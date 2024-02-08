TFI International Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
- Fourth quarter operating income of $198.3 million compares to $216.9 million in the same prior year quarter
- Fourth quarter net income of $131.4 million compares to $153.5 million in Q4 2022, while adjusted net income1 of $147.0 million compares to $151.8 million in Q4 2022
- Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share (diluted “EPS”) of $1.53 compares to $1.74 in Q4 2022, while adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.71 compares to $1.72 in Q4 2022
- Fourth quarter net cash from operating activities grew to $302.6 million, up 22% over the prior year period and free cash flow1 grew to $243.8 million, up 29% over the prior year period
- The Board of Directors approved a $0.40 quarterly dividend, an increase of 14%
MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are shown in U.S. dollars.
“We generated robust free cash flow during the quarter, bringing our full-year total to more than $9 per share1 and wrapping up 2023 on a favorable note as our team continues to strive for day-to-day efficiencies while delivering superior service. Despite market conditions, during the fourth quarter we were able to grow revenue over the prior year period and deliver adjusted diluted EPS of $1.71. Strategically, we capitalized on our cash flow and strong balance sheet by significantly investing during periods of weaker freight demand, committing $2 billion of capital during 2023 into announced acquisitions and share buybacks,” said Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re entering 2024 in an attractive position across all four business segments, with Logistics outperforming the market boosted by our recent successful acquisition of JHT, with Truckload standing to significantly benefit from our Daseke acquisition expected to close in the second quarter, and with the ongoing turnaround at LTL a top priority. This involves a renewed focus on LTL growth and quality of revenue through improved service, as evidenced by our latest cargo claims ratio of only 0.5% for US LTL, down from 1.5% a year earlier, and our second-to-none Canadian LTL cargo claims ratio of 0.1%. Looking ahead, while continuing our sharp focus on day-to-day operations, we can also seek highly strategic investment opportunities while returning excess cash to shareholders, consistent with our Board’s recently approved 14% increase to our quarterly dividend.”
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|Financial highlights
|Three-months ended
December 31
|Years ended
December 31
|(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Total revenue
|1,968.7
|1,956.7
|7,521.2
|8,812.5
|Revenue before fuel surcharge
|1,674.1
|1,616.5
|6,416.9
|7,357.1
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|320.9
|305.0
|1,187.9
|1,425.0
|Operating income
|198.3
|216.9
|757.6
|1,146.0
|Net cash from operating activities
|302.6
|248.3
|1,013.8
|971.6
|Net income
|131.4
|153.5
|504.9
|823.2
|EPS - diluted ($)
|1.53
|1.74
|5.80
|9.02
|Adjusted net income1
|147.0
|151.8
|538.3
|731.7
|Adjusted EPS - diluted1 ($)
|1.71
|1.72
|6.18
|8.02
|Weighted average number of shares ('000s)
|85,082
|86,670
|85,908
|89,360
1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section below.
FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
Total revenue of $1.97 billion compared to $1.96 billion in the prior year period and revenue before fuel surcharge of $1.67 billion compared to $1.62 billion in the prior year period. The increase is primarily due to contributions from business acquisitions offset by reduced volumes driven by weaker end market demand.
Operating income of $198.3 million compared to $216.9 million the prior year period. The decrease is primarily attributable to the decline in revenues as a result of weaker market demand in the quarter and the impact of a decrease in gains from assets held for sale of $23.0 million, partially offset by contributions from business acquisitions of $24.1 million.
Net income of $131.4 million compares to $153.5 million in the prior year period, and net income of $1.53 per diluted share compared to $1.74 in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, a non-IFRS measure, was $147.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $151.8 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, the prior year period.
Total revenue declined for three segments relative to the prior year period with decreases of 9% for Package and Courier, 6% for Less-Than-Truckload, and 5% for Truckload, while total revenue for Logistics increased 28%. Operating income declined for Package and Courier by 8%, for Less-Than-Truckload by 19%, and for Truckload by 29% and increased for Logistics by 60% in the fourth quarter in comparison to the prior-year. Operating income in the Truckload segment decreased due to a $16.0 million gain on the sale of assets held for sale being recognized in the same prior year period, while operating income in the logistics segment increased primarily through business acquisitions.
FULL-YEAR RESULTS
Total revenue was $7.52 billion for 2023 versus $8.81 billion in 2022. Revenue before fuel surcharge of $6.42 billion compared to $7.36 billion the prior year. The decrease is primarily due to weaker market demand and the sale of CFI in 2022 resulting in a decrease of $333.3 million.
Operating income totaled $757.6 million compared to $1,146.0 million. The decrease is mainly attributable to the weaker market demand referenced above, a gain on sale of business of $73.7 million in 2022, as well as $107.3 million less gains from the sale of rolling stock, equipment, and assets held for sale and the 2022 sale of CFI which contributed $46.1 million in 2022.
Net income was $504.9 million, or $5.80 per diluted share, compared to $823.2 million, or $9.02 per diluted share a year earlier. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, non-IFRS measures, were $538.3 million, or $6.18 per diluted share, compared to $731.7 million, or $8.02 per diluted share the prior year.
During 2023, total revenue declined 10% for Package and Courier, 16% for Less-Than-Truckload, 21% for Truckload and 4% for Logistics relative to the prior year. Operating income was down 15% for Package and Courier, 34% for Less-Than-Truckload, 35% for Truckload, and up 14% for Logistics.
1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section below.
SEGMENTED RESULTS
To facilitate the comparison of business level activity and operating costs between periods, the Company compares the revenue before fuel surcharge (“revenue”) and reallocates the fuel surcharge revenue to materials and services expenses within operating expenses. Note that “Total revenue” is not affected by this reallocation.
Selected segmented financial information
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Package
and
Courier
|Less-
Than-
Truckload
|Truckload
|Logistics
|Corporate
|Eliminations
|Total
|Three months ended December 31, 2023
|Revenue before fuel surcharge1
|122,033
|695,930
|399,277
|471,638
|—
|(14,764
|)
|1,674,114
|% of total revenue2
|8
|%
|43
|%
|24
|%
|25
|%
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA3
|40,939
|125,064
|98,770
|69,230
|(13,065
|)
|—
|320,938
|Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4
|33.5
|%
|18.0
|%
|24.7
|%
|14.7
|%
|19.2
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|34,711
|71,447
|50,657
|54,654
|(13,212
|)
|—
|198,257
|Operating margin3,4
|28.4
|%
|10.3
|%
|12.7
|%
|11.6
|%
|11.8
|%
|Total assets less intangible assets3
|175,336
|2,134,895
|1,146,497
|357,251
|450,340
|—
|4,264,319
|Net capital expenditures3
|9,572
|37,380
|4,725
|1,792
|129
|—
|53,598
|Three months ended December 31, 2022
|Revenue before fuel surcharge1
|129,074
|720,783
|403,351
|375,968
|—
|(12,681
|)
|1,616,495
|% of total revenue2
|9
|%
|46
|%
|25
|%
|20
|%
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA3
|43,935
|126,307
|104,007
|43,473
|(12,766
|)
|—
|304,956
|Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4
|34.0
|%
|17.5
|%
|25.8
|%
|11.6
|%
|18.9
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|37,563
|88,240
|71,842
|34,204
|(14,989
|)
|—
|216,860
|Operating margin3,4
|29.1
|%
|12.2
|%
|17.8
|%
|9.1
|%
|13.4
|%
|Total assets less intangible assets3
|182,605
|2,107,874
|1,085,629
|263,017
|274,595
|3,913,720
|Net capital expenditures3
|6,045
|57,273
|14,248
|131
|58
|—
|77,755
|Year ended December 31, 2023
|Revenue before fuel surcharge1
|461,930
|2,777,309
|1,625,592
|1,604,878
|—
|(52,823
|)
|6,416,886
|% of total revenue2
|8
|%
|44
|%
|26
|%
|22
|%
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA3
|139,437
|473,602
|428,203
|207,800
|(61,102
|)
|—
|1,187,940
|Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4
|30.2
|%
|17.1
|%
|26.3
|%
|12.9
|%
|18.5
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|114,360
|310,429
|237,393
|160,112
|(64,659
|)
|—
|757,635
|Operating margin3,4
|24.8
|%
|11.2
|%
|14.6
|%
|10.0
|%
|11.8
|%
|Total assets less intangible assets3
|175,336
|2,134,895
|1,146,497
|357,251
|450,340
|—
|4,264,319
|Net capital expenditures3
|19,935
|154,832
|29,098
|3,725
|238
|—
|207,828
|Year ended December 31, 2022
|Revenue before fuel surcharge1
|498,972
|3,243,557
|1,986,331
|1,689,122
|—
|(60,918
|)
|7,357,064
|% of total revenue2
|7
|%
|45
|%
|28
|%
|20
|%
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA3
|160,838
|567,759
|557,058
|178,690
|(39,321
|)
|—
|1,425,024
|Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4
|32.2
|%
|17.5
|%
|28.0
|%
|10.6
|%
|19.4
|%
|Operating income
|134,306
|470,807
|366,868
|140,446
|33,611
|—
|1,146,038
|Operating margin3,4
|26.9
|%
|14.5
|%
|18.5
|%
|8.3
|%
|15.6
|%
|Total assets less intangible assets3
|182,605
|2,107,874
|1,085,629
|263,017
|274,595
|—
|3,913,720
|Net capital expenditures3
|10,636
|132,814
|31,658
|676
|170
|—
|175,954
1 Includes intersegment revenue.
2 Segment revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue to consolidated revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue.
