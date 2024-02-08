Submit Release
TFI International Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

  • Fourth quarter operating income of $198.3 million compares to $216.9 million in the same prior year quarter
  • Fourth quarter net income of $131.4 million compares to $153.5 million in Q4 2022, while adjusted net income1 of $147.0 million compares to $151.8 million in Q4 2022
  • Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share (diluted “EPS”) of $1.53 compares to $1.74 in Q4 2022, while adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.71 compares to $1.72 in Q4 2022
  • Fourth quarter net cash from operating activities grew to $302.6 million, up 22% over the prior year period and free cash flow1 grew to $243.8 million, up 29% over the prior year period
  • The Board of Directors approved a $0.40 quarterly dividend, an increase of 14%

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are shown in U.S. dollars.

“We generated robust free cash flow during the quarter, bringing our full-year total to more than $9 per share1 and wrapping up 2023 on a favorable note as our team continues to strive for day-to-day efficiencies while delivering superior service. Despite market conditions, during the fourth quarter we were able to grow revenue over the prior year period and deliver adjusted diluted EPS of $1.71. Strategically, we capitalized on our cash flow and strong balance sheet by significantly investing during periods of weaker freight demand, committing   $2 billion of capital during 2023 into announced acquisitions and share buybacks,” said Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re entering 2024 in an attractive position across all four business segments, with Logistics outperforming the market boosted by our recent successful acquisition of JHT, with Truckload standing to significantly benefit from our Daseke acquisition expected to close in the second quarter, and with the ongoing turnaround at LTL a top priority.  This involves a renewed focus on LTL growth and quality of revenue through improved service, as evidenced by our latest cargo claims ratio of only 0.5% for US LTL, down from 1.5% a year earlier, and our second-to-none Canadian LTL cargo claims ratio of 0.1%. Looking ahead, while continuing our sharp focus on day-to-day operations, we can also seek highly strategic investment opportunities while returning excess cash to shareholders, consistent with our Board’s recently approved 14% increase to our quarterly dividend.”

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

Financial highlights Three-months ended
December 31		 Years ended
December 31
(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022
Total revenue 1,968.7 1,956.7 7,521.2 8,812.5
Revenue before fuel surcharge 1,674.1 1,616.5 6,416.9 7,357.1
Adjusted EBITDA1 320.9 305.0 1,187.9 1,425.0
Operating income 198.3 216.9 757.6 1,146.0
Net cash from operating activities 302.6 248.3 1,013.8 971.6
Net income 131.4 153.5 504.9 823.2
EPS - diluted ($) 1.53 1.74 5.80 9.02
Adjusted net income1 147.0 151.8 538.3 731.7
Adjusted EPS - diluted1 ($) 1.71 1.72 6.18 8.02
Weighted average number of shares ('000s) 85,082 86,670 85,908 89,360

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section below.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
Total revenue of $1.97 billion compared to $1.96 billion in the prior year period and revenue before fuel surcharge of $1.67 billion compared to $1.62 billion in the prior year period. The increase is primarily due to contributions from business acquisitions offset by reduced volumes driven by weaker end market demand.

Operating income of $198.3 million compared to $216.9 million the prior year period. The decrease is primarily attributable to the decline in revenues as a result of weaker market demand in the quarter and the impact of a decrease in gains from assets held for sale of $23.0 million, partially offset by contributions from business acquisitions of $24.1 million.

Net income of $131.4 million compares to $153.5 million in the prior year period, and net income of $1.53 per diluted share compared to $1.74 in the prior year period.  Adjusted net income, a non-IFRS measure, was $147.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $151.8 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, the prior year period.

Total revenue declined for three segments relative to the prior year period with decreases of 9% for Package and Courier, 6% for Less-Than-Truckload, and 5% for Truckload, while total revenue for Logistics increased 28%. Operating income declined for Package and Courier by 8%, for Less-Than-Truckload by 19%, and for Truckload by 29% and increased for Logistics by 60% in the fourth quarter in comparison to the prior-year. Operating income in the Truckload segment decreased due to a $16.0 million gain on the sale of assets held for sale being recognized in the same prior year period, while operating income in the logistics segment increased primarily through business acquisitions.

FULL-YEAR RESULTS
Total revenue was $7.52 billion for 2023 versus $8.81 billion in 2022.  Revenue before fuel surcharge of $6.42 billion compared to $7.36 billion the prior year.  The decrease is primarily due to weaker market demand and the sale of CFI in 2022 resulting in a decrease of $333.3 million.

Operating income totaled $757.6 million compared to $1,146.0 million. The decrease is mainly attributable to the weaker market demand referenced above, a gain on sale of business of $73.7 million in 2022, as well as $107.3 million less gains from the sale of rolling stock, equipment, and assets held for sale and the 2022 sale of CFI which contributed $46.1 million in 2022.

Net income was $504.9 million, or $5.80 per diluted share, compared to $823.2 million, or $9.02 per diluted share a year earlier.  Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, non-IFRS measures, were $538.3 million, or $6.18 per diluted share, compared to $731.7 million, or $8.02 per diluted share the prior year.

During 2023, total revenue declined 10% for Package and Courier, 16% for Less-Than-Truckload, 21% for Truckload and 4% for Logistics relative to the prior year.  Operating income was down 15% for Package and Courier, 34% for Less-Than-Truckload, 35% for Truckload, and up 14% for Logistics.

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section below.

SEGMENTED RESULTS

To facilitate the comparison of business level activity and operating costs between periods, the Company compares the revenue before fuel surcharge (“revenue”) and reallocates the fuel surcharge revenue to materials and services expenses within operating expenses. Note that “Total revenue” is not affected by this reallocation.

Selected segmented financial information

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 Package
 and
 Courier		     Less-
Than-
Truckload		     Truckload     Logistics     Corporate     Eliminations   Total  
Three months ended December 31, 2023                                      
Revenue before fuel surcharge1 122,033     695,930     399,277     471,638         (14,764 )   1,674,114  
% of total revenue2 8 %   43 %   24 %   25 %               100 %
Adjusted EBITDA3 40,939     125,064     98,770     69,230     (13,065 )       320,938  
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4 33.5 %   18.0 %   24.7 %   14.7 %               19.2 %
Operating income (loss) 34,711     71,447     50,657     54,654     (13,212 )       198,257  
Operating margin3,4 28.4 %   10.3 %   12.7 %   11.6 %               11.8 %
Total assets less intangible assets3 175,336     2,134,895     1,146,497     357,251     450,340         4,264,319  
Net capital expenditures3 9,572     37,380     4,725     1,792     129         53,598  
Three months ended December 31, 2022                                      
Revenue before fuel surcharge1 129,074     720,783     403,351     375,968         (12,681 )   1,616,495  
% of total revenue2 9 %   46 %   25 %   20 %               100 %
Adjusted EBITDA3 43,935     126,307     104,007     43,473     (12,766 )       304,956  
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4 34.0 %   17.5 %   25.8 %   11.6 %               18.9 %
Operating income (loss) 37,563     88,240     71,842     34,204     (14,989 )       216,860  
Operating margin3,4 29.1 %   12.2 %   17.8 %   9.1 %               13.4 %
Total assets less intangible assets3 182,605     2,107,874     1,085,629     263,017     274,595           3,913,720  
Net capital expenditures3 6,045     57,273     14,248     131     58         77,755  
Year ended December 31, 2023                                      
Revenue before fuel surcharge1 461,930     2,777,309     1,625,592     1,604,878         (52,823 )   6,416,886  
% of total revenue2 8 %   44 %   26 %   22 %               100 %
Adjusted EBITDA3 139,437     473,602     428,203     207,800     (61,102 )       1,187,940  
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4 30.2 %   17.1 %   26.3 %   12.9 %               18.5 %
Operating income (loss) 114,360     310,429     237,393     160,112     (64,659 )       757,635  
Operating margin3,4 24.8 %   11.2 %   14.6 %   10.0 %               11.8 %
Total assets less intangible assets3 175,336     2,134,895     1,146,497     357,251     450,340         4,264,319  
Net capital expenditures3 19,935     154,832     29,098     3,725     238         207,828  
Year ended December 31, 2022                                      
Revenue before fuel surcharge1 498,972     3,243,557     1,986,331     1,689,122         (60,918 )   7,357,064  
% of total revenue2 7 %   45 %   28 %   20 %               100 %
Adjusted EBITDA3 160,838     567,759     557,058     178,690     (39,321 )       1,425,024  
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4 32.2 %   17.5 %   28.0 %   10.6 %               19.4 %
Operating income 134,306     470,807     366,868     140,446     33,611         1,146,038  
Operating margin3,4 26.9 %   14.5 %   18.5 %   8.3 %               15.6 %
Total assets less intangible assets3 182,605     2,107,874     1,085,629     263,017     274,595         3,913,720  
Net capital expenditures3 10,636     132,814     31,658     676     170         175,954  

