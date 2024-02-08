NBAA Lauds Senate Committee Passage of FAA Reauthorization Bill, Reflecting Association Priorities

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Feb. 8, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) welcomes a Senate committee’s vote today approving a five-year Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorization bill. The legislation will now head to the Senate floor.

The Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee bill (S.1939) provides authorization for the agency to ensure that the U.S. strengthens its global leadership in aviation safety. The bipartisan legislation contains a host of NBAA-supported provisions that reflect the business aviation community’s priorities with regard to safety, sustainability, innovation and workforce development.

“NBAA applauds Sens. Cantwell, Cruz, Duckworth, Moran and members of the committee for passing a strong bill that provides stability, enhances safety, embraces new technologies and will help grow our workforce,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said. “We urge Congress to act with urgency on the bill, so we can move forward on the priorities and programs identified in the legislation.”

The bill passed by the Senate panel includes provisions that would:

Reform and digitize systems such as the FAA aircraft registry and Part 135 certification to enhance safety and efficiency.

Improve FAA aeromedical policies and procedures related to pilot mental health and other matters.

Modify supplemental oxygen requirements under Part 135 to increase the flight level (FL) threshold from FL 250 to 410.

Position the U.S. as a leader in advanced air mobility (AAM), directing a practical regulatory path and investments in electric infrastructure to help scale AAM at U.S. airports.

Increase student loan caps for accredited flight education and training programs to make the pilot career path more accessible to everyone and grow the pilot workforce.

Strengthen air traffic controller workforce staffing.

Direct the FAA to implement a plan to strengthen international engagement on safety, certification and integration of valuable new technologies.

The House passed its FAA reauthorization bill (H.R.3935) on July 20, 2023.

# # #

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

Members of the media may receive NBAA Press Releases immediately via email. To subscribe to the NBAA Press Release email list, submit the online form.