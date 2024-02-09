U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size Set to Hit USD 344.07 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.4%: AMR

US Healthcare IT Market Size 2024

Rise in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, surge in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices drive the U.S healthcare IT market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare IT is the use of computer hardware, software, or infrastructure to record, store, protect, and retrieve clinical, administrative, or financial information. Healthcare IT includes electronic health records,, medical coding, personal health records, electronic, medical records, and electronic prescribing (e-prescribing). In the recent years, IT has become the inevitable part of every business as it fosters innovation. Healthcare organizations face extraordinary challenges to improve quality, access, reduce harm, and increase efficiency, which can be addressed by innovations. The government in the U.S. has taken several efforts to promote healthcare IT in various settings.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Healthcare IT Market By Product Type (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, and HCIT Outsourcing Services) and End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the U.S. healthcare IT industry was valued at USD 96.93 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to surpass around USD 344.07 billion by 2030, with a registered CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. healthcare IT market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the U.S. healthcare IT market growth.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5070

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, surge in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices, growing emphasis toward improved patient safety & patient care, and increase in government initiatives to promote healthcare IT drive the U.S healthcare IT market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer boosts the demand for advanced and safer treatments such as mHealth application for blood pressure monitoring, patient health analyzing software, and telehealth services, which has supplemented the growth yet more. Moreover, rise in integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for development of advanced healthcare devices has created a number of lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Eclinicalworks

• GE Healthcare

• Koch Industries

• HealthStream, Inc

• 3M

• Athenahealth, Inc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Greenway Health, LLC

𝐔.𝐒. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐓 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the U.S. healthcare IT market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 13.95% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the U.S. healthcare IT market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5070

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

