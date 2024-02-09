SCADA Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The SCADA market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $11.87 billion in 2023 to $12.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “SCADA Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the scada market size is predicted to reach $17.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the scada market is due to the growth of the oil and gas sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest scada market share. Major players in the scada market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

SCADA Market Segments
• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Component: Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Communication System, Other Components
• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
• By Application: Chemical And Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverage, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Transportation, Utility, Water And Sewage
• By Geography: The global scada market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SCADA stands for supervisory control and data acquisition, which is a system software program used to handle industrial processes by acquiring data in real-time from remote places in order to regulate equipment and conditions. It assists the industrial organization with the tools they need to develop and implement data-driven choices about its industrial processes.

