Fish and Game to hold two open houses in the Magic Valley to seek public input on three fisheries processes

Idaho Fish and Game has three public comment periods opening on February 12,2024 that will address important issues impacting anglers in Idaho. They include setting the 2024 Spring/Summer Chinook Salmon fishing seasons and bag limits, the upcoming 2025-27 statewide fishing seasons and rules, and rewriting the 6-year, statewide Fish Management Plan.

Fishery biologists from the Magic Valley Region will be hosting two open houses to hear from area anglers about ideas they might have about these upcoming documents, and they will outline a few proposals that are up for consideration from Fish and Game.

The first open house will be held at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome, 324 S 417 E, on February 13, 2024, from 6 – 8 p.m.

The second open house will be held on February 20, 2024, in Hailey at the Community Campus, Minnie Moore Room from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

To learn more about the three processes and the timeline for public please see this news article.

For more information about the Magic Valley Region open houses please contact the regional office at (208) 324-4359.