1 Includes intersegment revenue.
2 Segment revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue to consolidated revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue.
3 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.
4 As a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT

Net cash flow from operating activities was $1,013.8 million during 2023 compared to $971.6 million the prior year. The 4% increase was due to stronger working capital conversion. The Company returned $409.1 million to shareholders during the year, of which $121.1 million was through dividends and $288.0 million was through share repurchases. In addition, the Company deployed $628.7 million for business combinations and announced another $1.1 billion expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2024.

On December 15, 2023, the Board of Directors of TFI International declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per outstanding common share paid on January 15, 2024, representing a 14% increase over the $0.35 quarterly dividend declared in Q4 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL

TFI International will host a conference call on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920. A recording of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m Eastern, Friday, February 23, 2024 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 by entering passcode 13743370.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States and Canada through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

  • Package and Courier;
  • Less-Than-Truckload;
  • Truckload;
  • Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Company may make statements in this report that reflect its current expectations regarding future results of operations, performance and achievements. These are “forward-looking” statements and reflect management’s current beliefs. They are based on information currently available to management. Words such as “may”, “might”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “to its knowledge”, “could”, “design”, “forecast”, “goal”, “hope”, “intend”, “likely”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would” or “continue” and words and expressions of similar import are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which reference issues only as of the date made. The following important factors could cause the Company’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the highly competitive market conditions, the Company’s ability to recruit, train and retain qualified drivers, fuel price variations and the Company’s ability to recover these costs from its customers, foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of environmental standards and regulations, changes in governmental regulations applicable to the Company’s operations, adverse weather conditions, accidents, the market for used equipment, changes in interest rates, cost of liability insurance coverage, downturns in general economic conditions affecting the Company and its customers, credit market liquidity, and the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate, consummate, and successfully integrate acquisitions. In addition, any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting that are identified, and the cost of remediation of any such material weakness and any other control deficiencies, may have adverse effects on the Company and impact future results. 

The foregoing list should not be construed as exhaustive, and the Company disclaims any subsequent obligation to revise or update any previously made forward-looking statements unless required to do so by applicable securities laws. Unanticipated events are likely to occur. Readers should also refer to the section “Risks and Uncertainties” at the end of the 2023 Q3 MD&A for additional information on risk factors and other events that are not within the Company’s control. The Company’s future financial and operating results may fluctuate as a result of these and other risk factors.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the international Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the exhibits.

For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
abedard@tfiintl.com

     
TFI International Inc.     
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
 		 
  DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022
 		 
           
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at     As at  
  December 31,
2023		     December 31,
2022		  
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 335,556     147,117  
Trade and other receivables 894,771     1,030,726  
Inventoried supplies 23,964     24,181  
Current taxes recoverable 23,637     12,788  
Prepaid expenses 56,269     38,501  
Assets held for sale 1,802     10,250  
Current assets 1,335,999     1,263,563  
           
Property and equipment 2,415,472     2,131,955  
Right-of-use assets 425,630     381,640  
Intangible assets 2,019,301     1,592,110  
Investments 50,209     85,964  
Employee benefits -     4,359  
Other assets 16,394     19,192  
Deferred tax assets 20,615     27,047  
Non-current assets 4,947,621     4,242,267  
Total assets 6,283,620     5,505,830  
           
Liabilities          
Trade and other payables 671,936     708,768  
Current taxes payable 2,442     41,714  
Provisions 66,565     43,903  
Other financial liabilities 23,420     19,275  
Long-term debt 174,351     37,087  
Lease liabilities 127,397     115,934  
Current liabilities 1,066,111     966,681  
           
Long-term debt 1,709,831     1,278,670  
Lease liabilities 332,761     297,105  
Employee benefits 53,231     -  
Provisions 93,335     131,736  
Other financial liabilities 3,699     382  
Deferred tax liabilities 433,242     368,186  
Non-current liabilities 2,626,099     2,076,079  
Total liabilities 3,692,210     3,042,760  
           
Equity          
Share capital 1,107,290     1,089,229  
Contributed surplus 37,684     41,491  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (200,539 )   (233,321 )
Retained earnings 1,646,975     1,565,671  
Total equity 2,591,410     2,463,070  
           
Contingencies, letters of credit and other commitments          
Subsequent events          
Total liabilities and equity 6,283,620     5,505,830  

** The Company's financial reporting framework is IFRS as issued by the IASB.


TFI International Inc.  
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 2023   2022  
         
Revenue 6,416,886   7,357,064  
Fuel surcharge 1,104,281   1,455,427  
Total revenue 7,521,167   8,812,491  
         
Materials and services expenses 3,805,846   4,592,191  
Personnel expenses 2,109,622   2,362,856  
Other operating expenses 434,751   492,291  
Depreciation of property and equipment 249,835   248,638  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 132,112   126,276  
Amortization of intangible assets 60,028   55,679  
Loss (gain) on sale of business 3,011   (73,653 )
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment (15,510 ) (59,661 )
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets (1,482 ) (210 )
Loss (gain) on sale of land and buildings 40   (43 )
Gain, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale (14,721 ) (77,911 )
Total operating expenses 6,763,532   7,666,453  
         
Operating income 757,635   1,146,038  
         
Finance (income) costs        
Finance income (8,612 ) (1,750 )
Finance costs 89,483   82,147  
Net finance costs 80,871   80,397  
         
Income before income tax 676,764   1,065,641  
Income tax expense 171,887   242,409  
         
Net income 504,877   823,232  
         
Earnings per share        
Basic earnings per share 5.88   9.21  
Diluted earnings per share 5.80   9.02  



TFI International Inc.  
 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023     2022  
           
Net income 504,877     823,232  
           
Other comprehensive income (loss)          
Items that may be reclassified to income or loss in future years:          
Foreign currency translation differences (881 )   (10,148 )
Net investment hedge, net of tax 39,705     (72,046 )
Employee benefits, net of tax -     292  
Items that may never be reclassified to income:          
Defined benefit plan remeasurement, net of tax 2,016     63,508  
Items directly reclassified to retained earnings:          
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities          
measured at fair value through OCI, net of tax 7,281     (5,495 )
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 48,121     (23,889 )
           
Total comprehensive income 552,998     799,343  



TFI International Inc.  
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY  
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)                   Accumulated                    
                    foreign     Accumulated              
              Accumulated     currency     unrealized              
              unrealized     translation     gain (loss)           Total equity  
              loss on     differences     on invest-           attributable  
              employee     and net     ments in     Retained     to owners  
  Share     Contributed     benefit     investment     equity     earnings     of the  
  capital     surplus     plans     hedge     securities     (deficit)     Company  
                                         
Balance as at December 31, 2022 1,089,229     41,491     -     (239,120 )   5,799     1,565,671     2,463,070  
                                         
Net income -     -     -     -     -     504,877     504,877  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax -     -     -     38,824     7,281     2,016     48,121  
Realized (loss) gain on equity securities -     -     -     -     (13,323 )   13,323     -  
Total comprehensive (loss) income -     -     -     38,824     (6,042 )   520,216     552,998  
                                         
