Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,659 in the last 365 days.

House passes Nance bill to fund opioid prevention at colleges

OLYMPIA—Across Washington fentanyl and opioid deaths are rising fastest among youth and young adults. Today the House of Representatives passed House Bill 2112, sponsored by Rep. Greg Nance (D-Kitsap) to fund prevention education and make fentanyl strips and the overdose reversal drug naloxone available on higher education campuses in Washington. 

“We know that fentanyl and opioids are devastating our communities and hitting our teens and young adults hardest.” said Rep. Nance. “Too often, these deaths are entirely preventable. Tackling this issue from both sides – prevention education and overdose response – is how we turn the tide.”  

The bill would fund education and training on administering naloxone to students and staff working in residence halls. 

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid that can’t be smelled, tasted, or seen when mixed with another substance.  

“One pill can kill. That’s what makes it so deadly,” Nance explained. “Fentanyl test strips can help folks avoid poisoning and naloxone helps reverse an overdose before it kills.” 

Students or staff who administer needed emergency services to someone experiencing an overdose would be eligible for limited liability protections under Washington’s Good Samaritan Law. 

“This is a common-sense measure that can save lives,” Nance said. “I’m grateful to impacted students, families, and educators for powerful committee testimony. These stories helped cement bipartisan support. My colleagues Rep. Leavitt (D-28) and Rep. Pollet (D-46) were key partners in shaping this policy and I’m grateful for their help.”   

The bill passed the House with a vote of 94 to 3 and now moves to the Senate. 

###


You just read:

House passes Nance bill to fund opioid prevention at colleges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more