Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,649 in the last 365 days.

MFA Press Statement: Condolence Letter on the Passing of Former President of the Republic of Chile Sebastián Piñera

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to the President of the Republic of Chile Gabriel Boric Font to convey his condolences on the passing of former Chile President Sebastián Piñera. The text of the letter is appended.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 FEBRUARY 2024

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

8 February 2024

 

Dear Excellency,

 

 

I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former President Sebastián Piñera.

 

 

Mr Piñera led Chile through some difficult times. His astute handling of COVID-19 helped Chile mitigate the effects of the pandemic and maintain stability in crucial sectors of the economy. Mr Piñera was a leader who was dedicated to the well-being of his country.

 

 

I had the honour of meeting Mr Piñera on many occasions, including during his Working Visit to Singapore in 2018. I benefitted greatly from his wisdom and insight. He was also a good friend of Singapore. During his tenure, relations between our two countries deepened. We signed the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and secured the substantial conclusion of the Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement in 2020. We also expanded our cooperation into new areas like green energy.

 

 

My thoughts are with Mr Piñera’s family and the people of Chile during this sad time.

 

 

With deepest sympathies,

 

Yours sincerely

 

 

Lee Hsien Loong

 

 

His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font

President

Republic of Chile

You just read:

MFA Press Statement: Condolence Letter on the Passing of Former President of the Republic of Chile Sebastián Piñera

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more