Share-based payment transactions, net of tax -     21,424     -     -     -     -     21,424  
Stock options exercised, net of tax 17,179     (4,402 )   -     -     -     -     12,777  
Dividends to owners of the Company -     -     -     -     -     (124,254 )   (124,254 )
Repurchase of own shares (28,303 )   -     -     -     -     (259,721 )   (288,024 )
Net settlement of restricted share units                                        
and performance share units, net of tax 29,185     (20,829 )   -     -     -     (54,937 )   (46,581 )
Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity 18,061     (3,807 )   -     -     -     (438,912 )   (424,658 )
                                         
 Balance as at December 31, 2023 1,107,290     37,684     -     (200,296 )   (243 )   1,646,975     2,591,410  
                                         
Balance as at December 31, 2021 1,133,181     39,150     (292 )   (156,926 )   12,553     1,282,689     2,310,355  
                                         
Net income -     -     -     -     -     823,232     823,232  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax -     -     292     (82,194 )   (5,495 )   63,508     (23,889 )
Realized (loss) gain on equity securities -     -     -     -     (1,259 )   1,259     -  
Total comprehensive income (loss) -     -     292     (82,194 )   (6,754 )   887,999     799,343  
                                         
Share-based payment transactions, net of tax -     16,298     -     -     -     -     16,298  
Stock options exercised, net of tax 22,800     (6,298 )   -     -     -     -     16,502  
Issuance of shares, net of expenses -     -     -     -     -     -     -  
Dividends to owners of the Company -     -     -     -     -     (102,615 )   (102,615 )
Repurchase of own shares (68,536 )   -     -     -     -     (499,447 )   (567,983 )
Net settlement of restricted share units, net of tax 1,784     (7,659 )   -     -     -     (2,955 )   (8,830 )
Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity (43,952 )   2,341     -     -     -     (605,017 )   (646,628 )
                                         
Balance as at December 31, 2022 1,089,229     41,491     -     (239,120 )   5,799     1,565,671     2,463,070  



TFI International Inc.  
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023     2022  
           
Cash flows from operating activities          
Net income 504,877     823,232  
Adjustments for:          
Depreciation of property and equipment 249,835     248,638  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 132,112     126,276  
Amortization of intangible assets 60,028     55,679  
Share-based payment transactions 13,451     14,648  
Net finance costs 80,871     80,397  
Income tax expense 171,887     242,409  
Loss (gain) on sale of business 3,011     (73,653 )
Gain on sale of property and equipment (15,470 )   (59,704 )
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets (1,482 )   (210 )
Gain, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale (14,721 )   (77,911 )
Employee benefits 60,212     14,946  
Provisions, net of payments (33,696 )   26,044  
Net change in non-cash operating working capital 106,631     (147,453 )
Interest paid (70,354 )   (77,512 )
Income tax paid (233,353 )   (224,181 )
Net cash from operating activities 1,013,839     971,645  
           
Cash flows (used in) from investing activities          
Purchases of property and equipment (361,563 )   (350,824 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 73,339     128,821  
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 50,280     131,250  
Purchases of intangible assets (2,758 )   (6,120 )
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets -     250  
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed -     546,228  
Business combinations, net of cash acquired (628,701 )   (158,251 )
Purchases of investments (41,719 )   (80,551 )
Proceeds from sale of investments 89,225     12,930  
Others 24,565     (311 )
Net cash (used in) from investing activities (797,332 )   223,422  
           
Cash flows used in financing activities          
Net (decrease) increase in bank indebtedness (6,337 )   7,490  
Proceeds from long-term debt 575,000     334,164  
Repayment of long-term debt (41,371 )   (369,692 )
Net increase (decrease) in revolving facilities 25,242     (236,502 )
Repayment of lease liabilities (128,107 )   (123,606 )
Decrease of other financial liabilities (9,572 )   (21,108 )
Dividends paid (121,095 )   (97,321 )
Repurchase of own shares (288,024 )   (567,983 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,777     16,502  
Share repurchase for settlement of restricted share          
units and performance share units (46,581 )   (9,186 )
Net cash used in financing activities (28,068 )   (1,067,242 )
           
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 188,439     127,825  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 147,117     19,292  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 335,556     147,117  


SEGMENT INFORMATION

Geographical information (Unaudited)

Total revenue is attributed to geographical locations based on the origin of service’s location.

  Package Less-          
  and Than-          
  Courier Truckload Truckload Logistics Eliminations   Total
2023
Canada 583,198 608,545 1,139,272 271,136 (34,915 ) 2,567,236
United States - 2,760,022 796,766 1,425,880 (28,737 ) 4,953,931
Total 583,198 3,368,567 1,936,038 1,697,016 (63,652 ) 7,521,167
               
2022
Canada 650,844 667,506 1,182,198 256,714 (34,202 ) 2,723,060
United States - 3,355,657 1,268,840 1,488,941 (41,632 ) 6,071,806
Mexico - - - 17,625 -   17,625
Total 650,844 4,023,163 2,451,038 1,763,280 (75,834 ) 8,812,491

 

Package and Courier

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31   Years ended December 31  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023   %   2022   %   2023   %   2022   %  
Total revenue 156,198       172,381       583,198       650,844      
Fuel surcharge (34,165 )     (43,307 )     (121,268 )     (151,872 )    
Revenue 122,033   100.0 % 129,074   100.0 % 461,930   100.0 % 498,972   100.0 %
Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
   surcharge)		 41,104   33.7 % 42,784   33.1 % 163,960   35.5 % 167,725   33.6 %
Personnel expenses 33,695   27.6 % 35,877   27.8 % 133,504   28.9 % 144,650   29.0 %
Other operating expenses 6,403   5.2 % 6,667   5.2 % 26,374   5.7 % 26,845   5.4 %
Depreciation of property and equipment 2,969   2.4 % 3,080   2.4 % 11,789   2.6 % 12,863   2.6 %
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,103   2.5 % 3,135   2.4 % 12,654   2.7 % 13,024   2.6 %
Amortization of intangible assets 156   0.1 % 157   0.1 % 627   0.1 % 645   0.1 %
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment (106 ) -0.1 % (189 ) -0.1 % (510 ) -0.1 % (1,087 ) -0.2 %
(Gain) loss on derecognition of right-of-use assets (2 ) -0.0 % -   -   (835 ) -0.2 % 1   0.0 %
Loss on sale of land and buildings and assets
   held for sale		 -   -   -   -   7   0.0 %   0.0 %
Operating income 34,711   28.4 % 37,563   29.1 % 114,360   24.8 % 134,306   26.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA1 40,939   33.5 % 43,935   34.0 % 139,437   30.2 % 160,838   32.2 %
Return on invested capital1     28.1 %     32.5 %                

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.

