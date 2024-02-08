More on-reserve housing coming for Snuneymuxw First Nation

CANADA, February 8 - Snuneymuxw First Nation families, individuals and seniors will soon have access to more housing on reserve as construction begins on a new eight-unit building on Warpath Road.

“People want to have affordable housing options in their community and we’re ensuring just that,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Under our Homes for People action plan, we’re allowing people to remain in their communities, connected to their families and their culture. Our government is proud to work alongside Snuneymuxw First Nation on this project and we will continue to work with Indigenous partners to build on- and off-reserve housing.”

La’lum’utul, which means “care for one another,” will consist of two wood-frame fourplexes. The new development will be intended for families and individuals with low and moderate incomes. There will be a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

“Our partnership with the National Housing Co-Investment Fund represents an important step in addressing the urgent need for housing in our community,” said Chief Mike Wyse of Snuneymuxw First Nation. “We are dedicated to identifying housing solutions that meet the needs of our members and breathe life into our way of being.”

The project is the result of a partnership between Snuneymuxw First Nation, the Province through BC Housing, and the Government of Canada through the Canada Mortgage Housing Association (CMHC). The building will be operated by Snuneymuxw First Nation. This project is expected to be complete in 2024.

“Indigenous communities in British Columbia deserve access to safe and affordable housing,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, the federal government is investing in both affordable new homes for Indigenous peoples and to improve the quality of life for the people who need it most. These kinds of investments transform our communities and will give residents a true sense of belonging and a safe, secure, culturally appropriate place to call home.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 77,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 1,600 homes in Nanaimo.

Quote:

Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo –

“We all want community members cared for, which is why we’re funding the new housing development. La’lum’utul means ‘care for one another.’ Snuneymuxw First Nation is such a good partner for B.C. government and we’re grateful to be working together.”

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, contributed approximately $1.4 million to the project: $900,408 through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and $543,931 through a Cost Pressure Grant.

The federal government contributed $480,000 through the Affordable Housing Fund.

Snuneymuxw First Nation provided the land for the La’lum’utul project, valued at $837,000.

Canada-British Columbia bilateral funding through the Canada Community Housing Initiative for La’lum’utul totals $312,000.

