Sharkey County Awarded More Than $1.9 Million

MADISON, Miss. – FEMA has approved $1,934,879 to reimburse Sharkey County for emergency protective measures following the March 24-25 Severe Storms, Straight-line Winds and Tornadoes.

The severe storms created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public, requiring emergency response and protective measures. These services included but were not limited to:

Temporary Services Restrooms Showers Laundry

Generators

Wastewater Disposal

All work and costs fell between March 28, and April 22, 2023. FEMA authorized a 100% federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures for a continuous 30-day period of the state’s choosing within the first 120 days of the March 24-25 tornadoes.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the eligible cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and facility restoration.

For the latest information on recovery from the March tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.