3 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.
4 As a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.
CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT
Net cash flow from operating activities was $1,013.8 million during 2023 compared to $971.6 million the prior year. The 4% increase was due to stronger working capital conversion. The Company returned $409.1 million to shareholders during the year, of which $121.1 million was through dividends and $288.0 million was through share repurchases. In addition, the Company deployed $628.7 million for business combinations and announced another $1.1 billion expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2024.
On December 15, 2023, the Board of Directors of TFI International declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per outstanding common share paid on January 15, 2024, representing a 14% increase over the $0.35 quarterly dividend declared in Q4 2022.
CONFERENCE CALL
TFI International will host a conference call on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920. A recording of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m Eastern, Friday, February 23, 2024 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 by entering passcode 13743370.
ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States and Canada through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:
- Package and Courier;
- Less-Than-Truckload;
- Truckload;
- Logistics.
TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Company may make statements in this report that reflect its current expectations regarding future results of operations, performance and achievements. These are “forward-looking” statements and reflect management’s current beliefs. They are based on information currently available to management. Words such as “may”, “might”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “to its knowledge”, “could”, “design”, “forecast”, “goal”, “hope”, “intend”, “likely”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would” or “continue” and words and expressions of similar import are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which reference issues only as of the date made. The following important factors could cause the Company’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the highly competitive market conditions, the Company’s ability to recruit, train and retain qualified drivers, fuel price variations and the Company’s ability to recover these costs from its customers, foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of environmental standards and regulations, changes in governmental regulations applicable to the Company’s operations, adverse weather conditions, accidents, the market for used equipment, changes in interest rates, cost of liability insurance coverage, downturns in general economic conditions affecting the Company and its customers, credit market liquidity, and the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate, consummate, and successfully integrate acquisitions. In addition, any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting that are identified, and the cost of remediation of any such material weakness and any other control deficiencies, may have adverse effects on the Company and impact future results.
The foregoing list should not be construed as exhaustive, and the Company disclaims any subsequent obligation to revise or update any previously made forward-looking statements unless required to do so by applicable securities laws. Unanticipated events are likely to occur. Readers should also refer to the section “Risks and Uncertainties” at the end of the 2023 Q3 MD&A for additional information on risk factors and other events that are not within the Company’s control. The Company’s future financial and operating results may fluctuate as a result of these and other risk factors.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the international Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the exhibits.
|TFI International Inc.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|As at
|As at
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|335,556
|147,117
|Trade and other receivables
|894,771
|1,030,726
|Inventoried supplies
|23,964
|24,181
|Current taxes recoverable
|23,637
|12,788
|Prepaid expenses
|56,269
|38,501
|Assets held for sale
|1,802
|10,250
|Current assets
|1,335,999
|1,263,563
|Property and equipment
|2,415,472
|2,131,955
|Right-of-use assets
|425,630
|381,640
|Intangible assets
|2,019,301
|1,592,110
|Investments
|50,209
|85,964
|Employee benefits
|-
|4,359
|Other assets
|16,394
|19,192
|Deferred tax assets
|20,615
|27,047
|Non-current assets
|4,947,621
|4,242,267
|Total assets
|6,283,620
|5,505,830
|Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|671,936
|708,768
|Current taxes payable
|2,442
|41,714
|Provisions
|66,565
|43,903
|Other financial liabilities
|23,420
|19,275
|Long-term debt
|174,351
|37,087
|Lease liabilities
|127,397
|115,934
|Current liabilities
|1,066,111
|966,681
|Long-term debt
|1,709,831
|1,278,670
|Lease liabilities
|332,761
|297,105
|Employee benefits
|53,231
|-
|Provisions
|93,335
|131,736
|Other financial liabilities
|3,699
|382
|Deferred tax liabilities
|433,242
|368,186
|Non-current liabilities
|2,626,099
|2,076,079
|Total liabilities
|3,692,210
|3,042,760
|Equity
|Share capital
|1,107,290
|1,089,229
|Contributed surplus
|37,684
|41,491
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(200,539
|)
|(233,321
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,646,975
|1,565,671
|Total equity
|2,591,410
|2,463,070
|Total liabilities and equity
|6,283,620
|5,505,830
** The Company's financial reporting framework is IFRS as issued by the IASB.
|TFI International Inc.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
|2023
|2022
|Revenue
|6,416,886
|7,357,064
|Fuel surcharge
|1,104,281
|1,455,427
|Total revenue
|7,521,167
|8,812,491
|Materials and services expenses
|3,805,846
|4,592,191
|Personnel expenses
|2,109,622
|2,362,856
|Other operating expenses
|434,751
|492,291
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|249,835
|248,638
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|132,112
|126,276
|Amortization of intangible assets
|60,028
|55,679
|Loss (gain) on sale of business
|3,011
|(73,653
|)
|Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment
|(15,510
|)
|(59,661
|)
|Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets
|(1,482
|)
|(210
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of land and buildings
|40
|(43
|)
|Gain, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale
|(14,721
|)
|(77,911
|)
|Total operating expenses
|6,763,532
|7,666,453
|Operating income
|757,635
|1,146,038
|Finance (income) costs
|Finance income
|(8,612
|)
|(1,750
|)
|Finance costs
|89,483
|82,147
|Net finance costs
|80,871
|80,397
|Income before income tax
|676,764
|1,065,641
|Income tax expense
|171,887
|242,409
|Net income
|504,877
|823,232
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|5.88
|9.21
|Diluted earnings per share
|5.80
|9.02
|TFI International Inc.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|504,877
|823,232
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Items that may be reclassified to income or loss in future years:
|Foreign currency translation differences
|(881
|)
|(10,148
|)
|Net investment hedge, net of tax
|39,705
|(72,046
|)
|Employee benefits, net of tax
|-
|292
|Items that may never be reclassified to income:
|Defined benefit plan remeasurement, net of tax
|2,016
|63,508
|Items directly reclassified to retained earnings:
|Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities
|measured at fair value through OCI, net of tax
|7,281
|(5,495
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|48,121
|(23,889
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|552,998
|799,343
|TFI International Inc.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
|YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Accumulated
|foreign
|Accumulated
|Accumulated
|currency
|unrealized
|unrealized
|translation
|gain (loss)
|Total equity
|loss on
|differences
|on invest-
|attributable
|employee
|and net
|ments in
|Retained
|to owners
|Share
|Contributed
|benefit
|investment
|equity
|earnings
|of the
|capital
|surplus
|plans
|hedge
|securities
|(deficit)
|Company
|Balance as at December 31, 2022
|1,089,229
|41,491
|-
|(239,120
|)
|5,799
|1,565,671
|2,463,070
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|504,877
|504,877
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|38,824
|7,281
|2,016
|48,121
