Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market size is predicted to reach $14.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%.
The growth in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market is due to the rising cases of obesity. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market share. Major players in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market include NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Segments
• By Type: Solid, Liquid
• By Product: Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib and Cenicriviroc, Other Products
• By Disease Cause: Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity
• By Sales Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Provider
• By Application: Oral, Parenteral
• By Geography: The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a severe case of fatty liver disease that is characterized by inflammation of the liver and can proceed to cirrhosis and liver failure.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Characteristics
3. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size And Growth
……
27. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
