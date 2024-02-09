Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market size is expected to see exponential growth. It will grow to $14.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market size is predicted to reach $14.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%.

The growth in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market is due to the rising cases of obesity. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market share. Major players in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market include NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Segments

• By Type: Solid, Liquid

• By Product: Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib and Cenicriviroc, Other Products

• By Disease Cause: Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity

• By Sales Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Provider

• By Application: Oral, Parenteral

• By Geography: The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8805&type=smp

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a severe case of fatty liver disease that is characterized by inflammation of the liver and can proceed to cirrhosis and liver failure.

Read More On The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-nash-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Characteristics

3. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size And Growth

……

27. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-farming-global-market-report

Grain Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-products-global-market-report

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

(22) Navigating the Battle: The Hepatitis C Market's Growth and Innovations - YouTube