|Realized (loss) gain on equity securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13,323
|)
|13,323
|-
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|-
|-
|-
|38,824
|(6,042
|)
|520,216
|552,998
|Share-based payment transactions, net of tax
|-
|21,424
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21,424
|Stock options exercised, net of tax
|17,179
|(4,402
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12,777
|Dividends to owners of the Company
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(124,254
|)
|(124,254
|)
|Repurchase of own shares
|(28,303
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(259,721
|)
|(288,024
|)
|Net settlement of restricted share units
|and performance share units, net of tax
|29,185
|(20,829
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(54,937
|)
|(46,581
|)
|Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
|18,061
|(3,807
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(438,912
|)
|(424,658
|)
|Balance as at December 31, 2023
|1,107,290
|37,684
|-
|(200,296
|)
|(243
|)
|1,646,975
|2,591,410
|Balance as at December 31, 2021
|1,133,181
|39,150
|(292
|)
|(156,926
|)
|12,553
|1,282,689
|2,310,355
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|823,232
|823,232
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|-
|-
|292
|(82,194
|)
|(5,495
|)
|63,508
|(23,889
|)
|Realized (loss) gain on equity securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,259
|)
|1,259
|-
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|-
|292
|(82,194
|)
|(6,754
|)
|887,999
|799,343
|Share-based payment transactions, net of tax
|-
|16,298
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16,298
|Stock options exercised, net of tax
|22,800
|(6,298
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16,502
|Issuance of shares, net of expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dividends to owners of the Company
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(102,615
|)
|(102,615
|)
|Repurchase of own shares
|(68,536
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(499,447
|)
|(567,983
|)
|Net settlement of restricted share units, net of tax
|1,784
|(7,659
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(2,955
|)
|(8,830
|)
|Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
|(43,952
|)
|2,341
|-
|-
|-
|(605,017
|)
|(646,628
|)
|Balance as at December 31, 2022
|1,089,229
|41,491
|-
|(239,120
|)
|5,799
|1,565,671
|2,463,070
|TFI International Inc.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2023
|2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|504,877
|823,232
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|249,835
|248,638
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|132,112
|126,276
|Amortization of intangible assets
|60,028
|55,679
|Share-based payment transactions
|13,451
|14,648
|Net finance costs
|80,871
|80,397
|Income tax expense
|171,887
|242,409
|Loss (gain) on sale of business
|3,011
|(73,653
|)
|Gain on sale of property and equipment
|(15,470
|)
|(59,704
|)
|Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets
|(1,482
|)
|(210
|)
|Gain, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale
|(14,721
|)
|(77,911
|)
|Employee benefits
|60,212
|14,946
|Provisions, net of payments
|(33,696
|)
|26,044
|Net change in non-cash operating working capital
|106,631
|(147,453
|)
|Interest paid
|(70,354
|)
|(77,512
|)
|Income tax paid
|(233,353
|)
|(224,181
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|1,013,839
|971,645
|Cash flows (used in) from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(361,563
|)
|(350,824
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|73,339
|128,821
|Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
|50,280
|131,250
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(2,758
|)
|(6,120
|)
|Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
|-
|250
|Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed
|-
|546,228
|Business combinations, net of cash acquired
|(628,701
|)
|(158,251
|)
|Purchases of investments
|(41,719
|)
|(80,551
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|89,225
|12,930
|Others
|24,565
|(311
|)
|Net cash (used in) from investing activities
|(797,332
|)
|223,422
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|Net (decrease) increase in bank indebtedness
|(6,337
|)
|7,490
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|575,000
|334,164
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(41,371
|)
|(369,692
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in revolving facilities
|25,242
|(236,502
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(128,107
|)
|(123,606
|)
|Decrease of other financial liabilities
|(9,572
|)
|(21,108
|)
|Dividends paid
|(121,095
|)
|(97,321
|)
|Repurchase of own shares
|(288,024
|)
|(567,983
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|12,777
|16,502
|Share repurchase for settlement of restricted share
|units and performance share units
|(46,581
|)
|(9,186
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(28,068
|)
|(1,067,242
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|188,439
|127,825
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|147,117
|19,292
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|335,556
|147,117
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Geographical information (Unaudited)
Total revenue is attributed to geographical locations based on the origin of service’s location.
|Package
|Less-
|and
|Than-
|Courier
|Truckload
|Truckload
|Logistics
|Eliminations
|Total
|2023
|Canada
|583,198
|608,545
|1,139,272
|271,136
|(34,915
|)
|2,567,236
|United States
|-
|2,760,022
|796,766
|1,425,880
|(28,737
|)
|4,953,931
|Total
|583,198
|3,368,567
|1,936,038
|1,697,016
|(63,652
|)
|7,521,167
|2022
|Canada
|650,844
|667,506
|1,182,198
|256,714
|(34,202
|)
|2,723,060
|United States
|-
|3,355,657
|1,268,840
|1,488,941
|(41,632
|)
|6,071,806
|Mexico
|-
|-
|-
|17,625
|-
|17,625
|Total
|650,844
|4,023,163
|2,451,038
|1,763,280
|(75,834
|)
|8,812,491
Package and Courier
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31
|Years ended December 31
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
|Total revenue
|156,198
|172,381
|583,198
|650,844
|Fuel surcharge
|(34,165
|)
|(43,307
|)
|(121,268
|)
|(151,872
|)
|Revenue
|122,033
|100.0
|%
|129,074
|100.0
|%
|461,930
|100.0
|%
|498,972
|100.0
|%
|Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
surcharge)
|41,104
|33.7
|%
|42,784
|33.1
|%
|163,960
|35.5
|%
|167,725
|33.6
|%
|Personnel expenses
|33,695
|27.6
|%
|35,877
|27.8
|%
|133,504
|28.9
|%
|144,650
|29.0
|%
|Other operating expenses
|6,403
|5.2
|%
|6,667
|5.2
|%
|26,374
|5.7
|%
|26,845
|5.4
|%
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|2,969
|2.4
|%
|3,080
|2.4
|%
|11,789
|2.6
|%
|12,863
|2.6
|%
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|3,103
|2.5
|%
|3,135
|2.4
|%
|12,654
|2.7
|%
|13,024
|2.6
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|156
|0.1
|%
|157
|0.1
|%
|627
|0.1
|%
|645
|0.1
|%
|Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment
|(106
|)
|-0.1
|%
|(189
|)
|-0.1
|%
|(510
|)
|-0.1
|%
|(1,087
|)
|-0.2
|%
|(Gain) loss on derecognition of right-of-use assets
|(2
|)
|-0.0
|%
|-
|-
|(835
|)
|-0.2
|%
|1
|0.0
|%
|Loss on sale of land and buildings and assets
held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|0.0
|%
|—
|0.0
|%
|Operating income
|34,711
|28.4
|%
|37,563
|29.1
|%
|114,360
|24.8
|%
|134,306
|26.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|40,939
|33.5
|%
|43,935
|34.0
|%
|139,437
|30.2
|%
|160,838
|32.2
|%
|Return on invested capital1
|28.1
|%
|32.5
|%
1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.
|Operational data
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31
|Years ended December 31
|(Revenue in U.S. dollars)
|2023
|2022
|Variance
|%
|2023
|2022
|Variance
|%
|Revenue per pound (including fuel)
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.01
|-2.1
|%
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.01
|)
|-2.1
|%
|Revenue per pound (excluding fuel)
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.02
|5.7
|%
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.37
|$
|—
|—
|Revenue per package (including fuel)
|$
|7.03
|$
|7.46
|$
|(0.43
|)
|-5.8
|%
|$
|7.27
|$
|7.66
|$
|(0.39
|)
|-5.1
|%
|Revenue per package (excluding fuel)
|$
|5.49
|$
|5.59
|$
|(0.10
|)
|-1.8
|%
|$
|5.76
|$
|5.88
|$
|(0.12
|)
|-2.0
|%
|Tonnage (in thousands of metric tons)
|148
|167
|(19
|)
|-11.4
|%
|563
|614
|(51
|)
|-8.3
|%
|Packages (in thousands)
|22,230
|23,107
|(877
|)
|-3.8
|%
|80,245
|84,915
|(4,670
|)
|-5.5
|%
|Average weight per package (in lbs.)
