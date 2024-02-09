Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Celebrates Attorney Ani Akopyan's Recognition by Super Lawyers® for Fifth Consecutive Year

Ani M. Akopyan has been named to Super Lawyers® highlighting her excellence in legal representation in California.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading Southern California employment law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of wronged workers, announced today that the firm's attorney Ani Akopyan was named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers® List. This prestigious list recognizes outstanding lawyers based on peer nomination, independent research, and peer evaluation.

Akopyan has been practicing law for almost 20 years. Her practice is focused on representing employers and employees in a variety of employment cases, including wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. She is a skilled advocate who has a proven track record of success for her clients. “I am honored to be named to Super Lawyers®,” said Ani Akopyan.

Super Lawyers® is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is rigorous and includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. Ani was previously named to the distinguished list in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Throughout her career, Ani Akopyan has distinguished herself as a top-rated labor law attorney in Los Angeles, offering unparalleled legal representation in employment litigation. A graduate of Southwestern Law School, where she earned her juris doctor degree in 2004, Akopyan is admitted to state and federal courts in California, consistently advocating for her clients with zeal and skill.

Akopyan's legal prowess has not garnered the respect of her peers. Notably, Akopyan was named to the list of Top 50 Up-and-Coming Women Attorneys in Southern California from 2015 to 2018 and the Top 100 Up-and-Coming Attorneys in the same region for three consecutive years. Her selection to the California Rising Stars℠ list in 2018 and 2019 further highlights her status as among the top 2.5% of lawyers in the state, a testament to her skill, ethics, and dedication.

Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. commented that "Ani's repeated recognition by Super Lawyers® is a reflection of her skill, talent, and hard work. “Ani is a fantastic attorney who is passionate about helping her clients,” said one of Ani’s clients “She is knowledgeable, thorough, and always puts her clients' needs first.” “I highly recommend Ani to anyone who needs an employment lawyer,” said another client. “She is professional, persistent, and always gets results.”

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Burbank Office:

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, California 91505

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Orange Office

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

Riverside Office

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to advocating for employees against unlawful employment practices. The firm’s skilled attorneys have a proven track record of favorable verdicts and settlements on behalf of their clients. The law firm offers knowledgeable guidance to help workers understand their rights under state and federal labor laws. For more in-depth information or to schedule an interview, please use the contact details provided above.

