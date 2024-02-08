AmeriCorps Releases Latest National Service Reports for US States and Territories

The report details dollars invested and the number of AmeriCorps members serving in communities nationwide

Washington, DC, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteering, released the 2024 National Service Reports. The reports detail the financial investments made by AmeriCorps in all fifty states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico. They include profiles that showcase the location of the national service projects, the number of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serving, the organizations they serve with and other project information from 2023.

These state reports demonstrate the scope of AmeriCorps’ presence throughout the nation with programs in nearly 30,550 locations spanning urban, rural, and tribal communities. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve at nonprofit, faith-based, municipal and community-based organizations to address the nation’s most pressing issues in six core focus areas: education, economic opportunity, disaster services, environmental stewardship, healthy futures and veterans and military families. The top five states receiving AmeriCorps and non-federal funding include California ($112.2 million), Florida ($45.4 million), Minnesota ($51 million), New York ($50.6 million) and Texas ($57 million). See a full list of State Reports.

The newly released data represent national service activity completed between January 20, 2023, and January 19, 2024.

“Every day, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers nationwide tackle the most pressing issues facing our communities, and demonstrate the power of service to unite, uplift and inspire,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “As we recognize our 30th anniversary, I’m proud that our investments this past year will help fuel the AmeriCorps movement for another 30 years and beyond.”

Three decades ago, more than 20,000 Americans raised their right hands and pledged to get things done for America. These members helped more than 1,000 communities nationwide during their first year of service. Since then, more than 1.25 million Americans and hundreds of thousands more AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers of all backgrounds have followed in their footsteps, providing billions of hours of results-driven service across each of the 50 states and US territories.

In times of tragedy and triumph, when America calls, AmeriCorps answers. Whether it is AmeriCorps members stepping forward to help after 9/11, aiding in recovery from disasters like Hurricane Katrina over the course of decades, or pivoting to address the urgent needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic, AmeriCorps knows how to get things done for America and has been turning moments of impact into a national service movement throughout the years.

Now each year, more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers support student success in and out of the classroom, respond to the nation's public health needs, connect veterans to services, fight the opioid epidemic, help seniors live independently, rebuild communities after disasters and lead conservation and climate change efforts.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/Serve.

