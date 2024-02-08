CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for child molestation at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Bulmaro Madrigal, a male lawful permanent resident from Walton, Indiana wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for child molestation.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States. We are committed to bringing in those individuals to face criminal charges, especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On February 7, 2024, 58-year-old Bulmaro Madrigal, arrived from Mexico at the Anzalduas International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Logansport, Indiana Sheriff’s Office. Madrigal has been wanted since August of 2021 for failure to appear and is being charged with child molestation and child fondling, a level four felony in the State of Indiana.

A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Madrigal and transported him to the county jail pending extradition to Indiana.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

