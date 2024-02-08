Illinois Gaming Board Reported $1.5 billion in Gaming Revenue for 2023

ILLINOIS, February 8 - On the heels of the Super Bowl, Illinoisians reminded to wager responsibly and safely with legal Sportsbooks





At the Illinois Gaming Board's (the "IGB" or "Board") first meeting of the year, it reported that the State and local governments earned more than $1.5 billion in tax revenue from Illinois' 15 licensed casinos, more than 46,000 video gaming terminals and 13 sports wagering operators statewide in 2023.





Total revenue from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023:

State taxes - $1,307,113,715

Local taxes - $243,253,726

Total taxes - $1,550,367,441





"None of the tax revenue and other economic benefits from legal casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering would have been possible without the IGB's tireless work to protect the integrity and public confidence in Illinois gaming," said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. "The IGB looks forward to continued cooperation and partnership with our licensees and stakeholders to ensure continued success, revenue generation, accountability, compliance, and the highest ethical standards for Illinois gaming in 2024 and beyond."





On the heels of the Super Bowl, Administrator Fruchter noted that the total amount of money wagered (or handle) in the Illinois sports wagering market for 2023 was $11.6 billion. Of that amount, $1 billion accounted for in sports wagering adjusted gross revenue ("SWAGR"). SWAGR is the amount of revenue left after winnings were paid to wagerers. When the 15% state sports wagering tax is applied to the SWAGR, the result was $150.3 million in state taxes. Additionally, $10.6 million was generated by the 2% Cook County tax on SWAGR.





Since sports wagering launched in 2020, Illinois has had one of the highest grossing sports wagering markets in the country. Administrator Fruchter reminded Illinoisans who plan on placing bets to do so safely and responsibly and only through a retail or online sportsbook that is approved to operate in Illinois.





"Unlike licensed sportsbooks, unlawful actors do not undergo strict suitability reviews and background investigations," Fruchter said. "These illegal operators do not contribute tax revenue to our communities. They maintain no age verification requirements to protect minors, no controls to prevent money laundering, and no guarantees that customers will receive fair payouts."









Administrator Fruchter said when it comes to placing Super Bowl prop bets, also known as side bets, Illinois only allows wagering on activity directly within the control or jurisdiction of the National Football League (NFL) and/or individuals subject to its Integrity Policy. Such approval does not include actions within the control of a single person/entity outside of the NFL's oversight and actions not directly related to the conduct of the Super Bowl.





For example, betters cannot bet on the length of the National Anthem or how many times Taylor Swift will be shown on camera, but they can wager on the length of the Anthem compared to the length of a certain play in the game. In addition to wagering on player or in-game statistics and any objective player or in-game statistic in relation to an objective non-game statistic, people can also bet on the color of Gatorade that will be poured on the coach of the winning team as well as the outcome of the coin flip.





During these significant sporting events, please remember that if you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or text "GAMB" to 833234. Individuals can enroll in the IGB Self-Exclusion Program at all of the IGB offices located at all casinos. Additional information can be found at https://www.igb.illinois.gov/selfexclusion





In addition to reporting final 2023 revenue, the Board also took many other official actions during the meeting including the following:





• Granted a request under Sports Wagering Rule 1130 from Major League Soccer ("MLS") to issue an order prohibiting wagering in Illinois on whether a player will receive a yellow card or red card penalty during a soccer match and whether a yellow card or red card will be shown during a soccer match. Effective immediately, today's Board Order makes permanent the temporary suspension Administrator Fruchter issued on January 12, 2024.





• Received Initial Consideration of an Owners License Renewal for the Par-A-Dice Corporation d/b/a Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria. Par-A-Dice will make a presentation to the Board in support of its renewal request when the Board formally considers this issue at the next scheduled meeting on March 14.





• Approved a request from Full House Resorts Illinois LLC d/b/a The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan to extend temporary casino operations by an additional 18 months until August 17, 2027.





• Heard status updates from Organization Gaming License applicants Hawthorne Race Course, Inc. d/b/a Hawthorne Casino and Race Course and Fairmount Park, Inc. d/b/a FanDuel Racetrack and Sportsbook about their respective casino construction projects.





At the meeting, the Board's actions also included:





For video gaming, the IGB approved licenses for:

o 143 video gaming locations

o 73 terminal handlers





The IGB denied video gaming licenses for:

o Seven video gaming location applicants





For casinos, the IGB approved:

o Forty-three casino Key Person applicants

o Three Level 1 casino occupational licenses

o 78 Level 2 casino occupational licenses

o 97 Level 3 casino occupational licenses





The IGB denied casino licenses for:

o Eight Level 2 and 3 casino occupational applicants





For sports wagering, the IGB approved:

o One sports wagering supplier license

o 58 Level 2 sports wagering occupational licenses





Additionally, the IGB:

o Denied two requests for hearing





o Rejected the Administrative Law Judge's Recommended Summary Judgment Decision in favor of the respondent in the matter of the Revocation of Lucky Lincoln Gaming, LLC (23 GB 004) and remanded the case back to the Administrative Law Judge for further proceedings.





o Adopted the Administrative Law Judge's Recommended Decision as a Final Board Order in the matter of the Denial of Jose T. Camacho (21 GB 003).





The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on March 14, 2024.





Illinois is home to 15 casinos, 13 licensed sportsbooks, and a network of more than 8,500 licensed video gaming establishments. Casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering generated more than $1.5 billion in tax revenue to the state and local communities in calendar year 2023.