Forward Edge-AI awarded a Phase II SBIR by the United States Air Force/AFWERX for Aviation Jet Fuel Quality Assurance

Technology to bring laboratory grade science to the edge for quick stand-off identification of trace chemical and microbial contamination in aviation jet fuel

Blaise™ has the potential to eliminate more than 50 aviation accidents that occur in the US each year due to fuel management issues.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, aviation jet fuel inspection, quality and specification testing are provided through global networks of certified and accredited laboratories at a cost of $300 - $2,300 per sample. The jet fuel quality assurance test process can take days or even weeks to complete. For the military, the lack of real-time fuel quality assurance, including thermal stability, at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels can affect the success or failure of any unit conducting combat operations.

Specifically, jet fuel contaminated by hydraulic or Polyalphaolefin (PAO) fluid could potentially result in a catastrophic failure of high-performance jet aircraft. Also, thermal stress experienced by aircraft subsystems such as hydraulics, electronics and environmental control systems has increased as aircraft technologies and capabilities have advanced.

The scope of the Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project is to develop a low-cost (under $1,500), handheld, artificially intelligent instrument, capable of detection and quantification of chemical and microbial contaminates in jet fuel in a field setting. Forward Edge-AI’s Blaise™ innovation will reduce field quality assurance testing from days to under 5 minutes, and from hundreds of dollars to less than 1 cent per test.

SBIR is a highly competitive award-based program which provides qualified small business concerns with opportunities to propose innovative ideas that meet the specific Research and Research, and Development (R/R&D) needs of the federal Government and the private sector. Sam Houston State University (SHSU) is Forward Edge-AI’s university research partner on the project. Forward Edge-AI maintains an enduring research and development partnership with SHSU.

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI’s mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.

Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.