Operational data          
(unaudited) Three months ended December 31     Years ended December 31  
(Revenue in U.S. dollars) 2023   2022   Variance   %     2023   2022   Variance   %  
Revenue per pound (including fuel) $ 0.48   $ 0.47   $ 0.01   -2.1 %   $ 0.47   $ 0.48   $ (0.01 ) -2.1 %
Revenue per pound (excluding fuel) $ 0.37   $ 0.35   $ 0.02   5.7 %   $ 0.37   $ 0.37   $    
Revenue per package (including fuel) $ 7.03   $ 7.46   $ (0.43 ) -5.8 %   $ 7.27   $ 7.66   $ (0.39 ) -5.1 %
Revenue per package (excluding fuel) $ 5.49   $ 5.59   $ (0.10 ) -1.8 %   $ 5.76   $ 5.88   $ (0.12 ) -2.0 %
Tonnage (in thousands of metric tons)   148     167     (19 ) -11.4 %     563     614     (51 ) -8.3 %
Packages (in thousands)   22,230     23,107     (877 ) -3.8 %     80,245     84,915     (4,670 ) -5.5 %
Average weight per package (in lbs.)   14.67     15.93     (1.26 ) -7.9 %     15.46     15.94     (0.48 ) -3.0 %
Vehicle count, average   995     1,028     (33 ) -3.2 %     990     1,046     (56 ) -5.3 %
Weekly revenue per vehicle (incl. fuel, in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 12.08   $ 12.90   $ (0.82 ) -6.4 %   $ 11.33   $ 11.97   $ (0.64 ) -5.4 %


Less-Than-Truckload

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31   Years ended December 31  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023   %   2022   %   2023   %   2022   %  
Total revenue 846,410       903,713       3,368,567       4,023,163      
Fuel surcharge (150,480 )     (182,930 )     (591,258 )     (779,606 )    
Revenue 695,930   100.0 % 720,783   100.0 % 2,777,309   100.0 % 3,243,557   100.0 %
Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
   surcharge)		 213,583   30.7 % 226,839   31.5 % 827,533   29.8 % 1,003,662   30.9 %
Personnel expenses 299,793   43.1 % 311,248   43.2 % 1,244,092   44.8 % 1,432,857   44.2 %
Other operating expenses 58,177   8.4 % 58,050   8.1 % 233,229   8.4 % 243,347   7.5 %
Depreciation of property and equipment 35,212   5.1 % 26,374   3.7 % 132,027   4.8 % 104,850   3.2 %
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 8,728   1.3 % 9,641   1.3 % 32,774   1.2 % 38,985   1.2 %
Amortization of intangible assets 2,432   0.3 % 2,065   0.3 % 8,883   0.3 % 8,831   0.3 %
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment (687 ) -0.1 % (1,601 ) -0.2 % (1,038 ) -0.0 % (4,056 ) -0.1 %
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets   0.0 % (60 ) -0.0 % (109 ) -0.0 % (12 ) -0.0 %
(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of land and                                
buildings and assets held for sale 7,245   1.0 % (13 ) -0.0 % (10,511 ) -0.4 % (55,714 ) -1.7 %
Operating income 71,447   10.3 % 88,240   12.2 % 310,429   11.2 % 470,807   14.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA1 125,064   18.0 % 126,307   17.5 % 473,602   17.1 % 567,759   17.5 %
   

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.

Operational data          
(unaudited) Three months ended December 31     Years ended December 31  
(Revenue in U.S. dollars) 2023     2022     Variance   %     2023     2022     Variance   %  
U.S. LTL                                          
Revenue (in thousands of dollars)1   481,102       475,389       5,713   1.2 %     1,912,623       2,186,668       (274,045 ) -12.5 %
Adjusted Operating Ratio2   91.0 %     90.4 %               92.2 %     89.9 %          
Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)1 $ 28.81     $ 30.05     $ (1.24 ) -4.1 %   $ 28.61     $ 29.67     $ (1.06 ) -3.6 %
Revenue per shipment (excluding fuel)1 $ 342.18     $ 322.74     $ 19.44   6.0 %   $ 322.26     $ 320.20     $ 2.06   0.6 %
Revenue per hundredweight (including fuel)1 $ 35.52     $ 39.04     $ (3.52 ) -9.0 %   $ 35.31     $ 38.03     $ (2.72 ) -7.2 %
Revenue per shipment (including fuel)1 $ 421.89     $ 419.26     $ 2.63   0.6 %   $ 397.72     $ 410.38     $ (12.66 ) -3.1 %
Tonnage (in thousands of tons)1   835       791       44   5.6 %     3,342       3,685       (343 ) -9.3 %
Shipments (in thousands)1   1,406       1,473       (67 ) -4.5 %     5,935       6,829       (894 ) -13.1 %
Average weight per shipment (in lbs)1   1,188       1,074       114   10.6 %     1,126       1,079       47   4.4 %
Average length of haul (in miles)1   1,132       1,092       40   3.7 %     1,111       1,101       10   0.9 %
Cargo claims (% revenue)   0.5 %     1.5 %               0.5 %     0.7 %          
Vehicle count, average3   3,974       4,410       (436 ) -9.9 %     4,097       4,685       (588 ) -12.6 %
Truck age4   4.7       6.6       (1.9 ) -28.8 %     4.8       7.4       (2.6 ) -35.1 %
Business days   62       62         0.0 %     254       253       1.0   0.4 %
Return on invested capital2   15.1 %     23.8 %                                
Canadian LTL                                          
Revenue (in thousands of dollars)   138,241       123,176       15,065   12.2 %     531,784       548,012       (16,228 ) -3.0 %
Adjusted Operating Ratio2   79.9 %     75.3 %               76.6 %     74.0 %          
Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel) $ 10.82     $ 10.84     $ (0.02 ) -0.2 %   $ 10.83     $ 11.26     $ (0.43 ) -3.8 %
Revenue per shipment (excluding fuel) $ 237.12     $ 235.97     $ 1.15   0.5 %   $ 235.20     $ 241.95     $ (6.75 ) -2.8 %
Revenue per hundredweight (including fuel)1 $ 13.90     $ 14.46     $ (0.56 ) -3.9 %   $ 13.82     $ 14.65     $ (0.83 ) -5.7 %
Revenue per shipment (including fuel)1 $ 304.68     $ 314.61     $ (9.93 ) -3.2 %   $ 300.32     $ 314.88     $ (14.56 ) -4.6 %
Tonnage (in thousands of tons)   639       568       71   12.5 %     2,456       2,434       22   0.9 %
Shipments (in thousands)   583       522       61   11.7 %     2,261       2,265       (4 ) -0.2 %
Average weight per shipment (in lbs)   2,192       2,176       16   0.7 %     2,172       2,149       23   1.1 %
Average length of haul (in miles)   856       734       122   16.6 %     852       748       104   13.9 %
Cargo claims (% revenue)   0.1 %     0.1 %               0.2 %     0.2 %          
Vehicle count, average   777       808       (31 ) -3.8 %     788       800       (12 ) -1.5 %
Truck age   4.8       5.1       (0.3 ) -5.9 %     4.8       4.8         0.0 %
Business days   62       62         0.0 %     250       250         0.0 %
Return on invested capital2   20.1 %     24.0 %                                
1  Operational statistics exclude figures from Ground Freight Pricing (“GFP”).  
2  This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.  
3  As at December 31, 2023 the active vehicle count was 3,364 (December 31, 2022 - 4,046)  
4 The truck age for U.S. LTL operations has been presented for active trucks.  

 

Truckload

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31     Years ended December 31  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023   %   2022   %     2023   %   2022   %  
Total revenue 479,596       502,784         1,936,038       2,451,038      
Fuel surcharge (80,319 )     (99,433 )       (310,446 )     (464,707 )    
Revenue 399,277   100.0 % 403,351   100.0 %   1,625,592   100.0 % 1,986,331   100.0 %
Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
   surcharge)		 166,850   41.8 % 174,305   43.2 %   682,342   42.0 % 821,442   41.4 %
Personnel expenses 121,120   30.3 % 115,449   28.6 %   473,948   29.2 % 585,891   29.5 %
Other operating expenses 14,540   3.6 % 13,709   3.4 %   55,420   3.4 % 76,612   3.9 %
Depreciation of property and equipment 23,863   6.0 % 26,695   6.6 %   101,508   6.2 % 129,013   6.5 %
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 18,341   4.6 % 15,730   3.9 %   70,084   4.3 % 59,473   3.0 %
Amortization of intangible assets 5,902   1.5 % 5,699   1.4 %   23,169   1.4 % 23,944   1.2 %
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment (1,768 ) -0.4 % (3,981 ) -1.0 %   (13,828 ) -0.9 % (54,481 ) -2.7 %
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets (235 ) -0.1 % (138 ) -0.0 %   (493 ) -0.0 % (191 ) -0.0 %
(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings and assets                                  
held for sale 7   0.0 % (15,959 ) -4.0 %   (3,951 ) -0.2 % (22,240 ) -1.1 %
Operating income 50,657   12.7 % 71,842   17.8 %   237,393   14.6 % 366,868   18.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA1 98,770   24.7 % 104,007   25.8 %   428,203   26.3 % 557,058   28.0 %


