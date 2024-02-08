Correction Notice of Palisade Bio’s Press Release Announcing the Appointment of Clinical Advisory Board Members

Carlsbad, CA, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for serious chronic gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced a correction to its press release originally issued on February 8, 2024, announcing the appointments of Bruce Sands, MD, MS and Florian Rieder, MD to its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB).



In the original press release, it was incorrectly stated that the PALI-2108 development program was on track to commence a Phase 1 clinical study next year. The Company reiterates its guidance that the PALI-2108 Phase 1 clinical study is on track to launch in 2024.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for serious chronic gastrointestinal diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.



Forward Looking Statements

