining industry leading to deficits in quartz supply, a key raw material for silicon metal production. Demand from various sectors like manufacturing, construction, and electronics also declined due to operational shutdowns and workforce shortages. However, as operations resume, demand is anticipated to recover.

The report provides detailed segmentation based on type, application, and region. The metallurgical grade segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with the highest projected CAGR of 5.9%. The aluminum alloys segment led the market by application in 2019, while the semiconductors segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance by 2027, with the fastest CAGR of 6.4%. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players in the global silicon metal market include Anyang Wanhua Metal Material Co. Ltd., Elkem ASA, Dow Inc., Henan ALOY New Material Co. Ltd., Ferroglobe PLC, Liasa, Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Mississippi Silicon LLC, and United Company RUSAL.