Operational data Three months ended December 31     Years ended December 31  
(unaudited) 2023     2022     Variance   %     2023     2022     Variance   %  
Specialized TL                                          
Revenue (in thousands of U.S. dollars)   323,952       325,493       (1,541 ) -0.5 %     1,323,083       1,362,390       (39,307 ) -2.9 %
Adjusted operating ratio1   87.0 %     87.4 %               85.8 %     83.1 %          
Revenue per truck per week (excluding fuel) $ 4,133     $ 4,197     $ (64 ) -1.5 %   $ 4,232     $ 4,582     $ (350 ) -7.6 %
Revenue per truck per week (including fuel) $ 5,086     $ 5,455     $ (369 ) -6.8 %   $ 5,174     $ 5,879     $ (705 ) -12.0 %
Truck count, average   4,051       3,839       212   5.5 %     3,977       3,641       336   9.2 %
Trailer count, average   10,402       11,004       (602 ) -5.5 %     10,460       10,833       (373 ) -3.4 %
Truck age   3.4       3.6       (0.2 ) -5.6 %     3.4       3.6       (0.2 ) -5.6 %
Trailer age   12.7       11.5       1.2   10.4 %     12.7       11.5       1.2   10.4 %
Number of owner operators, average   1,223       1,193       30   2.5 %     1,208       1,126       82   7.3 %
Return on invested capital1   10.3 %     13.4 %                                
Canadian based Conventional TL                                          
Revenue (in thousands of U.S. dollars)   77,815       79,101       (1,286 ) -1.6 %     311,838       322,553       (10,715 ) -3.3 %
Adjusted operating ratio1   89.0 %     81.1 %               85.6 %     78.7 %          
Total mileage (in thousands)   25,917       24,498       1,419   5.8 %     102,559       93,923       8,636   9.2 %
Revenue per mile (excluding fuel)2 $ 2.08     $ 2.24     $ (0.16 ) -7.2 %   $ 2.11     $ 2.30     $ (0.19 ) -8.0 %
Revenue per mile (including fuel)2 $ 2.67     $ 2.94     $ (0.27 ) -9.4 %   $ 2.67     $ 2.97     $ (0.30 ) -9.9 %
Revenue per truck per week (excluding fuel) $ 3,094     $ 3,792     $ (698 ) -18.4 %   $ 3,266     $ 4,102     $ (836 ) -20.4 %
Revenue per truck per week (including fuel) $ 3,973     $ 4,989     $ (1,016 ) -20.4 %   $ 4,133     $ 5,299     $ (1,166 ) -22.0 %
Truck count, average   1,072       858       214   24.9 %     1,024       741       283   38.2 %
Trailer count, average   3,861       3,636       225   6.2 %     3,923       3,456       467   13.5 %
Truck age   3.3       3.5       (0.2 ) -5.7 %     3.3       3.5       (0.2 ) -5.7 %
Trailer age   7.9       7.3       0.6   8.2 %     7.9       7.3       0.6   8.2 %
Number of owner operators, average   267       254       13   5.0 %     250       269       (19 ) -7.1 %
Return on invested capital1   12.6 %     21.3 %                                
1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section below.  
2 The revenue per mile calculation excludes brokerage revenues  

 

Logistics

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31     Years ended December 31  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023     %     2022     %     2023     %     2022     %  
Total revenue 504,493           394,071           1,697,016           1,763,280        
Fuel surcharge (32,855 )         (18,103 )         (92,138 )         (74,158 )      
Revenue 471,638     100.0 %   375,968     100.0 %   1,604,878     100.0 %   1,689,122     100.0 %
Materials and services expenses (net of fuel
   surcharge)		 309,079     65.5 %   269,625     71.7 %   1,102,396     68.7 %   1,232,049     72.9 %
Personnel expenses 67,034     14.2 %   35,770     9.5 %   191,146     11.9 %   143,505     8.5 %
Other operating expenses 26,323     5.6 %   27,107     7.2 %   103,715     6.5 %   134,923     8.0 %
Depreciation of property and equipment 1,905     0.4 %   333     0.1 %   4,094     0.3 %   1,460     0.1 %
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 4,712     1.0 %   3,644     1.0 %   16,583     1.0 %   14,794     0.9 %
Amortization of intangible assets 8,185     1.7 %   5,292     1.4 %   27,237     1.7 %   21,990     1.3 %
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment (24 )   -0.0 %   (7 )   -0.0 %   (134 )   -0.0 %   (37 )   -0.0 %
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets (4 )   -0.0 %           (45 )   -0.0 %   (8 )   -0.0 %
Gain on sale of land and building (226 )   -0.0 %           (226 )   -0.0 %        
Operating income 54,654     11.6 %   34,204     9.1 %   160,112     10.0 %   140,446     8.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA1 69,230     14.7 %   43,473     11.6 %   207,800     12.9 %   178,690     10.6 %
Return on invested capital1       18.8 %         21.9 %                        

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Financial data have been prepared in conformity with IFRS, including the following measures:

Operating expenses: Operating expenses include: a) materials and services expenses, which are primarily costs related to independent contractors and vehicle operation; vehicle operation expenses, which primarily include fuel, repairs and maintenance, vehicle leasing costs, insurance, permits and operating supplies; b) personnel expenses; c) other operating expenses, which are primarily composed of costs related to offices’ and terminals’ rent, taxes, heating, telecommunications, maintenance and security and other general administrative expenses; d) depreciation of property and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets, amortization of intangible assets and gain or loss on the sale of rolling stock and equipment, on derecognition of right-of use assets, on sale of business and on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale; e) bargain purchase gain; and f) impairment of intangible assets.

Operating income (loss): Net income or loss before finance income and costs and income tax expense, as stated in the consolidated financial statements.

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measures relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided below.

Adjusted net income: Net income or loss excluding amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions, net change in the fair value and accretion expense of contingent considerations, net change in the fair value of derivatives, net foreign exchange gain or loss, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, gain or loss on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, impairment of fixed assets classified as held for sale, gain or loss on the sale of business and direct attributable costs, gain or loss on the disposal of intangible assets and U.S. Tax Reform. In presenting an adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, the Company’s intent is to help provide an understanding of what would have been the net income and earnings per share in a context of significant business combinations and excluding specific impacts and to reflect earnings from a strictly operating perspective. The amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions comprises amortization expense of customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements accounted for in business combinations and the income tax effects related to this amortization. Management also believes, in excluding amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions, it provides more information on the amortization of intangible asset expense portion, net of tax, that will not have to be replaced to preserve the Company’s ability to generate similar future cash flows. The Company excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring.

Adjusted net income reconciliation:

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)		 Three months ended
December 31		     Years ended
December 31		  
  2023     2022     2021     2023     2022     2021  
Net income 131,386     153,494     144,139     504,877     823,232     754,405  
Amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions 15,598     13,969     13,128     56,160     52,003     50,498  
Net change in fair value and accretion expense of contingent
   considerations		 31     90     1,571     165     216     1,932  
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,620 )   (564 )   (939 )   (491 )   556     (1,471 )
(Gain) loss on sale of business and direct attributable costs     2,069         3,011     (69,753 )    
Bargain purchase gain                     (283,593 )
(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale 7,026     (15,941 )   (6,638 )   (14,721 )   (77,870 )   (11,978 )
(Gain) loss on disposal of intangible assets         (5 )           1  
Tax impact of adjustments (5,401 )   (1,358 )   (2,636 )   (10,668 )   3,284     (11,446 )
Adjusted net income1 147,020     151,759     148,620     538,333     731,668     498,348  
Adjusted EPS – basic1 1.73     1.75     1.60     6.27     8.19     5.36  
Adjusted EPS – diluted1 1.71     1.72     1.57     6.18     8.02     5.23  
   

Adjusted earnings per share (adjusted “EPS”) - basic: Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares.