|14.67
|15.93
|(1.26
|)
|-7.9
|%
|15.46
|15.94
|(0.48
|)
|-3.0
|%
|Vehicle count, average
|995
|1,028
|(33
|)
|-3.2
|%
|990
|1,046
|(56
|)
|-5.3
|%
|Weekly revenue per vehicle (incl. fuel, in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|$
|12.08
|$
|12.90
|$
|(0.82
|)
|-6.4
|%
|$
|11.33
|$
|11.97
|$
|(0.64
|)
|-5.4
|%
Less-Than-Truckload
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31
|Years ended December 31
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
|Total revenue
|846,410
|903,713
|3,368,567
|4,023,163
|Fuel surcharge
|(150,480
|)
|(182,930
|)
|(591,258
|)
|(779,606
|)
|Revenue
|695,930
|100.0
|%
|720,783
|100.0
|%
|2,777,309
|100.0
|%
|3,243,557
|100.0
|%
|Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
surcharge)
|213,583
|30.7
|%
|226,839
|31.5
|%
|827,533
|29.8
|%
|1,003,662
|30.9
|%
|Personnel expenses
|299,793
|43.1
|%
|311,248
|43.2
|%
|1,244,092
|44.8
|%
|1,432,857
|44.2
|%
|Other operating expenses
|58,177
|8.4
|%
|58,050
|8.1
|%
|233,229
|8.4
|%
|243,347
|7.5
|%
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|35,212
|5.1
|%
|26,374
|3.7
|%
|132,027
|4.8
|%
|104,850
|3.2
|%
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|8,728
|1.3
|%
|9,641
|1.3
|%
|32,774
|1.2
|%
|38,985
|1.2
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,432
|0.3
|%
|2,065
|0.3
|%
|8,883
|0.3
|%
|8,831
|0.3
|%
|Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment
|(687
|)
|-0.1
|%
|(1,601
|)
|-0.2
|%
|(1,038
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(4,056
|)
|-0.1
|%
|Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets
|—
|0.0
|%
|(60
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(109
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(12
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of land and
|buildings and assets held for sale
|7,245
|1.0
|%
|(13
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(10,511
|)
|-0.4
|%
|(55,714
|)
|-1.7
|%
|Operating income
|71,447
|10.3
|%
|88,240
|12.2
|%
|310,429
|11.2
|%
|470,807
|14.5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|125,064
|18.0
|%
|126,307
|17.5
|%
|473,602
|17.1
|%
|567,759
|17.5
|%
1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.
|Operational data
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31
|Years ended December 31
|(Revenue in U.S. dollars)
|2023
|2022
|Variance
|%
|2023
|2022
|Variance
|%
|U.S. LTL
|Revenue (in thousands of dollars)1
|481,102
|475,389
|5,713
|1.2
|%
|1,912,623
|2,186,668
|(274,045
|)
|-12.5
|%
|Adjusted Operating Ratio2
|91.0
|%
|90.4
|%
|92.2
|%
|89.9
|%
|Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)1
|$
|28.81
|$
|30.05
|$
|(1.24
|)
|-4.1
|%
|$
|28.61
|$
|29.67
|$
|(1.06
|)
|-3.6
|%
|Revenue per shipment (excluding fuel)1
|$
|342.18
|$
|322.74
|$
|19.44
|6.0
|%
|$
|322.26
|$
|320.20
|$
|2.06
|0.6
|%
|Revenue per hundredweight (including fuel)1
|$
|35.52
|$
|39.04
|$
|(3.52
|)
|-9.0
|%
|$
|35.31
|$
|38.03
|$
|(2.72
|)
|-7.2
|%
|Revenue per shipment (including fuel)1
|$
|421.89
|$
|419.26
|$
|2.63
|0.6
|%
|$
|397.72
|$
|410.38
|$
|(12.66
|)
|-3.1
|%
|Tonnage (in thousands of tons)1
|835
|791
|44
|5.6
|%
|3,342
|3,685
|(343
|)
|-9.3
|%
|Shipments (in thousands)1
|1,406
|1,473
|(67
|)
|-4.5
|%
|5,935
|6,829
|(894
|)
|-13.1
|%
|Average weight per shipment (in lbs)1
|1,188
|1,074
|114
|10.6
|%
|1,126
|1,079
|47
|4.4
|%
|Average length of haul (in miles)1
|1,132
|1,092
|40
|3.7
|%
|1,111
|1,101
|10
|0.9
|%
|Cargo claims (% revenue)
|0.5
|%
|1.5
|%
|0.5
|%
|0.7
|%
|Vehicle count, average3
|3,974
|4,410
|(436
|)
|-9.9
|%
|4,097
|4,685
|(588
|)
|-12.6
|%
|Truck age4
|4.7
|6.6
|(1.9
|)
|-28.8
|%
|4.8
|7.4
|(2.6
|)
|-35.1
|%
|Business days
|62
|62
|—
|0.0
|%
|254
|253
|1.0
|0.4
|%
|Return on invested capital2
|15.1
|%
|23.8
|%
|Canadian LTL
|Revenue (in thousands of dollars)
|138,241
|123,176
|15,065
|12.2
|%
|531,784
|548,012
|(16,228
|)
|-3.0
|%
|Adjusted Operating Ratio2
|79.9
|%
|75.3
|%
|76.6
|%
|74.0
|%
|Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)
|$
|10.82
|$
|10.84
|$
|(0.02
|)
|-0.2
|%
|$
|10.83
|$
|11.26
|$
|(0.43
|)
|-3.8
|%
|Revenue per shipment (excluding fuel)
|$
|237.12
|$
|235.97
|$
|1.15
|0.5
|%
|$
|235.20
|$
|241.95
|$
|(6.75
|)
|-2.8
|%
|Revenue per hundredweight (including fuel)1
|$
|13.90
|$
|14.46
|$
|(0.56
|)
|-3.9
|%
|$
|13.82
|$
|14.65
|$
|(0.83
|)
|-5.7
|%
|Revenue per shipment (including fuel)1
|$
|304.68
|$
|314.61
|$
|(9.93
|)
|-3.2
|%
|$
|300.32
|$
|314.88
|$
|(14.56
|)
|-4.6
|%
|Tonnage (in thousands of tons)
|639
|568
|71
|12.5
|%
|2,456
|2,434
|22
|0.9
|%
|Shipments (in thousands)
|583
|522
|61
|11.7
|%
|2,261
|2,265
|(4
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Average weight per shipment (in lbs)
|2,192
|2,176
|16
|0.7
|%
|2,172
|2,149
|23
|1.1
|%
|Average length of haul (in miles)
|856
|734
|122
|16.6
|%
|852
|748
|104
|13.9
|%
|Cargo claims (% revenue)
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.2
|%
|0.2
|%
|Vehicle count, average
|777
|808
|(31
|)
|-3.8
|%
|788
|800
|(12
|)
|-1.5
|%
|Truck age
|4.8
|5.1
|(0.3
|)
|-5.9
|%
|4.8
|4.8
|—
|0.0
|%
|Business days
|62
|62
|—
|0.0
|%
|250
|250
|—
|0.0
|%
|Return on invested capital2
|20.1
|%
|24.0
|%
|1 Operational statistics exclude figures from Ground Freight Pricing (“GFP”).
|2 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.
|3 As at December 31, 2023 the active vehicle count was 3,364 (December 31, 2022 - 4,046)
|4 The truck age for U.S. LTL operations has been presented for active trucks.
