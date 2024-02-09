Utility Vehicle Market is Expected to Hit $22,716.5 Million, At a Booming 10.6% Growth Rate From 2021-2030

Utility Vehicle Market

Increase in penetration of the AWD and 4WD vehicle and favorable government rules have boosted the growth of the global utility vehicle market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV), Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), and Others), Application (Passenger Commute, Industrial, Agricultural, Sports, and Others), and Propulsion (IC Engine Powered, Electric Powered, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, The global utility vehicle market was valued at $25.73 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $51.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $10,072.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $22,716.5 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.6%.

Factors such as growing inclination toward vehicle safety is the key supportive factor of the utility vehicle market. Moreover, these vehicles are utilized for the special purpose activities across various applications, which has ability to perform the operations on the off-road terrain. The SUV segment is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the utility vehicle market, owing to changing consumer sentiments toward mobility options. The electric powered utility vehicles segment is expected to be the global market leader, owing to its operational effectiveness and fuel-efficient operations.

By propulsion, the IC engine-powered segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global utility vehicle market, due to the availability fleet across the globe along with its cost-effective solution. However, the electric-powered segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in penetration of electric vehicle and the growing trend of usage of green mobility solutions.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐁𝐑𝐏 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐂𝐅𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎

𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐞 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐊𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐊𝐔𝐁𝐎𝐓𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 & 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

Rise in penetration of the AWD and 4WD vehicle and government rules to support driving utility vehicles such as UTVs on road drive the growth of the global utility vehicle market. However, high maintenance cost of utility vehicles and decrease in production and sales of automotive hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of electric-powered utility vehicles and expansion of dealer networks for effective product reach are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, Moreover, the region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of utility vehicles and off-road vehicle activities. The global utility vehicle market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By propulsion type, the electric vehicle segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the sport utility vehicle segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the agricultural segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of growth rate, by the end of the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global utility vehicle market in 2020 in terms of market share.

Asia-Pacific is dominant in the global utility vehicle market, China being the leader in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market, owing to the changing automotive industry outlook in the region. China and India are expected to be the emerging countries in the utility vehicle market, owing to changing transportation trends from the said countries. The global utility vehicle market is a consolidated in nature with limited number of players holding the majority of the market share. The majority of the market participants are strategically involved in product launch, expansion, partnership, and product development activities.

