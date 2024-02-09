Nightly closure of eastbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kane Street and Lono Avenue

Main, News Posted on Feb 8, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Maui motorists that all three eastbound lanes and the left turn pocket on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kane Street and Lono Avenue will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning beginning Monday night, Feb. 12 through Saturday morning, Feb. 17. This work is coordinated by the Maui County Department of Water Supply and is weather permitting.

During the work, left turns will not be allowed from Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) onto Kaʻahumanu Avenue. There will also be no right turns from Kane Street onto Kaʻahumanu Avenue.

A traffic control crew will direct motorists. Roadwork and detour signs will be posted.

Contractors will be repairing the pavement damaged by the water main break on Jan. 20. Repairs will include repaving, placing new striping at the Lono Avenue and Kaʻahumanu Avenue intersection, and installation of traffic loop detectors.

