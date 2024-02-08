Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,098 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,747 in the last 365 days.

2024 Lunar New Year Celebration Hosted at Missouri State Capitol

Jefferson City, MO — Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers and Department of Labor & Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui hosted a celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Missouri State Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The celebration included a traditional lion dance by students from the St. Louis Chinese Language School and performances by Columbia Chinese School, St. Louis Modern Chinese School, and Chinese Culture Education and Services. Following the performances, the final pieces of a traditional Duì Lián, or couplet, were hung around the Governor’s Office doors, with Commissioner Zellers and Director Hui participating in a banner-hanging ceremony the night of the celebration. 

The Lunar New Year, which according to Chinese history has been celebrated for over 4,000 years, is the most celebrated Asian cultural festival in the world. The first day of the 2024 Lunar New Year is Feb. 10, initiating the Year of the Dragon.

“The Lunar New Year is a special time for my family and me,” Director Hui said. “I appreciate the enthusiasm that state officials have shown in joining this heritage celebration in our state. With more than 160,000 Missourians identifying as being of Asian descent, it’s important to highlight and share the traditions and cultures of these communities.” 

Photos of the performances and event are available on the Lunar New Year album on Flickr. A video featuring cultural performances and interviews with community leaders will go live the week of February 12. To view the video once it’s live and to learn more about Lunar New Year traditions in Missouri, visit https://labor.mo.gov/lunar-new-year.

###

You just read:

2024 Lunar New Year Celebration Hosted at Missouri State Capitol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more