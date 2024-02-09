Submit Release
Bronoske bill to establish state fallen firefighter memorial passes House

OLYMPIA – A bill to establish a state fallen firefighter memorial has passed the State House of Representatives. House Bill 2091, sponsored by Rep. Dan Bronoske, D-Lakewood, would establish a memorial to honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty. It would also create a memorial account to fund construction and maintenance of the memorial. 

Bronoske, himself a firefighter, explained how much this memorial would mean for firefighters and the families of fallen firefighters across the state. 

“If you are a firefighter for long enough, you will experience the loss of colleagues and friends,” said Bronoske. “This is inherently dangerous work, and when they put on the uniform to serve communities and provide for their families, they place their own lives and safety at risk. I am sure every Washington resident knows someone whose lives have been impacted or saved by a firefighter.” 

“This memorial would create a somber, reverent place to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” continued Bronoske. “It will be a space for solace for those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty, and a place for Washingtonians to gather in thanks for the ultimate act of selflessness these heroes made.” 

The bill passed the House Floor unanimously and will now be considered by the Senate. 

“I am hoping to be able to continue to bring good news to the families and colleagues of fallen firefighters across the state as this bill continues to clear hurdles,” concluded Bronoske. “In the meantime, I just want thank the members of the House of Representatives who voted to send this bill to the Senate.” 