Truckload
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31
|Years ended December 31
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
|Total revenue
|479,596
|502,784
|1,936,038
|2,451,038
|Fuel surcharge
|(80,319
|)
|(99,433
|)
|(310,446
|)
|(464,707
|)
|Revenue
|399,277
|100.0
|%
|403,351
|100.0
|%
|1,625,592
|100.0
|%
|1,986,331
|100.0
|%
|Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
surcharge)
|166,850
|41.8
|%
|174,305
|43.2
|%
|682,342
|42.0
|%
|821,442
|41.4
|%
|Personnel expenses
|121,120
|30.3
|%
|115,449
|28.6
|%
|473,948
|29.2
|%
|585,891
|29.5
|%
|Other operating expenses
|14,540
|3.6
|%
|13,709
|3.4
|%
|55,420
|3.4
|%
|76,612
|3.9
|%
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|23,863
|6.0
|%
|26,695
|6.6
|%
|101,508
|6.2
|%
|129,013
|6.5
|%
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|18,341
|4.6
|%
|15,730
|3.9
|%
|70,084
|4.3
|%
|59,473
|3.0
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5,902
|1.5
|%
|5,699
|1.4
|%
|23,169
|1.4
|%
|23,944
|1.2
|%
|Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment
|(1,768
|)
|-0.4
|%
|(3,981
|)
|-1.0
|%
|(13,828
|)
|-0.9
|%
|(54,481
|)
|-2.7
|%
|Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets
|(235
|)
|-0.1
|%
|(138
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(493
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(191
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings and assets
|held for sale
|7
|0.0
|%
|(15,959
|)
|-4.0
|%
|(3,951
|)
|-0.2
|%
|(22,240
|)
|-1.1
|%
|Operating income
|50,657
|12.7
|%
|71,842
|17.8
|%
|237,393
|14.6
|%
|366,868
|18.5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|98,770
|24.7
|%
|104,007
|25.8
|%
|428,203
|26.3
|%
|557,058
|28.0
|%
|Operational data
|Three months ended December 31
|Years ended December 31
|(unaudited)
|2023
|2022
|Variance
|%
|2023
|2022
|Variance
|%
|Specialized TL
|Revenue (in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|323,952
|325,493
|(1,541
|)
|-0.5
|%
|1,323,083
|1,362,390
|(39,307
|)
|-2.9
|%
|Adjusted operating ratio1
|87.0
|%
|87.4
|%
|85.8
|%
|83.1
|%
|Revenue per truck per week (excluding fuel)
|$
|4,133
|$
|4,197
|$
|(64
|)
|-1.5
|%
|$
|4,232
|$
|4,582
|$
|(350
|)
|-7.6
|%
|Revenue per truck per week (including fuel)
|$
|5,086
|$
|5,455
|$
|(369
|)
|-6.8
|%
|$
|5,174
|$
|5,879
|$
|(705
|)
|-12.0
|%
|Truck count, average
|4,051
|3,839
|212
|5.5
|%
|3,977
|3,641
|336
|9.2
|%
|Trailer count, average
|10,402
|11,004
|(602
|)
|-5.5
|%
|10,460
|10,833
|(373
|)
|-3.4
|%
|Truck age
|3.4
|3.6
|(0.2
|)
|-5.6
|%
|3.4
|3.6
|(0.2
|)
|-5.6
|%
|Trailer age
|12.7
|11.5
|1.2
|10.4
|%
|12.7
|11.5
|1.2
|10.4
|%
|Number of owner operators, average
|1,223
|1,193
|30
|2.5
|%
|1,208
|1,126
|82
|7.3
|%
|Return on invested capital1
|10.3
|%
|13.4
|%
|Canadian based Conventional TL
|Revenue (in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|77,815
|79,101
|(1,286
|)
|-1.6
|%
|311,838
|322,553
|(10,715
|)
|-3.3
|%
|Adjusted operating ratio1
|89.0
|%
|81.1
|%
|85.6
|%
|78.7
|%
|Total mileage (in thousands)
|25,917
|24,498
|1,419
|5.8
|%
|102,559
|93,923
|8,636
|9.2
|%
|Revenue per mile (excluding fuel)2
|$
|2.08
|$
|2.24
|$
|(0.16
|)
|-7.2
|%
|$
|2.11
|$
|2.30
|$
|(0.19
|)
|-8.0
|%
|Revenue per mile (including fuel)2
|$
|2.67
|$
|2.94
|$
|(0.27
|)
|-9.4
|%
|$
|2.67
|$
|2.97
|$
|(0.30
|)
|-9.9
|%
|Revenue per truck per week (excluding fuel)
|$
|3,094
|$
|3,792
|$
|(698
|)
|-18.4
|%
|$
|3,266
|$
|4,102
|$
|(836
|)
|-20.4
|%
|Revenue per truck per week (including fuel)
|$
|3,973
|$
|4,989
|$
|(1,016
|)
|-20.4
|%
|$
|4,133
|$
|5,299
|$
|(1,166
|)
|-22.0
|%
|Truck count, average
|1,072
|858
|214
|24.9
|%
|1,024
|741
|283
|38.2
|%
|Trailer count, average
|3,861
|3,636
|225
|6.2
|%
|3,923
|3,456
|467
|13.5
|%
|Truck age
|3.3
|3.5
|(0.2
|)
|-5.7
|%
|3.3
|3.5
|(0.2
|)
|-5.7
|%
|Trailer age
|7.9
|7.3
|0.6
|8.2
|%
|7.9
|7.3
|0.6
|8.2
|%
|Number of owner operators, average
|267
|254
|13
|5.0
|%
|250
|269
|(19
|)
|-7.1
|%
|Return on invested capital1
|12.6
|%
|21.3
|%
|1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section below.
|2 The revenue per mile calculation excludes brokerage revenues
Logistics
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31
|Years ended December 31
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
|2023
|%
|2022
|%
|Total revenue
|504,493
|394,071
|1,697,016
|1,763,280
|Fuel surcharge
|(32,855
|)
|(18,103
|)
|(92,138
|)
|(74,158
|)
|Revenue
|471,638
|100.0
|%
|375,968
|100.0
|%
|1,604,878
|100.0
|%
|1,689,122
|100.0
|%
|Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
surcharge)
|309,079
|65.5
|%
|269,625
|71.7
|%
|1,102,396
|68.7
|%
|1,232,049
|72.9
|%
|Personnel expenses
|67,034
|14.2
|%
|35,770
|9.5
|%
|191,146
|11.9
|%
|143,505
|8.5
|%
|Other operating expenses
|26,323
|5.6
|%
|27,107
|7.2
|%
|103,715
|6.5
|%
|134,923
|8.0
|%
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|1,905
|0.4
|%
|333
|0.1
|%
|4,094
|0.3
|%
|1,460
|0.1
|%
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|4,712
|1.0
|%
|3,644
|1.0
|%
|16,583
|1.0
|%
|14,794
|0.9
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|8,185
|1.7
|%
|5,292
|1.4
|%
|27,237
|1.7
|%
|21,990
|1.3
|%
|Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment
|(24
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(7
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(134
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(37
|)
|-0.0
|%
|Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets
|(4
|)
|-0.0
|%
|—
|—
|(45
|)
|-0.0
|%
|(8
|)
|-0.0
|%
|Gain on sale of land and building
|(226
|)
|-0.0
|%
|—
|—
|(226
|)
|-0.0
|%
|—
|—
|Operating income
|54,654
|11.6
|%
|34,204
|9.1
|%
|160,112
|10.0
|%
|140,446
|8.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|69,230
|14.7
|%
|43,473
|11.6
|%
|207,800
|12.9
|%
|178,690
|10.6
|%
|Return on invested capital1
|18.8
|%
|21.9
|%
1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.
NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
Financial data have been prepared in conformity with IFRS, including the following measures:
Operating expenses: Operating expenses include: a) materials and services expenses, which are primarily costs related to independent contractors and vehicle operation; vehicle operation expenses, which primarily include fuel, repairs and maintenance, vehicle leasing costs, insurance, permits and operating supplies; b) personnel expenses; c) other operating expenses, which are primarily composed of costs related to offices’ and terminals’ rent, taxes, heating, telecommunications, maintenance and security and other general administrative expenses; d) depreciation of property and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets, amortization of intangible assets and gain or loss on the sale of rolling stock and equipment, on derecognition of right-of use assets, on sale of business and on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale; e) bargain purchase gain; and f) impairment of intangible assets.
Operating income (loss): Net income or loss before finance income and costs and income tax expense, as stated in the consolidated financial statements.
This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measures relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided below.
Adjusted net income: Net income or loss excluding amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions, net change in the fair value and accretion expense of contingent considerations, net change in the fair value of derivatives, net foreign exchange gain or loss, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, gain or loss on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, impairment of fixed assets classified as held for sale, gain or loss on the sale of business and direct attributable costs, gain or loss on the disposal of intangible assets and U.S. Tax Reform. In presenting an adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, the Company’s intent is to help provide an understanding of what would have been the net income and earnings per share in a context of significant business combinations and excluding specific impacts and to reflect earnings from a strictly operating perspective. The amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions comprises amortization expense of customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements accounted for in business combinations and the income tax effects related to this amortization. Management also believes, in excluding amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions, it provides more information on the amortization of intangible asset expense portion, net of tax, that will not have to be replaced to preserve the Company’s ability to generate similar future cash flows. The Company excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring.
Adjusted net income reconciliation:
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
|Three months ended
December 31
|Years ended
December 31
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Net income
|131,386
|153,494
|144,139
|504,877
|823,232
|754,405
|Amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions
|15,598
|13,969
|13,128
|56,160
|52,003
|50,498
|Net change in fair value and accretion expense of contingent
considerations
|31
|90
|1,571
|165
|216
|1,932
|Net foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(1,620
|)
|(564
|)
|(939
|)
|(491
|)
|556
|(1,471
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of business and direct attributable costs
|—
|2,069
|—
|3,011
|(69,753
|)
|—
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(283,593
|)
|(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale
|7,026
|(15,941
|)
|(6,638
|)
|(14,721
|)
|(77,870
|)
|(11,978
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of intangible assets
|—
|—
|(5
|)
|—
|—
|1
|Tax impact of adjustments
|(5,401
|)
|(1,358
|)
|(2,636
|)
|(10,668
|)
|3,284
|(11,446
|)
|Adjusted net income1
|147,020
|151,759
|148,620
|538,333
|731,668
|498,348
|Adjusted EPS – basic1
|1.73
|1.75
|1.60
|6.27
|8.19
|5.36
|Adjusted EPS – diluted1
|1.71
|1.72
|1.57
|6.18
|8.02
|5.23
Adjusted earnings per share (adjusted “EPS”) - basic: Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares.
