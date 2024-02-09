Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: WVDOH road crews in north central West Virginia have patched 802 potholes

Page Content

​​



Over the past few days, West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDH) road crews in District 4 – which includes Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties – have patched 802 potholes under the Operation R.I.P. Potholes program begun on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, by Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH.



Gov. Justice and the WVDOH are taking advantage of a recent streak of warmer weather to announce Operation R.I.P. Potholes. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s and 60s for the remainder of the week around West Virginia and continue warm for the week of Monday, February 12, 2024.



“Our major focus this time of year is trying to address the potholes causing the greatest amount of danger for our drivers,” said Joe Pack, P.E., Chief Engineer of District Operations. “Our goal is to get out in front of the major issues so we can make repairs in a timely fashion, so it doesn’t impact the drivers.”



Since asphalt plants opened in Princeton and Morgantown on Monday, February 5, 2024, District 4 road crews have milled and filled a total of 802 potholes. Preston County crews alone patched 109 potholes, while road crews in Monongalia County patched 148 potholes.



Since the beginning of Operation R.I.P. Potholes, WVDOH road crews have laid down nearly 1,700 tons of asphalt and filled potholes along more than 2,000 miles of roadway – almost the distance from Charleston to Los Angeles.





WVDOH crews are not just throwing hot asphalt into potholes and tamping it down, but are milling and filling the holes to make permanent repairs.

First, the area around the potholes is milled out to make a squared-off hole. Then the old debris is swept out of the hole to leave a clean surface for the new asphalt to bind to. Then a sticky layer of tacking compound is put into the hole to help the asphalt stick.

Finally, hot asphalt is put in the hole and rolled out flat. When properly done, patches done using this method will last for years.

Roads to be milled and filled on Friday, February 9, 2024, include:

St. Clara Road, Doddridge County.

Interstate 79 and US 19, Harrison County.

WV 310, Marion County.

Various routes, Monongalia County.

US 50 and WV 92, Preston County.

Wickwire Road and White Day Road, Taylor County.

US 60, Fayette County.

WV 63, Greenbrier County.

US 219, WV 311, and WV 3, Monroe County.

WV 41 and WV 20, Nicholas County.

WV 12, Summers County.

US 52, McDowell County.

WV 20, Mercer County.

Pluto Road, Raleigh County.

WV 97, Wyoming County.

A recent freeze/thaw cycle of snow and very cold temperatures, followed by warm temperatures and rain, has wreaked havoc on West Virginia roads. WVDOH road crews have been patching potholes with cold asphalt throughout the winter, but these repairs are only temporary. What the WVDOH and contractors need to make permanent pothole repairs is hot asphalt.

The WVDOH and its contractors depend on asphalt plants throughout the state to provide asphalt for paving and patching. Those plants shut down during the winter for maintenance and usually don’t reopen until spring. In areas where hot mix is still not available, such as areas where the asphalt plants themselves are down for winter maintenance, crews will be out in full force patching with temporary methods to allow a smooth ride for motorists.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the DOT will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.