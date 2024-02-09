SOHO HOUSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Soho House & Co Inc. on Behalf of Soho House Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Soho House & Co Inc. (“Soho House” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHCO) on behalf of Soho House stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Soho House has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 7, 2024, GlassHouse Research issued a report with concerns regarding the Company's operations. The report goes on to say the Company is experiencing a broken business model as well as questionable accounting practices. GlassHouse states that the grievances it has with the company's accounting include artificially aiding earnings metrics and a “lack of an opinion on internal controls by its auditor and one of the worst correspondence letters we have read from the SEC suggest dismal accounting practices.”

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Soho House shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

