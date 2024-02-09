Flash News: OKX Launches First-of-its-Kind 'Solana Points Dashboard' for Simplified Tracking of Points and Rankings Across Multiple Solana DApps

SINGAPORE, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 9, 2024.



OKX Launches First-of-its-Kind 'Solana Points Dashboard' for Simplified Tracking of Points and Rankings Across Multiple Solana DApps



OKX today announced the launch of its 'Solana Points Dashboard,' a first-of-its-kind feature that offers users the following benefits:

Consolidation of points and rankings from multiple Solana DApps in one place

Easier tracking of progress and leaderboard rankings across various Solana DApps

Enhanced user experience and engagement

Simplified process for monitoring airdrop farming activities

To access the ‘Solana Points Dashboard,’ users simply need to navigate to their OKX Wallet, select 'More' and then choose 'Points Dashboard'.



The recent surge in popularity of the Solana ecosystem has led to a growing interest in speculative airdrop farming in the form of points. Numerous DApps across different chains have adopted the strategy of rewarding users with points for interacting with their DApps. These points often signal a token launch and airdrop, with the airdrop amount typically correlating with the number of points the user accrues.



Previously, DApp users had to navigate to each individual DApp to track their progress, such as how many points they've earned and their leaderboard ranking. OKX's new Solana Points Dashboard simplifies this process, making it easier for users to keep track of their points and rankings across multiple DApps.

OKX has long been a supporter of the Solana ecosystem; its recently launched 'Solana Super Season' campaign, offers a range of CeFi and Web3 giveaways and competitions, featuring a prize pool worth up to USD150,000. For example, its DEX aggregator is now offering rewards worth up to US$32,000 for users who trade any of the seven eligible Solana-based tokens, such as JUP and SOL. Further details can be found here.



In the coming weeks, OKX is set to unveil additional promotions and a trading competition as part of its 'Solana Super Season' campaign. These campaigns are part of OKX's ongoing commitment to providing rewarding and engaging opportunities for its user base.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

