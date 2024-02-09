When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 08, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 08, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: BrightFarms, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Bright Farms Southwest Chipotle Crunch Kit salad kit

Company Announcement

Irvington, New York (February 8, 2024) –– In response to a voluntary recall initiated by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. who produces and supplies cheese products, BrightFarms is voluntarily recalling its Southwest Chipotle salad kit with best-by-dates between 12/31/23 and 2/22/24 due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes in the Cotija Cheese, an ingredient found in the salad kit.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected cheese product is contained in a fully enclosed and sealed plastic “masterpack” placed inside the kit and contains a best-by-date through 3/27/24. The product comes in a clear, plastic container. Information about the “best by” date, UPC can be found at the bottom of the package. Pictures to assist customers in identifying the recalled products are found at the end of this announcement.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should dispose of the “masterpack” containing the Cotija cheese or discard the full salad kit and present a photo of the product, receipt, or reference their loyalty card history at their place of purchase for a full refund. Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers in the following states: Delaware, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Product Ounce UPC Code Best-By Date BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle Crunch Kit 5.85oz 8-50051-82500-4 12/31/23 – 2/22/24

To date, we have received no confirmed reports of illness related to the BrightFarms product covered by this recall

As a result of today’s recall, the company has temporarily suspended distribution of the Southwest Chipotle salad kit.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 between 8:00am-6:00pm EDT or email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall

FDA Outbreak Investigation