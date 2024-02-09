Refrigerated Warehousing Market 2021-2031 : Growth, Size ($412.90 Billion), Trends, Top Companies, Global Report

Refrigerated Warehousing Industry Reports

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Refrigerated Warehousing Market," 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟐𝟗.𝟖𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟏𝟐.𝟗𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9446

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC,

AmeriCold Logistics LLC,

Burris Logistics,

China Vanke Co. Ltd (VX Logistics),

Confederation Freezers,

Congebec Logistics Inc.,

Frialsa Frigoríficos, S.A. de C.V.,

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC,

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics,

Nichirei Corporation,

Nor-Am Cold Storage, Inc.,

Tippmann Group,

Trenton Cold Storage Inc.,

United States Cold Storage,

XPO Logistics Inc.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global refrigerated warehousing market in 2021. Factors such as rapid production of frozen food and need of refrigerated storage in pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in this region. In addition, continuous development of refrigerated warehouse for temperature-sensitive goods fuel the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

The increased demand for refrigerated warehousing for fresh fruits and vegetables has resulted in development of new and expanded refrigerated warehousing technology and structural improvements. Several logistics companies are also opening new refrigerated warehouses to store and import/export fruits & vegetables, which supplements the growth of the segment. For instance, February 2022, Transitex, a Lisbon-based logistics operator, opened its first refrigerated warehouse in Elvas, with the initial investment of $2.03 million (EUR 2 million). The new facility will provide integrated services to fruit and vegetable exporters in Portugal and Spain.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refrigerated-warehousing-market/purchase-options

The global refrigerated warehousing market is witnessing growth, due to increasing demand for perishable goods, and increase in refrigerated warehouse. However, high operational cost is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, adoption of technologies by refrigerated warehousing industry is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the refrigerated warehousing market in a negative manner. Owing to pandemic, government enforced lockdowns which resulted in closure of restaurants, supermarket, and others, which in turn affected the demand for refrigerated warehouse.

COVID-19 also led to a drastic shift in consumer demand away from restaurants, food, service, and other types of “food away from home” toward food consumed at home. Pandemic resulted in decline in demand of packaged food or food consumed in hotel, restaurants and cafes. To maintain proper health throughout the pandemic, consumers started to search for fresh food rather than packaged or canned food. Fruits and vegetables have seen significant rise in demand during pandemic as these provides several health benefits. In addition, food and beverage industry also faced many challenges owing to the implementation of lockdown and transportation.

However, post-pandemic, demand for refrigerated or cold storage warehousing has been rising globally owing to surge in online grocery shopping. The pandemic has accelerated this trend as consumers place increased emphasis on ready-made meal and online grocery ordering.

Moreover, government assistance and the start of vaccination campaigns across the globe are expected to boost the growth of the refrigerated warehousing market during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9446

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By ownership, the private and semi-private segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By temperature, the chilled segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the drugs & pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.