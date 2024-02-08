Press Releases

02/08/2024

Attorney General Tong Supports Federal Trade Commission’s Rule Outlawing Junk Fees

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today joined a coalition of 19 state attorneys general in supporting the Federal Trade Commission’s (“FTC”) proposed Trade Regulation Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees.

The comment letter was filed on Wednesday in response to an FTC notice of proposed rulemaking, which allowed for comments on the proposed rule’s provisions, including:

• Prohibiting ‘bait and switch’ advertising by requiring businesses, from the outset, to clearly and conspicuously disclose the total price, inclusive of any mandatory fees;

• Requiring businesses to more prominently display the total price when pricing information is advertised;

• Prohibiting businesses from misrepresenting the nature and purpose of any fee, and;

• Requiring businesses to clearly and conspicuously disclose the nature and purpose of certain fees (such as shipping charges and optional fees) before the consumer consents to pay.

“Consumers deserve honest and upfront prices. Hidden junk fees tacked on at the last minute conceal true costs and make it impossible for families to shop around for better deals. I fully support the FTC’s proposal and will continue to look for ways to promote fair, transparent pricing here in Connecticut,” said Attorney General Tong.

Following the Taylor Swift ticket sale fiasco, Attorney General Tong last year successfully proposed reforms to address unfair, anti-consumer ticketing practices in the live event industry. The legislation, now law, requires all-in pricing, where all fees and service charges are disclosed when selected for purchase so that a consumer can accurately compare the prices of different seats in a venue.

In their letter, the attorneys general support the FTC’s proposed rule and highlight their enforcement efforts in protecting consumers from deceptive fee practices.

The letter was signed by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin. Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein co-led the coalition.

A copy of the letter can be found here.