Adjusted EPS - diluted: Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted common shares.
Adjusted EBITDA: Net income or loss before finance income and costs, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, and gain or loss on sale of land and buildings, assets held for sale, sale of business, and gain or loss on disposal of intangible assets. Management believes adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to improve the comparability of the Company's performance.
Segmented adjusted EBITDA refers to operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, gain or loss on sale of business, land and buildings, and assets held for sale and gain or loss on disposal of intangible assets. Management believes adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure. Segmented adjusted EBITDA is provided to improve the comparability of the Company's segment performance.
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended
December 31
|Years ended
December 31
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Net income
|131,386
|153,494
|144,139
|504,877
|823,232
|754,405
|Net finance costs
|23,263
|16,963
|21,441
|80,871
|80,397
|73,018
|Income tax expense
|43,608
|46,403
|49,399
|171,887
|242,409
|151,806
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|64,053
|56,587
|65,294
|249,835
|248,638
|225,007
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|34,901
|32,150
|31,190
|132,112
|126,276
|112,782
|Amortization of intangible assets
|16,701
|13,262
|13,653
|60,028
|55,679
|55,243
|(Gain) loss on sale of business
|—
|2,069
|—
|3,011
|(73,653
|)
|—
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(283,593
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings
|—
|—
|9
|40
|(43
|)
|19
|(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale
|7,026
|(15,972
|)
|(6,654
|)
|(14,721
|)
|(77,911
|)
|(12,209
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of intangible assets
|—
|—
|(5
|)
|—
|—
|1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|320,938
|304,956
|318,466
|1,187,940
|1,425,024
|1,076,479
Segmented adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended
December 31
|Years ended
December 31
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Package and Courier
|Operating income
|34,711
|37,563
|114,360
|134,306
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,228
|6,372
|25,070
|26,532
|Loss on sale of assets held for sale
|—
|—
|7
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|40,939
|43,935
|139,437
|160,838
|Less-Than-Truckload
|Operating income
|71,447
|88,240
|310,429
|470,807
|Depreciation and amortization
|46,372
|38,080
|173,684
|152,666
|(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|35
|—
|(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale
|7,246
|(12
|)
|(10,546
|)
|(55,714
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|125,064
|126,307
|473,602
|567,759
|Truckload
|Operating income
|50,657
|71,842
|237,393
|366,868
|Depreciation and amortization
|48,106
|48,124
|194,761
|212,430
|(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings
|1
|1
|5
|(43
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale
|6
|(15,960
|)
|(3,956
|)
|(22,197
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|98,770
|104,007
|428,203
|557,058
|Logistics
|Operating income
|54,654
|34,204
|160,112
|140,446
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,802
|9,269
|47,914
|38,244
|Gain on sale of assets held for sale
|(226
|)
|—
|(226
|)
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|69,230
|43,473
|207,800
|178,690
|Corporate
|Operating loss
|(13,212
|)
|(14,989
|)
|(64,659
|)
|33,611
|Depreciation and amortization
|147
|154
|546
|721
|(Gain) loss on sale of business
|—
|2,069
|3,011
|(73,653
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(13,065
|)
|(12,766
|)
|(61,102
|)
|(39,321
|)
Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.
Operating margin is calculated as operating income (loss) as a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.
Adjusted operating ratio: Operating expenses before gain on sale of business, bargain purchase gain, and gain or loss on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, and gain or loss on disposal of intangible assets (“Adjusted operating expenses”), net of fuel surcharge revenue, divided by revenue before fuel surcharge. Although the adjusted operating ratio is not a recognized financial measure defined by IFRS, it is a widely recognized measure in the transportation industry, which the Company believes provides a comparable benchmark for evaluating the Company’s performance. Also, to facilitate the comparison of business level activity and operating costs between periods, the Company compares the revenue before fuel surcharge (“revenue”) and reallocates the fuel surcharge revenue to materials and services expenses within operating expenses.
Consolidated adjusted operating ratio reconciliation:
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended
December 31
|Years ended
December 31
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Operating expenses
|1,770,421
|1,739,834
|1,925,935
|6,763,532
|7,666,453
|6,241,200
|Gain (loss) on sale of business
|—
|(2,069
|)
|—
|(3,011
|)
|73,653
|—
|Bargain purchase gain
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|283,593
|Gain (loss) on sale of land and building
|—
|—
|(9
|)
|(40
|)
|43
|(19
|)
|Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale
|(7,026
|)
|15,972
|6,654
|14,721
|77,911
|12,209
|Gain (loss) on disposal of intangible assets
|—
|—
|5
|—
|—
|(1
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses
|1,763,395
|1,753,737
|1,932,585
|6,775,202
|7,818,060
|6,536,982
|Fuel surcharge revenue
|(294,564
|)
|(340,199
|)
|(252,491
|)
|(1,104,281
|)
|(1,455,427
|)
|(751,644
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|1,468,831
|1,413,538
|1,680,094
|5,670,921
|6,362,633
|5,785,338
|Revenue before fuel surcharge
|1,674,114
|1,616,495
|1,888,423
|6,416,886
|7,357,064
|6,468,785
|Adjusted operating ratio
|87.7
|%
|87.4
|%
|89.0
|%
|88.4
|%
|86.5
|%
|89.4
|%
Less-Than-Truckload and Truckload reportable segments adjusted operating ratio reconciliation and Truckload operating segments reconciliations:
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended
December 31
|Years ended
December 31
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Less-Than-Truckload
|Total revenue
|846,410
|903,713
|3,368,567
|4,023,163
|Total operating expenses
|774,963
|815,473
|3,058,138
|3,552,356
|Operating income
|71,447
|88,240
|310,429
|470,807
|Operating expenses
|774,963
|815,473
|3,058,138
|3,552,356
|Gain (loss) on sale of land and buildings
|1
|1
|(35
|)
|—
|Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale
|(7,246
|)
|12
|10,546
|55,714
|Adjusted operating expenses
|767,718
|815,486
|3,068,649
|3,608,070
|Fuel surcharge revenue
|(150,480
|)
|(182,930
|)
|(591,258
|)
|(779,606
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|617,238
|632,556
|2,477,391
|2,828,464
|Revenue before fuel surcharge
|695,930
|720,783
|2,777,309
|3,243,557
|Adjusted operating ratio
|88.7
|%
|87.8
|%
|89.2
|%
|87.2
|%
|Less-Than-Truckload - Revenue before fuel surcharge
|U.S. based LTL
|562,666
|601,436
|2,262,987
|2,709,762
|Canadian based LTL
|138,241
|123,176
|531,784
|548,012
|Eliminations
|(4,977
|)
|(3,829
|)
|(17,462
|)
|(14,217
|)
|695,930
|720,783
|2,777,309
|3,243,557
|Less-Than-Truckload - Fuel surcharge revenue
|U.S. based LTL
|112,079
|142,180
|447,820
|615,840
|Canadian based LTL
|39,388
|41,051
|147,247
|165,185
|Eliminations
|(987
|)
|(301
|)
|(3,809
|)
|(1,419
|)
|150,480
|182,930
|591,258
|779,606
|Less-Than-Truckload - Operating income (loss)
|U.S. based LTL
|43,627
|57,819
|186,231
|327,793
|Canadian based LTL
|27,820
|30,421
|124,198
|143,014
|71,447
|88,240
|310,429
|470,807
|U.S. based LTL
|Operating expenses*
|631,118
|685,797
|2,524,576
|2,997,809
|Gain (loss) on sale of land and buildings
|1
|-
|(35
|)
|-
|Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale
|(7,247
|)
|-
|10,549
|55,054
|Adjusted operating expenses
|623,872
|685,797
|2,535,090
|3,052,863
|Fuel surcharge revenue
|(112,079
|)
