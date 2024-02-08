Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,739 in the last 365 days.

SB1007 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-02-08

WISCONSIN, February 8 - An Act to repeal 939.74 (2d) (c) and 939.74 (2d) (e); and to create 939.74 (2d) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: time limitations for prosecuting a felony or related crime based on a DNA profile.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1007

You just read:

SB1007 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-02-08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more