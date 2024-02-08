WISCONSIN, February 8 - An Act to repeal 939.74 (2d) (c) and 939.74 (2d) (e); and to create 939.74 (2d) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: time limitations for prosecuting a felony or related crime based on a DNA profile.
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1007
You just read:
SB1007 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-02-08
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.