|(142,180
|)
|(447,820
|)
|(615,840
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge
|511,793
|543,617
|2,087,270
|2,437,023
|Revenue before fuel surcharge
|562,666
|601,436
|2,262,987
|2,709,762
|Adjusted operating ratio
|91.0
|%
|90.4
|%
|92.2
|%
|89.9
|%
|Canadian based LTL
|Operating expenses*
|149,809
|133,806
|554,833
|570,183
|Gain on sale of land and buildings
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale
|1
|12
|(3
|)
|660
|Adjusted operating expenses
|149,810
|133,819
|554,830
|570,843
|Fuel surcharge revenue
|(39,388
|)
|(41,051
|)
|(147,247
|)
|(165,185
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge
|110,422
|92,768
|407,583
|405,658
|Revenue before fuel surcharge
|138,241
|123,176
|531,784
|548,012
|Adjusted operating ratio
|79.9
|%
|75.3
|%
|76.6
|%
|74.0
|%
Less-Than-Truckload and Truckload reportable segments adjusted operating ratio reconciliation and Truckload operating segments reconciliations (continued):
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended
December 31
|Years ended
December 31
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Truckload
|Total revenue
|479,596
|502,784
|1,936,038
|2,451,038
|Total operating expenses
|428,939
|430,942
|1,698,645
|2,084,170
|Operating income
|50,657
|71,842
|237,393
|366,868
|Operating expenses
|428,939
|430,942
|1,698,645
|2,084,170
|Gain (loss) on sale of land and buildings
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|43
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets held for sale
|(6
|)
|15,960
|3,956
|22,197
|Adjusted operating expenses
|428,932
|446,901
|1,702,596
|2,106,410
|Fuel surcharge revenue
|(80,319
|)
|(99,433
|)
|(310,446
|)
|(464,707
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|348,613
|347,468
|1,392,150
|1,641,703
|Revenue before fuel surcharge
|399,277
|403,351
|1,625,592
|1,986,331
|Adjusted operating ratio
|87.3
|%
|86.1
|%
|85.6
|%
|82.7
|%
|Truckload - Revenue before fuel surcharge
|U.S. based Conventional TL
|—
|—
|—
|310,026
|Canadian based Conventional TL
|77,815
|79,101
|311,838
|322,553
|Specialized TL
|323,952
|325,493
|1,323,083
|1,362,390
|Eliminations
|(2,490
|)
|(1,243
|)
|(9,329
|)
|(8,638
|)
|399,277
|403,351
|1,625,592
|1,986,331
|Truckload - Fuel surcharge revenue
|U.S. based Conventional TL
|—
|—
|—
|82,059
|Canadian based Conventional TL
|15,287
|17,307
|57,447
|62,929
|Specialized TL
|65,366
|82,288
|254,161
|321,362
|Eliminations
|(334
|)
|(162
|)
|(1,162
|)
|(1,643
|)
|80,319
|99,433
|310,446
|464,707
|Truckload - Operating income
|U.S. based Conventional TL
|—
|—
|—
|46,133
|Canadian based Conventional TL
|8,584
|30,463
|45,004
|84,321
|Specialized TL
|42,073
|41,379
|192,389
|236,414
|50,657
|71,842
|237,393
|366,868
|U.S. based Conventional TL
|Operating expenses*
|—
|—
|—
|345,952
|Fuel surcharge revenue
|—
|—
|—
|(82,059
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|—
|—
|—
|263,893
|Revenue before fuel surcharge
|—
|—
|—
|310,026
|Adjusted operating ratio
|—
|—
|—
|85.1
|%
|Canadian based Conventional TL
|Operating expenses*
|84,518
|65,945
|324,281
|301,161
|Gain on sale of land and buildings
|—
|—
|—
|43
|Gain on sale of assets held for sale
|—
|15,485
|—
|15,486
|Adjusted operating expenses
|84,518
|81,430
|324,281
|316,690
|Fuel surcharge revenue
|(15,287
|)
|(17,307
|)
|(57,447
|)
|(62,929
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|69,231
|64,123
|266,834
|253,761
|Revenue before fuel surcharge
|77,815
|79,101
|311,838
|322,553
|Adjusted operating ratio
|89.0
|%
|81.1
|%
|85.6
|%
|78.7
|%
|Specialized TL
|Operating expenses*
|347,245
|366,402
|1,384,855
|1,447,338
|Loss on sale of land and buildings
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|—
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets held for sale
|(6
|)
|475
|3,956
|6,711
|Adjusted operating expenses
|347,238
|366,876
|1,388,806
|1,454,049
|Fuel surcharge revenue
|(65,366
|)
|(82,288
|)
|(254,161
|)
|(321,362
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|281,872
|284,588
|1,134,645
|1,132,687
|Revenue before fuel surcharge
|323,952
|325,493
|1,323,083
|1,362,390
|Adjusted operating ratio
|87.0
|%
|87.4
|%
|85.8
|%
|83.1
|%
|* Operating expenses excluding intra TL eliminations
Free cash flow conversion : Adjusted EBITDA less net capital expenditures, divided by the adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this measure provides a benchmark to evaluate the performance of the Company in regard to its ability to convert its operating profit into free cash flow.
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended
December 31
|Years ended
December 31
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|131,386
|153,494
|504,877
|823,232
|Net finance costs
|23,263
|16,963
|80,871
|80,397
|Income tax expense
|43,608
|46,403
|171,887
|242,409
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|64,053
|56,587
|249,835
|248,638
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|34,901
|32,150
|132,112
|126,276
|Amortization of intangible assets
|16,701
|13,262
|60,028
|55,679
|(Gain) loss on the sale of business
|—
|2,069
|3,011
|(73,653
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings
|—
|—
|40
|(43
|)
|(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale assets held for sale
|7,026
|(15,972
|)
|(14,721
|)
|(77,911
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|320,938
|304,956
|1,187,940
|1,425,024
|Net capital expenditures
|(53,598
|)
|(77,755
|)
|(207,828
|)
|(175,954
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA less net capital expenditures
|267,340
|227,201
|980,112
|1,249,070
|Free cash flow conversion
|83.3
|%
|74.5
|%
|82.5
|%
|87.7
|%
Free cash flow: Net cash from operating activities less additions to property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale. Management believes that this measure provides a benchmark to evaluate the performance of the Company in regard to its ability to meet capital requirements.
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three months ended
December 31
|Years ended
December 31
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Net cash from operating activities
|302,580
|248,348
|190,333
|1,013,839
|971,645
|855,351
|Additions to property and equipment
|(80,643
|)
|(111,716
|)
|(102,595
|)
|(361,563
|)
|(350,824
|)
|(267,173
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|11,708
|17,685
|22,508
|73,339
|128,821
|92,842
|Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
|10,143
|33,956
|10,503
|50,280
|131,250
|19,869
|Free cash flow
|243,788
|188,273
|120,749
|775,895
|880,892
|700,889
Free cash flow per share: Free cash flow divided by the average shares outstanding for the period. The free cash flow per share was $9.03 for 2023 ($9.86 for 2022). Management believes that this measure provides a benchmark to evaluate the performance of the Company in regard to its ability to meet capital requirements on a per share basis.
Total assets less intangible assets: Management believes that this presents a more useful basis to evaluate the return on the productive assets. The excluded intangibles relate primarily to intangibles assets acquired through business acquisitions.
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Package
and
Courier
|Less-
Than-
Truckload
|Truckload
|Logistics
|Corporate
|Eliminations
|Total
|As at December 31, 2023
|Total assets
|359,177
|2,329,677
|2,004,163
|1,140,174
|450,429
|-
|6,283,620
|Intangible assets
|183,841
|194,782
|857,666
|782,923
|89
|-
|2,019,301
|Total assets less intangible assets
|175,336
|2,134,895
|1,146,497
|357,251
|450,340
|-
|4,264,319
|As at December 31, 2022
|Total assets
|362,724
|2,275,672
|1,861,093
|731,564
|274,777
|-
|5,505,830
|Intangible assets
|180,119
|167,798
|775,464
|468,547
|182
|-
|1,592,110
|Total assets less intangible assets
|182,605
|2,107,874
|1,085,629
|263,017
|274,595
|-
|3,913,720
Net capital expenditures: Additions to rolling stock and equipment, net of proceeds from the sale of rolling stock and equipment and assets held for sale excluding property. Management believes that this measure illustrates the recurring net capital expenditures which is required for the respective period.
