People Impacted by Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Highly Encouraged to File a Claim for Flood Insurance by March 1
SANTA FE, N.M. – People impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire are highly encouraged to submit claims for flood insurance by March 1, and no later than April 1. There is a 30-day mandatory waiting period for all new National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies. Submitting a claim for flood insurance coverage by March 1 will help ensure coverage goes into effect before snow melt and monsoon season begin.
Eligible households have two options for securing flood insurance through the Claims Office:
- Up to five-years of NFIP coverage, with premiums paid directly by the Claims Office.
- Reimbursement of a policy purchased after the fire through a private provider.
Eligible households include:
- Households that were not required to carry flood insurance prior to the start of the fire on April 6, 2022.
- Impacted people with property located in NFIP participating communities in Mora and San Miguel counties.
- Impacted people with property outside of Mora and San Miguel counties but in proximity to the burn scar may be eligible on a case-by-case basis but will need to demonstrate a reasonable fear of heightened risk of flooding.
People who have already submitted a Notice of Loss and would like to discuss eligibility for a new flood policy should reach out to their navigator to discuss their options. This includes those who have already received compensation for a previously purchased flood policy.
Individuals who have not yet submitted a Notice of Loss but would like to discuss their eligibility for a flood insurance policy through the Claims Office, may call the Claims Office Helpline, 505-995-7133, or reach out by email, fema-hermits-peak@fema.dhs.gov.
The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. The FEMA Claims Office has approved $377 million in payments. That is 72 percent of the $525 million in claims with documentation that have been submitted. Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is welcome to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.
For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office | Facebook.