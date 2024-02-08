Trinidad Civic Club Hosting ‘A Valentine’s Evening Celebration of Love’ on February 14th

This is a press release from the Trinidad Civic Club:

The Trinidad Civic Club is hosting, “A Valentine’s Evening Celebration of Love” on Wednesday, Feb. 14th at the Trinidad Town Hall from 6 – 10 pm. Dine & dance with loved ones and friends for an entertaining evening.

Admission: $25 individual/$45 for two. After February 10th and at the Door: $30/$55 for two. Reservations thru TicketLeap: https://t.ly/TCCVDAY

or from www.trinidadcivicclub.org.

A delicious array of hearty appetizers and lovely desserts are featured. The no-host wine & beer bar will have a fine selection of libations. A raffle and silent auction with enticing offerings provides opportunities to support the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse Project while listening to “Songs of Love,” recorded music curated by the Civic Club with a playlist of popular hits and favorites through the years.

The Tide Pool High Divers talented musicians–Bryce Kenny, Tom Marquette, Tonio Skweir, Dave Deason and Bob Smith–play coastal country, western and rockabilly music from 8 – 10 pm. Dance the night away…in the name of love!

For information: 707-677-3655