Adjusted EPS - diluted: Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted common shares.

Adjusted EBITDA: Net income or loss before finance income and costs, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, and gain or loss on sale of land and buildings, assets held for sale, sale of business, and gain or loss on disposal of intangible assets. Management believes adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to improve the comparability of the Company's performance.

Segmented adjusted EBITDA refers to operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, gain or loss on sale of business, land and buildings, and assets held for sale and gain or loss on disposal of intangible assets. Management believes adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure.  Segmented adjusted EBITDA is provided to improve the comparability of the Company's segment performance.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 Three months ended
December 31		     Years ended
December 31		  
  2023   2022     2021     2023     2022     2021  
Net income 131,386   153,494     144,139     504,877     823,232     754,405  
Net finance costs 23,263   16,963     21,441     80,871     80,397     73,018  
Income tax expense 43,608   46,403     49,399     171,887     242,409     151,806  
Depreciation of property and equipment 64,053   56,587     65,294     249,835     248,638     225,007  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 34,901   32,150     31,190     132,112     126,276     112,782  
Amortization of intangible assets 16,701   13,262     13,653     60,028     55,679     55,243  
(Gain) loss on sale of business   2,069         3,011     (73,653 )    
Bargain purchase gain                   (283,593 )
(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings       9     40     (43 )   19  
(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale 7,026   (15,972 )   (6,654 )   (14,721 )   (77,911 )   (12,209 )
(Gain) loss on sale of intangible assets       (5 )           1  
Adjusted EBITDA 320,938   304,956     318,466     1,187,940     1,425,024     1,076,479  


Segmented adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 Three months ended
December 31		     Years ended
December 31		  
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
Package and Courier                      
Operating income 34,711     37,563     114,360     134,306  
Depreciation and amortization 6,228     6,372     25,070     26,532  
Loss on sale of assets held for sale         7      
Adjusted EBITDA 40,939     43,935     139,437     160,838  
Less-Than-Truckload                      
Operating income 71,447     88,240     310,429     470,807  
Depreciation and amortization 46,372     38,080     173,684     152,666  
(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings (1 )   (1 )   35      
(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale 7,246     (12 )   (10,546 )   (55,714 )
Adjusted EBITDA 125,064     126,307     473,602     567,759  
Truckload                      
Operating income 50,657     71,842     237,393     366,868  
Depreciation and amortization 48,106     48,124     194,761     212,430  
(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings 1     1     5     (43 )
(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale 6     (15,960 )   (3,956 )   (22,197 )
Adjusted EBITDA 98,770     104,007     428,203     557,058  
Logistics                      
Operating income 54,654     34,204     160,112     140,446  
Depreciation and amortization 14,802     9,269     47,914     38,244  
Gain on sale of assets held for sale (226 )       (226 )    
Adjusted EBITDA 69,230     43,473     207,800     178,690  
Corporate                      
Operating loss (13,212 )   (14,989 )   (64,659 )   33,611  
Depreciation and amortization 147     154     546     721  
(Gain) loss on sale of business     2,069     3,011     (73,653 )
Adjusted EBITDA (13,065 )   (12,766 )   (61,102 )   (39,321 )


Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

Operating margin is calculated as operating income (loss) as a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

Adjusted operating ratio: Operating expenses before gain on sale of business, bargain purchase gain, and gain or loss on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, and gain or loss on disposal of intangible assets (“Adjusted operating expenses”), net of fuel surcharge revenue, divided by revenue before fuel surcharge. Although the adjusted operating ratio is not a recognized financial measure defined by IFRS, it is a widely recognized measure in the transportation industry, which the Company believes provides a comparable benchmark for evaluating the Company’s performance. Also, to facilitate the comparison of business level activity and operating costs between periods, the Company compares the revenue before fuel surcharge (“revenue”) and reallocates the fuel surcharge revenue to materials and services expenses within operating expenses.

Consolidated adjusted operating ratio reconciliation:

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 Three months ended
December 31		     Years ended
December 31		  
  2023     2022     2021     2023     2022     2021  
Operating expenses 1,770,421     1,739,834     1,925,935     6,763,532     7,666,453     6,241,200  
Gain (loss) on sale of business     (2,069 )       (3,011 )   73,653      
Bargain purchase gain                     283,593  
Gain (loss) on sale of land and building         (9 )   (40 )   43     (19 )
Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale (7,026 )   15,972     6,654     14,721     77,911     12,209  
Gain (loss) on disposal of intangible assets         5             (1 )
Adjusted operating expenses 1,763,395     1,753,737     1,932,585     6,775,202     7,818,060     6,536,982  
Fuel surcharge revenue (294,564 )   (340,199 )   (252,491 )   (1,104,281 )   (1,455,427 )   (751,644 )
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue 1,468,831     1,413,538     1,680,094     5,670,921     6,362,633     5,785,338  
Revenue before fuel surcharge 1,674,114     1,616,495     1,888,423     6,416,886     7,357,064     6,468,785  
Adjusted operating ratio 87.7 %   87.4 %   89.0 %   88.4 %   86.5 %   89.4 %


Less-Than-Truckload and Truckload reportable segments adjusted operating ratio reconciliation and Truckload operating segments reconciliations:

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 Three months ended
December 31		     Years ended
December 31		  
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
Less-Than-Truckload                      
Total revenue 846,410     903,713     3,368,567     4,023,163  
Total operating expenses 774,963     815,473     3,058,138     3,552,356  
Operating income 71,447     88,240     310,429     470,807  
Operating expenses 774,963     815,473     3,058,138     3,552,356  
Gain (loss) on sale of land and buildings 1     1     (35 )    
Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale (7,246 )   12     10,546     55,714  
Adjusted operating expenses 767,718     815,486     3,068,649     3,608,070  
Fuel surcharge revenue (150,480 )   (182,930 )   (591,258 )   (779,606 )
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue 617,238     632,556     2,477,391     2,828,464  
Revenue before fuel surcharge 695,930     720,783     2,777,309     3,243,557  
Adjusted operating ratio 88.7 %   87.8 %   89.2 %   87.2 %
Less-Than-Truckload - Revenue before fuel surcharge                      
U.S. based LTL 562,666     601,436     2,262,987     2,709,762  
Canadian based LTL 138,241     123,176     531,784     548,012  
Eliminations (4,977 )   (3,829 )   (17,462 )   (14,217 )
  695,930     720,783     2,777,309     3,243,557  
Less-Than-Truckload - Fuel surcharge revenue                      
U.S. based LTL 112,079     142,180     447,820     615,840  
Canadian based LTL 39,388     41,051     147,247     165,185  
Eliminations (987 )   (301 )   (3,809 )   (1,419 )
  150,480     182,930     591,258     779,606  
Less-Than-Truckload - Operating income (loss)                      
U.S. based LTL 43,627     57,819     186,231     327,793  
Canadian based LTL 27,820     30,421     124,198     143,014  
  71,447     88,240     310,429     470,807  
U.S. based LTL                      
Operating expenses* 631,118     685,797     2,524,576     2,997,809  
Gain (loss) on sale of land and buildings 1     -     (35 )   -  
Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale (7,247 )   -     10,549     55,054  
Adjusted operating expenses 623,872     685,797     2,535,090     3,052,863  
Fuel surcharge revenue (112,079 )   (142,180 )   (447,820 )   (615,840 )
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge 511,793     543,617     2,087,270     2,437,023  
Revenue before fuel surcharge 562,666     601,436     2,262,987     2,709,762  
Adjusted operating ratio 91.0 %   90.4 %   92.2 %   89.9 %
Canadian based LTL                      
Operating expenses* 149,809     133,806     554,833     570,183  
Gain on sale of land and buildings -     1     -     -  
Gain (loss), net of impairment, on sale of assets held for sale 1     12     (3 )   660  
Adjusted operating expenses 149,810     133,819     554,830     570,843  
Fuel surcharge revenue (39,388 )   (41,051 )   (147,247 )   (165,185 )
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge 110,422     92,768     407,583     405,658  
Revenue before fuel surcharge 138,241     123,176     531,784     548,012  
Adjusted operating ratio 79.9 %   75.3 %   76.6 %   74.0 %


Less-Than-Truckload and Truckload reportable segments adjusted operating ratio reconciliation and Truckload operating segments reconciliations (continued):

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 Three months ended
December 31		     Years ended
December 31		  
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
Truckload                      
Total revenue 479,596     502,784     1,936,038     2,451,038  
Total operating expenses 428,939     430,942     1,698,645     2,084,170  
Operating income 50,657     71,842     237,393     366,868  
Operating expenses 428,939     430,942     1,698,645     2,084,170  
Gain (loss) on sale of land and buildings (1 )   (1 )   (5 )   43  
Gain (loss) on sale of assets held for sale (6 )   15,960     3,956     22,197  
Adjusted operating expenses 428,932     446,901     1,702,596     2,106,410  
Fuel surcharge revenue (80,319 )   (99,433 )   (310,446 )   (464,707 )
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue 348,613     347,468     1,392,150     1,641,703  
Revenue before fuel surcharge 399,277     403,351     1,625,592     1,986,331  
Adjusted operating ratio 87.3 %   86.1 %   85.6 %   82.7 %
Truckload - Revenue before fuel surcharge                      
U.S. based Conventional TL             310,026  
Canadian based Conventional TL 77,815     79,101     311,838     322,553  
Specialized TL 323,952     325,493     1,323,083     1,362,390  
Eliminations (2,490 )   (1,243 )   (9,329 )   (8,638 )
  399,277     403,351     1,625,592     1,986,331  
Truckload - Fuel surcharge revenue                      
U.S. based Conventional TL             82,059  
Canadian based Conventional TL 15,287     17,307     57,447     62,929  
Specialized TL 65,366     82,288     254,161     321,362  
Eliminations (334 )   (162 )   (1,162 )   (1,643 )
  80,319     99,433     310,446     464,707  
Truckload - Operating income                      
U.S. based Conventional TL             46,133  
Canadian based Conventional TL 8,584     30,463     45,004     84,321  
Specialized TL 42,073     41,379     192,389     236,414  
  50,657     71,842     237,393     366,868  
U.S. based Conventional TL                      
Operating expenses*             345,952  
Fuel surcharge revenue             (82,059 )
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue             263,893  
Revenue before fuel surcharge             310,026  
Adjusted operating ratio             85.1 %
Canadian based Conventional TL                      
Operating expenses* 84,518     65,945     324,281     301,161  
Gain on sale of land and buildings             43  
Gain on sale of assets held for sale     15,485         15,486  
Adjusted operating expenses 84,518     81,430     324,281     316,690  
Fuel surcharge revenue (15,287 )   (17,307 )   (57,447 )   (62,929 )
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue 69,231     64,123     266,834     253,761  
Revenue before fuel surcharge 77,815     79,101     311,838     322,553  
Adjusted operating ratio 89.0 %   81.1 %   85.6 %   78.7 %
Specialized TL                      
Operating expenses* 347,245     366,402     1,384,855     1,447,338  
Loss on sale of land and buildings (1 )   (1 )   (5 )    
Gain (loss) on sale of assets held for sale (6 )   475     3,956     6,711  
Adjusted operating expenses 347,238     366,876     1,388,806     1,454,049  
Fuel surcharge revenue (65,366 )   (82,288 )   (254,161 )   (321,362 )
Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue 281,872     284,588     1,134,645     1,132,687  
Revenue before fuel surcharge 323,952     325,493     1,323,083     1,362,390  
Adjusted operating ratio 87.0 %   87.4 %   85.8 %   83.1 %
* Operating expenses excluding intra TL eliminations                      


Free cash flow conversion : Adjusted EBITDA less net capital expenditures, divided by the adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this measure provides a benchmark to evaluate the performance of the Company in regard to its ability to convert its operating profit into free cash flow.

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 Three months ended
December 31		     Years ended
December 31		  
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net income 131,386     153,494     504,877     823,232  
Net finance costs 23,263     16,963     80,871     80,397  
Income tax expense 43,608     46,403     171,887     242,409  
Depreciation of property and equipment 64,053     56,587     249,835     248,638  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 34,901     32,150     132,112     126,276  
Amortization of intangible assets 16,701     13,262     60,028     55,679  
(Gain) loss on the sale of business     2,069     3,011     (73,653 )
(Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings         40     (43 )
(Gain) loss, net of impairment, on sale assets held for sale 7,026     (15,972 )   (14,721 )   (77,911 )
Adjusted EBITDA 320,938     304,956     1,187,940     1,425,024  
Net capital expenditures (53,598 )   (77,755 )   (207,828 )   (175,954 )
Adjusted EBITDA less net capital expenditures 267,340     227,201     980,112     1,249,070  
Free cash flow conversion 83.3 %   74.5 %   82.5 %   87.7 %


Free cash flow: Net cash from operating activities less additions to property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale. Management believes that this measure provides a benchmark to evaluate the performance of the Company in regard to its ability to meet capital requirements.

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 Three months ended
December 31		     Years ended
December 31		  
  2023     2022     2021     2023     2022     2021  
Net cash from operating activities 302,580     248,348     190,333     1,013,839     971,645     855,351  
Additions to property and equipment (80,643 )   (111,716 )   (102,595 )   (361,563 )   (350,824 )   (267,173 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 11,708     17,685     22,508     73,339     128,821     92,842  
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 10,143     33,956     10,503     50,280     131,250     19,869  
Free cash flow 243,788     188,273     120,749     775,895     880,892     700,889  


Free cash flow per share: Free cash flow divided by the average shares outstanding for the period. The free cash flow per share was $9.03 for 2023 ($9.86 for 2022). Management believes that this measure provides a benchmark to evaluate the performance of the Company in regard to its ability to meet capital requirements on a per share basis.

Total assets less intangible assets: Management believes that this presents a more useful basis to evaluate the return on the productive assets. The excluded intangibles relate primarily to intangibles assets acquired through business acquisitions.

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 Package
 and
 Courier		 Less-
Than-
Truckload		 Truckload Logistics Corporate Eliminations Total
As at December 31, 2023              
Total assets 359,177 2,329,677 2,004,163 1,140,174 450,429 - 6,283,620
Intangible assets 183,841 194,782 857,666 782,923 89 - 2,019,301
Total assets less intangible assets 175,336 2,134,895 1,146,497 357,251 450,340 - 4,264,319
               
As at December 31, 2022              
Total assets 362,724 2,275,672 1,861,093 731,564 274,777 - 5,505,830
Intangible assets 180,119 167,798 775,464 468,547 182 - 1,592,110
Total assets less intangible assets 182,605 2,107,874 1,085,629 263,017 274,595 - 3,913,720

Net capital expenditures: Additions to rolling stock and equipment, net of proceeds from the sale of rolling stock and equipment and assets held for sale excluding property. Management believes that this measure illustrates the recurring net capital expenditures which is required for the respective period.

