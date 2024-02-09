People Impacted by Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Highly Encouraged to File a Claim for Flood Insurance by March 1

SANTA FE, N.M. – People impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire are highly encouraged to submit claims for flood insurance by March 1, and no later than April 1. There is a 30-day mandatory waiting period for all new National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies. Submitting a claim for flood insurance coverage by March 1 will help ensure coverage goes into effect before snow melt and monsoon season begin.

Eligible households have two options for securing flood insurance through the Claims Office:

Up to five-years of NFIP coverage, with premiums paid directly by the Claims Office.

Reimbursement of a policy purchased after the fire through a private provider.

Eligible households include:

Households that were not required to carry flood insurance prior to the start of the fire on April 6, 2022.

Impacted people with property located in NFIP participating communities in Mora and San Miguel counties.

Impacted people with property outside of Mora and San Miguel counties but in proximity to the burn scar may be eligible on a case-by-case basis but will need to demonstrate a reasonable fear of heightened risk of flooding.

People who have already submitted a Notice of Loss and would like to discuss eligibility for a new flood policy should reach out to their navigator to discuss their options. This includes those who have already received compensation for a previously purchased flood policy.

Individuals who have not yet submitted a Notice of Loss but would like to discuss their eligibility for a flood insurance policy through the Claims Office, may call the Claims Office Helpline, 505-995-7133, or reach out by email, fema-hermits-peak@fema.dhs.gov.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. The FEMA Claims Office has approved $377 million in payments. That is 72 percent of the $525 million in claims with documentation that have been submitted. Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is welcome to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office | Facebook.