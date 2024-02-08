Short Range Air Defense Systems Market Anticipated to Hit $21.1 Billion by 2031—Insights by Allied Market Research

Short Range Air Defense Systems Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global short range air defense system market was estimated at $12.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $21.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Airbus,

General Dynamics Corporation,

Thales,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Systems plc,

Boeing Company,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.,

and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

The global short range air defense system market is analyzed across component, type, platform, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

𝐁𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the weapon system segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global short range air defense system market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The common and control system segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the missile defense system segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global short range air defense system market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, the vehicle mounted segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global short range air defense system market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global short range air defense system market revenue. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Lockdowns undertaken by many countries in response to the rapid spread of the COVID19 virus have impacted activities in defense, aviation, electronics, and other industries. Governments around the world emphasized the healthcare industry to tackle the spreading COVID-19 virus, which harmed the defense industry's performance. Owing to growing trade restrictions, revenue crisis and raw material scarcity were among the key concerns negatively impacting the short-range air defense system manufacturing companies.

