Proposed Capital Budget and CIP Projects in District 6 Will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, with Special Guest Councilmember Natali Fani-González on Friday at 2 p.m.  

Career opportunities at the Montgomery County Police Department's Emergency Communications Center will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 8, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council's Economic Development (ECON) Committee; Cristina Vaca, public safety communication specialist at the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD); and Eddy Bencosme, public safety communication specialist at MCPD. The show will air on Friday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The upcoming radio show will focus on discussing the Recommended Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Capital Budget and the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). Councilmember Fani-González will share her vision behind the proposed projects in the CIP for the Council district she represents (District 6), which includes portions of Aspen Hill, Forest Glen, Glenmont, Kensington, Rockville and Wheaton. This includes the construction of a Bus Rapid Transit line on Veirs Mill Road, an Arts and Entertainment Center in Wheaton, acquiring property in the Glenmont Shopping Center, creating a flood management plan, and more.

The second half of the radio will focus on information about job opportunities that are currently available at the MCPD Emergency Communications Center. This is a highly rewarding career that offers the chance to provide a vital service to the community. The primary duties include responding to emergency 911 calls and dispatching police officers and fire rescue personnel. Ms. Vaca and Mr. Bencosme will provide details about the requirements, training and the $5,000 bonus that will be provided to those who join the team.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.