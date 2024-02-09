House Passes Uncovered Plates Act: Promoting Safety and Fairness on Our Roads

OLYMPIA – The House of Representatives passed House Bill 1963 today, addressing the use of plastic license plate covers. Sponsored by Representative Bill Ramos (D-Issaquah), this legislation addresses the issue of obscuring license plates with plastic covers. This will ensure they remain visible for critical functions like law enforcement, toll collection, and safety cameras.

“License plates aren’t just decorations,” emphasized Rep. Ramos. “They’re crucial for identifying vehicles in urgent situations, like crimes or missing person cases.”

Ramos added, “just today, Washington State Patrol had difficulty tracking someone from the scene of a crime committed near the Capitol Building due to a plastic cover on their license plate. This is about contributing to a safer and more accountable driving environment.”

Plastic plate covers create a dangerous blind spot, hindering public safety and potentially enabling individuals to avoid consequences for traffic violations. License plate readers play a vital role in investigations and amber alerts, and their effectiveness depends on clear plates.

House Bill 1963 advances to the Senate for further consideration. Click here to learn more or on the video below.