Decentral Life and Outdoorsmen.com Announce Launch of AI Powered ERP SaaS

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentral Life, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) announced today the official launch of an AI Powered ERP SaaS for its TBI company, Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.

The New Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) cloud-based software will first be used by the tradeshow operators and small businesses acquired by Outdoorsmen.com and will then be sold through a software as a service (SaaS) subscription to their business customers.

Outdoorsmen.com is a Social Media and E-commerce Technology Company operating in the sporting goods industry, devoted to the hundreds of millions of consumers and business operators that contribute to an annual gross economic output of $1.1 tillion from the U.S. outdoor economy. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) calculates the economic output of outdoor recreation to be $1.1 trillion, surpassing industries such as mining, utilities, farming and ranching, and chemical products manufacturing according to their updated national statistics and state-level data on the outdoor recreation economy that recognizes the critical role that the industry plays in supporting economic growth in the United States.

The Outdoorsmen.com AI integrated ERP is a multifaceted business management system that includes modules for accounting, finance, customer and inventory management, production planning, manufacturing, supply chain, eMarketing, and customer order handling to name just a few; When used effectively, it helps streamline operations and ensure data consistency across departments of the companies that are owned by Outdoorsmen.com, and its clients.



The Global ERP Software market size was valued at USD 54.76 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to the Grand View Research Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Analysis. The report shows that North America accounted for 35% revenue share of the 2022 ERP global market.

“We have been working on this New System Launch for the past year, and we’re extremely pleased to have it ready to go in advance of Outdoorsmen’s pending tradeshow acquisitions, as the company prepares to go Public,” said Decentral Life CEO, Ken Tapp. “There are more than two hundred and eight thousand small businesses operating in the U.S. Outdoor Industry Economy, defined by 20 employees or less. The majority of them are not using an ERP software solution to help them run more efficient company operations, and planning for the future of their business growth. It is our great honor to be part of the “Providing Solution”, for many of them, through our TBI program company Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.” added Tapp.

About Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.

Outdoorsmen.com is one of the largest digital media and technology companies in North America, solely devoted to the hundreds of millions of consumers and business operators that contribute to the U.S. outdoor economy. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases updated national statistics and state-level data on the outdoor recreation economy for 2022, it calculates the economic output of outdoor recreation to be $1.1 trillion, surpassing industries such as mining, utilities, farming and ranching, and chemical products manufacturing. Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. is a proud member of the Outdoor Industry Association. https://outdoorindustry.org

About Decentral Life:

Decentral Life, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) is a SaaS company providing Blockchain and AI Technology through license agreements with technology companies and operates a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) as a division of the company, which provides Tech Start-ups with licenses technology solutions, executive leadership, and C-suite Consulting Services aimed at making it easier for start-up founders to focus on expanding their business growth.

For more information, visit the website @ https://www.WDLF.ai/

