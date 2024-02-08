Submit Release
From Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia

AZERBAIJAN, February 8 - 08 February 2024, 20:50

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Croatia and in my personal capacity, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Over the past thirty years, Croatia and Azerbaijan have achieved a high level of bilateral cooperation. I am glad that in our meeting in Baku in November 2023, we had a chance to discuss how to enhance our overall cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and energy security. In the period ahead, we remain committed to working closely with you and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on further advancement of our political, economic and cultural relations.

Wishing you much success in your future endeavours for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan, please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

 

Andrej Plenković

Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia

