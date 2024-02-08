Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates For 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, and one of Fortune Magazine’s fastest growing companies in 2022 and its fastest growing public homebuilder, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th, 2024. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 1st, 2024. The call will be webcast on the Company’s website Investors.greenbrickpartners.com.



To participate in the live telephone conference call: Domestic toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-660-6353 International dial-in number: 1-929-203-2106 Access code: 3162560 To access a telephone replay of the call: Domestic toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-770-2030 International dial-in number: 1-647-362-9199 Access code: 3162560 Date Accessible Through: March 31st, 2024

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/brands-services.

Benting Hu

Vice President of Finance

469-573-6755

IR@greenbrickpartners.com