New Wellness Center in Pasadena has it all - Cold Plunge, Float Tanks, Lymphatic Drainage, and more - opening 3/30/24

Compression Therapy works wonders for healing sore muscles and injuries Renew Performance Center logo Enjoy our famous "Fire & Ice" sessions - cold plunge + infrared sauna

Offering Cold Plunge, Infrared Sauna, Red Light Therapy, Float Tank, Massage, Compression Therapy, Lymphatic Drainage, and much more.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new wellness center is opening its doors in the heart of Pasadena, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for those seeking to improve their physical and mental well-being. The business, named "Renew Performance Center," offers a variety of services including cold plunge , infrared sauna , red light therapy, float tanks, massage, compression therapy, Lymphatic Drainage, and a superfoods cafe and coffee boutique.The soft opening in January was a success and since its opening, Renew Performance Center has received numerous 5-star reviews from satisfied customers. The official Grand Opening has been announced for Saturday, March 30.Renew Performance Center is the brainchild of co-owners Austin Wright and Gabby Silvi, who were inspired to create a space where individuals could find a holistic approach to wellness. "We wanted to create a place where people could come and experience a variety of services that would benefit their mind, body, and soul," says Mrs. Silvi. "Our goal is to provide a one of a kind experience for our clients, and we are thrilled to see the positive feedback we have received so far. Whether you're brand new to cold plunge or lymphatic drainage or you're a seasoned athlete or biohacker, we have something for you. And our certified and friendly staff are here to guide you every step of the way," Mr. Wright added.The center's services have already garnered rave reviews from customers on Yelp, Google, and Facebook, with many praising the benefits they have experienced after just a single session. "I have been struggling with chronic pain for years, and after taking advantage of the Cold Plunge plus Infrared Sauna and Red Light therapy at Renew Performance Center, I've finally started to see immediate relief," says one customer. "The staff have been incredibly knowledgeable and made me feel at ease throughout the entire experience. I've now signed up for their Unlimited Access package."In addition to the myriad of wellness services, Renew Performance Center also offers a superfood cafe and coffee boutique now serving healthy protein shakes and smoothies, organic cold pressed juices, specialty coffees, kombuchas, and healthy meal prep. With its serene atmosphere and top-notch services, Renew Performance Center is quickly becoming a go-to destination in Los Angeles for those seeking a holistic approach to wellness.Renew Performance Center is now open and accepting both appointments and walk ins. The Grand Opening party is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 12 pm - 4 pm PST.For more information on their services and to book an appointment for a complimentary session, visit www.renewperformancecenter.com . Follow on social media for updates and promotions @renewperformancecenter.Renew Performance Center is located at 600 E. Colorado Blvd. Ste 110, Pasadena, CA 91101 (at the corner of Colorado and Madison Ave., next door to Urth Caffe)Their phone number is 626-345-5314 and email is info@rpcpasadena.com

Welcome to Renew Performance Center in Pasadena, CA - your one stop shop for holistic wellness, injury rehab, and fitness recovery solutions