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Package
and
Courier
|Less-
Than-
Truckload
|Truckload
|Logistics
|Corporate
|Eliminations
|Total
|Three months ended December 31, 2023
|Additions to rolling stock
|5,940
|40,970
|11,821
|1,624
|-
|60,355
|Additions to equipment
|4,059
|310
|1,887
|281
|129
|6,666
|Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock
|(427
|)
|(3,900
|)
|(8,983
|)
|(113
|)
|-
|(13,423
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of equipment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net capital expenditures
|9,572
|37,380
|4,725
|1,792
|129
|53,598
|Three months ended December 31, 2022
|Additions to rolling stock
|5,786
|58,353
|23,167
|-
|-
|87,306
|Additions to equipment
|579
|5,025
|2,134
|437
|58
|8,233
|Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock
|(320
|)
|(6,399
|)
|(11,252
|)
|(115
|)
|-
|(18,086
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of equipment
|-
|294
|199
|(191
|)
|-
|302
|Net capital expenditures
|6,045
|57,273
|14,248
|131
|58
|77,755
|Year ended December 31, 2023
|Additions to rolling stock
|15,318
|175,640
|72,000
|2,729
|-
|265,687
|Additions to equipment
|6,212
|3,174
|6,078
|1,342
|238
|17,044
|Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock
|(1,595
|)
|(23,871
|)
|(48,962
|)
|(334
|)
|-
|(74,762
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of equipment
|-
|(111
|)
|(18
|)
|(12
|)
|-
|(141
|)
|Net capital expenditures
|19,935
|154,832
|29,098
|3,725
|238
|207,828
|Year ended December 31, 2022
|Additions to rolling stock
|9,991
|134,898
|141,388
|-
|-
|286,277
|Additions to equipment
|2,227
|10,888
|3,747
|1,032
|170
|18,064
|Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock
|(1,579
|)
|(13,067
|)
|(111,582
|)
|(165
|)
|-
|(126,393
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of equipment
|(3
|)
|95
|(1,895
|)
|(191
|)
|-
|(1,994
|)
|Net capital expenditures
|10,636
|132,814
|31,658
|676
|170
|175,954
Covenants : The following table indicates the Company’s financial covenants to be maintained under its credit facility. These covenants are measured on a consolidated rolling twelve-month basis and are calculated as prescribed by the credit agreement which, among other things, requires the exclusion of the impact of the new standard IFRS 16 Leases:
|(unaudited)
Covenants
|Requirements
|As at
December 31, 2023
|Funded debt-to- EBITDA ratio [ratio of total debt, net of cash, plus letters of credit and some other long-term liabilities to earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), including last twelve months adjusted EBITDA from business acquisitions]
|< 3.50
|1.49
|EBITDAR Coverage Ratio [ratio of EBITDAR (EBITDA before rent and including last twelve months adjusted EBITDAR from business acquisitions) to interest and net rent expenses]
|> 1.75
|5.65
Return on invested capital (“ROIC”): Management believes ROIC at the segment level is a useful measure in the efficiency in the use of capital funds. The Company calculates ROIC as segment operating income net of exclusions, after tax, divided by the segment average invested capital. Operating income net of exclusions, after tax, is calculated as the trailing twelve months of operating income before bargain purchase gain, gain or loss on the sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, and amortization of intangible assets, after tax using the statutory tax rate of the Company. Average invested capital is calculated as intangibles plus total assets excluding intangibles, net of trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions averaged between the beginning and ending balance over a twelve-month period.
|Return on invested capital segment reconciliation:
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|As at
December 31
|2023
|2022
|Package and Courier
|Operating income
|114,360
|134,306
|Loss on sale of assets held for sale
|7
|—
|Amortization of intangible assets
|627
|645
|Operating income, net of exclusions
|114,994
|134,951
|Income tax
|26.5
|%
|26.5
|%
|Operating income net of exclusions, after tax
|84,521
|99,189
|Intangible assets
|183,841
|180,119
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets
|175,336
|182,605
|less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions
|(53,870
|)
|(67,428
|)
|Total invested capital, current year
|305,307
|295,296
|Intangible assets, prior year
|180,119
|193,765
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year
|182,605
|186,116
|less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year
|(67,428
|)
|(65,438
|)
|Total invested capital, prior year
|295,296
|314,443
|Average invested capital
|300,302
|304,870
|Return on invested capital
|28.1
|%
|32.5
|%
|Less-Than-Truckload - Canadian based LTL
|Operating income
|124,198
|143,014
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale
|3
|(660
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|7,531
|7,713
|Operating income, net of exclusions
|131,732
|150,067
|Income tax
|26.5
|%
|26.5
|%
|Operating income net of exclusions, after tax
|96,823
|110,299
|Intangible assets
|184,025
|162,397
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets
|418,217
|352,949
|less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions
|(78,384
|)
|(77,439
|)
|Total invested capital, current year
|523,858
|437,907
|Intangible assets, prior year
|162,397
|182,084
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year
|352,949
|373,655
|less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year
|(77,439
|)
|(74,241
|)
|Total invested capital, prior year
|437,907
|481,498
|Average invested capital
|480,883
|459,703
|Return on invested capital
|20.1
|%
|24.0
|%
|Return on invested capital segment reconciliation (continued):
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|As at
December 31
|2023
|2022
|Truckload - Canadian based Conventional TL
|Operating income
|45,004
|84,321
|Gain on sale of land and buildings
|—
|(43
|)
|Gain on sale of assets held for sale
|—
|(15,486
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,133
|1,958
|Operating income, net of exclusions
|47,137
|70,750
|Income tax
|26.5
|%
|26.5
|%
|Operating income net of exclusions, after tax
|34,646
|52,001
|Intangible assets
|121,871
|96,941
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets
|210,872
|185,740
|less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions
|(26,866
|)
|(40,671
|)
|Total invested capital, current year
|305,877
|242,010
|Intangible assets, prior year
|96,941
|104,947
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year
|185,740
|169,197
|less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year
|(40,671
|)
|(28,473
|)
|Total invested capital, prior year
|242,010
|245,671
|Average invested capital
|273,944
|243,841
|Return on invested capital
|12.6
|%
|21.3
|%
|Truckload - Specialized TL
|Operating income
|192,389
|236,414
|Loss on sale of land and buildings
|5
|—
|Gain on sale of assets held for sale
|(3,956
|)
|(6,711
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|21,036
|20,495
|Operating income, net of exclusions
|209,474
|250,198
|Income tax
|26.5
|%
|26.5
|%
|Operating income net of exclusions, after tax
|153,963
|183,896
|Intangible assets
|735,795
|678,522
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets
|935,625
|906,564
|less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions
|(124,538
|)
|(151,097
|)
|Total invested capital, current year
|1,546,882
|1,433,989
|Intangible assets, prior year
|678,522
|658,692
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year
|906,564
|791,293
|less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year
|(151,097
|)
|(139,683
|)
|Total invested capital, prior year
|1,433,989
|1,310,302
|Average invested capital
|1,490,436
|1,372,146
|Return on invested capital
|10.3
|%
|13.4
|%
|Logistics
|Operating income
|160,112
|140,446
|Gain on sale of assets held for sale
|(226
|)
|—
|Amortization of intangible assets
|27,237
|21,990
|Operating income, net of exclusions
|187,123
|162,436
|Income tax
|26.5
|%
|26.5
|%
|Operating income net of exclusions, after tax
|137,535
|119,390
|Intangible assets
|782,923
|468,547
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets
|357,251
|263,550
|less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions
|(220,328
|)
|(186,557
|)
|Total invested capital, current year
|919,846
|545,540
|Intangible assets, prior year
|468,547
|454,612
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year
|263,550
|292,026
|less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year
|(186,557
|)
|(199,967
|)
|Total invested capital, prior year
|545,540
|546,671
|Average invested capital
|732,693
|546,106
|Return on invested capital
|18.8
|%
|21.9
|%
Return on invested capital for US LTL : Management believes ROIC at the segment level is a useful measure in the efficiency in the use of capital funds and the ROIC calculation for U.S. LTL has been modified as compared to the other segment ROICs due to the impact of the bargain purchase gain to provide more consistent comparison to other segments ROIC calculation. The modification includes reducing the total assets, excluding intangible assets by the bargain purchase gain, using the acquisition price instead of the prior year invested capital, and reducing the current year total invested capital by the total liabilities of the US.
|(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|As at December 31
|2023
|2022
|Less-Than-Truckload - U.S. based LTL
|Operating income
|186,231
|327,793
|Loss on sale of land and buildings
|35
|8
|Gain on sale of assets held for sale
|(10,549
|)
|(55,054
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,353
|1,118
|Operating income, net of exclusions
|177,070
|273,865
|Income tax
|26.5
|%
|26.5
|%
|Operating income net of exclusions, after tax
|130,146
|201,291
|Intangible assets
|10,757
|5,401
|Total assets, excluding intangible assets
|1,445,085
|1,483,288
|less: Total liabilities
|(571,468
|)
|(637,340
|)
|Total invested capital, current year
|884,374
|851,349
|Total invested capital, acquisition price
|838,910
|838,910
|Average invested capital
|861,642
|845,130
|Return on invested capital
|15.1
|%
|23.8
|%