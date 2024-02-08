Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Carroll County

Maryland State Police News Release

(MELROSE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday involving a pedestrian in Carroll County.

Christian Sage Del Guidice, 29, of Casselberry, Florida, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. According to a preliminary investigation, Del Guidice was struck by a silver 2011 Chevrolet Express Van at approximately 10:20 p.m. on northbound Route 30 at Tracey Mill Road.

A deputy from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office who was conducting a traffic stop nearby responded to help the pedestrian. Troopers from the Westminster Barrack and the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the crash and assumed the investigation. The driver and a passenger of the van remained at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol assisted with notifying the next of kin. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also responded to assist with road closures. The Crash Team is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Westminster Barrack “G”, msp.westminster@maryland.gov or F/SGT R.J. Menchey – MSP Crash Team 410-386-3034

 

