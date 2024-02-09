Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Teams Up with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Empowering Book, 'Rise Up!'

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina

CARVER, MA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a compelling collaboration with Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina, who will be co-authoring the upcoming book, "Rise Up!" alongside an outstanding team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

This captivating publication is set to inspire tales of courage and resilience, with "Rise Up!" scheduled for its debut in the Summer of 2024.

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina's journey from a once-shy 5-year-old, struggling to utter a single line in a play, to a captivating speaker on diverse stages is nothing short of remarkable. Her true passion lies in sharing knowledge and witnessing those transformative 'Aha' moments that spark profound understanding. Early in her professional path, she recognized the pivotal role of mentorship in leadership, a lesson that would guide her throughout her career. With extensive management experience, she has gained recognition for her exceptional ability to foster employee engagement.

Dr. Heidi boasts an impressive portfolio, with numerous publications featured in peer-reviewed journals and esteemed publications. She is also a best-selling author and has made appearances on FOX, NBC, CBS, and NBC. Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Heidi is a dedicated mother, loving wife, cherished daughter, and supportive sister. In her leisure time, she finds joy in the world of dog sports.

To tap into Dr. Heidi's wealth of knowledge and experience, or to delve deeper into her transformative journey and ongoing impact, connect with her today or visit her website at www.drheidigregorymina.com.

SuccessBooks® is truly honored to welcome Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina as a co-author for the creation of "Rise Up!" and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will bring to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of "Rise Up!" and prepare to be deeply inspired by the collective wisdom of Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.