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 Package
 and
 Courier		     Less-
Than-
Truckload		     Truckload     Logistics     Corporate   Eliminations   Total  
Three months ended December 31, 2023                                    
Additions to rolling stock 5,940     40,970     11,821     1,624     -       60,355  
Additions to equipment 4,059     310     1,887     281     129       6,666  
Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock (427 )   (3,900 )   (8,983 )   (113 )   -       (13,423 )
Proceeds from the sale of equipment -     -     -     -     -       -  
Net capital expenditures 9,572     37,380     4,725     1,792     129       53,598  
                                     
Three months ended December 31, 2022                                    
Additions to rolling stock 5,786     58,353     23,167     -     -       87,306  
Additions to equipment 579     5,025     2,134     437     58       8,233  
Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock (320 )   (6,399 )   (11,252 )   (115 )   -       (18,086 )
Proceeds from the sale of equipment -     294     199     (191 )   -       302  
Net capital expenditures 6,045     57,273     14,248     131     58       77,755  
                                     
Year ended December 31, 2023                                    
Additions to rolling stock 15,318     175,640     72,000     2,729     -       265,687  
Additions to equipment 6,212     3,174     6,078     1,342     238       17,044  
Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock (1,595 )   (23,871 )   (48,962 )   (334 )   -       (74,762 )
Proceeds from the sale of equipment -     (111 )   (18 )   (12 )   -       (141 )
Net capital expenditures 19,935     154,832     29,098     3,725     238       207,828  
                                     
Year ended December 31, 2022                                    
Additions to rolling stock 9,991     134,898     141,388     -     -       286,277  
Additions to equipment 2,227     10,888     3,747     1,032     170       18,064  
Proceeds from the sale of rolling stock (1,579 )   (13,067 )   (111,582 )   (165 )   -       (126,393 )
Proceeds from the sale of equipment (3 )   95     (1,895 )   (191 )   -       (1,994 )
Net capital expenditures 10,636     132,814     31,658     676     170       175,954  


Covenants : The following table indicates the Company’s financial covenants to be maintained under its credit facility. These covenants are measured on a consolidated rolling twelve-month basis and are calculated as prescribed by the credit agreement which, among other things, requires the exclusion of the impact of the new standard IFRS 16 Leases:

(unaudited)
Covenants		   Requirements   As at
December 31, 2023		  
Funded debt-to- EBITDA ratio [ratio of total debt, net of cash, plus letters of credit and some other long-term liabilities to earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), including last twelve months adjusted EBITDA from business acquisitions]   < 3.50   1.49  
EBITDAR Coverage Ratio [ratio of EBITDAR (EBITDA before rent and including last twelve months adjusted EBITDAR from business acquisitions) to interest and net rent expenses]   > 1.75   5.65  


Return on invested capital (“ROIC”): Management believes ROIC at the segment level is a useful measure in the efficiency in the use of capital funds. The Company calculates ROIC as segment operating income net of exclusions, after tax, divided by the segment average invested capital. Operating income net of exclusions, after tax, is calculated as the trailing twelve months of operating income before bargain purchase gain, gain or loss on the sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, and amortization of intangible assets, after tax using the statutory tax rate of the Company. Average invested capital is calculated as intangibles plus total assets excluding intangibles, net of trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions averaged between the beginning and ending balance over a twelve-month period.

Return on invested capital segment reconciliation:  
           
(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 As at
December 31		  
  2023     2022  
Package and Courier          
Operating income 114,360     134,306  
Loss on sale of assets held for sale 7      
Amortization of intangible assets 627     645  
Operating income, net of exclusions 114,994     134,951  
Income tax 26.5 %   26.5 %
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax 84,521     99,189  
Intangible assets 183,841     180,119  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets 175,336     182,605  
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions (53,870 )   (67,428 )
Total invested capital, current year 305,307     295,296  
Intangible assets, prior year 180,119     193,765  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year 182,605     186,116  
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year (67,428 )   (65,438 )
Total invested capital, prior year 295,296     314,443  
Average invested capital 300,302     304,870  
Return on invested capital 28.1 %   32.5 %
Less-Than-Truckload - Canadian based LTL          
Operating income 124,198     143,014  
(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale 3     (660 )
Amortization of intangible assets 7,531     7,713  
Operating income, net of exclusions 131,732     150,067  
Income tax 26.5 %   26.5 %
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax 96,823     110,299  
Intangible assets 184,025     162,397  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets 418,217     352,949  
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions (78,384 )   (77,439 )
Total invested capital, current year 523,858     437,907  
Intangible assets, prior year 162,397     182,084  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year 352,949     373,655  
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year (77,439 )   (74,241 )
Total invested capital, prior year 437,907     481,498  
Average invested capital 480,883     459,703  
Return on invested capital 20.1 %   24.0 %


   
Return on invested capital segment reconciliation (continued):  
           
(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 As at
December 31		  
  2023     2022  
Truckload - Canadian based Conventional TL          
Operating income 45,004     84,321  
Gain on sale of land and buildings     (43 )
Gain on sale of assets held for sale     (15,486 )
Amortization of intangible assets 2,133     1,958  
Operating income, net of exclusions 47,137     70,750  
Income tax 26.5 %   26.5 %
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax 34,646     52,001  
Intangible assets 121,871     96,941  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets 210,872     185,740  
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions (26,866 )   (40,671 )
Total invested capital, current year 305,877     242,010  
Intangible assets, prior year 96,941     104,947  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year 185,740     169,197  
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year (40,671 )   (28,473 )
Total invested capital, prior year 242,010     245,671  
Average invested capital 273,944     243,841  
Return on invested capital 12.6 %   21.3 %
Truckload - Specialized TL          
Operating income 192,389     236,414  
Loss on sale of land and buildings 5      
Gain on sale of assets held for sale (3,956 )   (6,711 )
Amortization of intangible assets 21,036     20,495  
Operating income, net of exclusions 209,474     250,198  
Income tax 26.5 %   26.5 %
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax 153,963     183,896  
Intangible assets 735,795     678,522  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets 935,625     906,564  
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions (124,538 )   (151,097 )
Total invested capital, current year 1,546,882     1,433,989  
Intangible assets, prior year 678,522     658,692  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year 906,564     791,293  
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year (151,097 )   (139,683 )
Total invested capital, prior year 1,433,989     1,310,302  
Average invested capital 1,490,436     1,372,146  
Return on invested capital 10.3 %   13.4 %
Logistics          
Operating income 160,112     140,446  
Gain on sale of assets held for sale (226 )    
Amortization of intangible assets 27,237     21,990  
Operating income, net of exclusions 187,123     162,436  
Income tax 26.5 %   26.5 %
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax 137,535     119,390  
Intangible assets 782,923     468,547  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets 357,251     263,550  
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions (220,328 )   (186,557 )
Total invested capital, current year 919,846     545,540  
Intangible assets, prior year 468,547     454,612  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets, prior year 263,550     292,026  
less: Trade and other payables, income taxes payable and provisions, prior year (186,557 )   (199,967 )
Total invested capital, prior year 545,540     546,671  
Average invested capital 732,693     546,106  
Return on invested capital 18.8 %   21.9 %
           


Return on invested capital for US LTL : Management believes ROIC at the segment level is a useful measure in the efficiency in the use of capital funds and the ROIC calculation for U.S. LTL has been modified as compared to the other segment ROICs due to the impact of the bargain purchase gain to provide more consistent comparison to other segments ROIC calculation. The modification includes reducing the total assets, excluding intangible assets by the bargain purchase gain, using the acquisition price instead of the prior year invested capital, and reducing the current year total invested capital by the total liabilities of the US.

(unaudited)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		 As at December 31  
  2023     2022  
Less-Than-Truckload - U.S. based LTL          
Operating income 186,231     327,793  
Loss on sale of land and buildings 35     8  
Gain on sale of assets held for sale (10,549 )   (55,054 )
Amortization of intangible assets 1,353     1,118  
Operating income, net of exclusions 177,070     273,865  
Income tax 26.5 %   26.5 %
Operating income net of exclusions, after tax 130,146     201,291  
Intangible assets 10,757     5,401  
Total assets, excluding intangible assets 1,445,085     1,483,288  
less: Total liabilities (571,468 )   (637,340 )
Total invested capital, current year 884,374     851,349  
Total invested capital, acquisition price 838,910     838,910  
Average invested capital 861,642     845,130  
Return on invested capital 15.1 %   23.8 %

