From members of the Nizami Ganjavi İnternational Center

AZERBAIJAN, February 8 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

We extend our most sincere and heartfelt congratulations on your recent victory in the presidential elections. Your leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of Azerbaijan have been truly remarkable, and we commend you on your dedication to building a prosperous and peaceful future for your nation.

As the people of Azerbaijan once again demonstrated their adherence to democracy and commitment to institutional and economic development, we are honored to be part of this momentous journey of growth and progress.

Your vision for further development of Azerbaijan inspire us all, and we are confident in your ability to realize them. Under your presidency, Azerbaijan has become a shining example of success and resilience, strengthened its role and importance in the region and beyond, and restored its territorial integrity.

We commend you on your remarkable achievements and your unwavering commitment to peace and stability, both regionally and globally. We are honored to be able to contribute to our collective efforts towards promoting a more stable, peaceful, and rules-based international order.

Once again, we extend our congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on this momentous occasion, and we look forward to continuing our journey of growth and progress together and as Board of Trustees Members looking forward meeting you at XI Global Baku Forum in March.

Sincerely,

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi İnternational Center:

Vaira Vike-Freiberga

President of Latvia 1999-2007, Co-chair of NGIC;

Ismail Serageldin

Vice-President, World Bank 1992-2000, Co-chair of NGIC;

Eka Tkeshelashvili

Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia 2010-2012;

Rosen Plevneliev

President of Bulgaria 2012-2017;

Ivo Josipovic

President of Croatia 2010-2015;

Zlatko Lagumdzija

Permanent Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the UN, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002;

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

President of Croatia 2015-2020;

Tzipi Livni

Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel 2006-2009, Minister of Justice of Israel 2013-2014;

Milica Pejanovic-Durisic

Minister of Defense of Montenegro 2012-2016, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro 2006-2012;

Peter Stoyanov

President of Bulgaria 1997-2002;

Mladen Ivanic

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2016-2017, 2014-2015;

Boris Tadic

President of Serbia 2004-2012;

Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu

Secretary-General, Organization of Islamic Cooperation 2004-2014;

Chiril Gaburici

Prime Minister of Moldova 2015;

Ana Birchall

Deputy Prime Minister of Romania 2018-2019;

Valdis Zatlers

President of Latvia 2007-2011;

Peter Medgyessy

Prime Minister of Hungary 2002-2004;

Petru Luchinachi

President of Moldova 1997-2001;

Joyce Banda

President of Malawi 2012-2014;

Emil Constantinescu

President of Romania 1996-2000;

Volkan Bozkir

75th President of the UN General Assembly;

Amre Moussa

Secretary-General of the Arab League 2001-2011;

Shaukat Aziz

Prime Minister of Pakistan 2004-2007;