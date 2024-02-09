Williston Barracks/ DUI-Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1000970

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2024 at approximately 1908 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mobile Gas Station RT 7, Milton VT 05468

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1

ACCUSED: Rita O’Neil

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mooers Forks, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/08/24 at approximately 1908 hours the Vermont State Police were patrolling the town of Milton, when a Trooper observed a female hanging out of her passenger door at the Mobile gas station. Upon arrival witnesses stated that the female had been attempting to get gas multiple times then falling asleep. While speaking with the person of interest, Rita O’Neil, Troopers were able to identify indicators of impairment. O’Neil was then administered field sobriety exercises. At the completion of the field sobriety exercises O’Neil was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston.

O’Neil was later released and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/26/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Cavic(227)

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

(802)878-7111

Shawn.Cavic@vermont.gov