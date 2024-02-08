Pipe work begins on U.S. 14/16/20 project east of Cody

A $9.2 million highway improvement and fence replacement project on U.S. Highway 14/16/20 is starting this week with pipe work about 13 miles east of Cody.

"Motorists should expect shoulder work and a reduced speed limit of 45 mph during working hours. Pipe sleeving work and other pipe work will continue as weather permits," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "There will be no other work on this section of highway or the fencing portion of the project until later this spring."

The U.S. 14/16/20 portion of the project begins just west of the highway's intersection with Oregon Basin Road at milepost 61.04, east of Cody, and extends 14.68 miles to milepost 75.72, 2.02 miles west of the Park County/Big Horn County line.

Work east of Cody consists of asphalt milling, asphalt pavement leveling, a two-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening, bridge rehabilitation at the Dry Creek bridge, and other work.

"Pavement milling and shoulder flattening is tentatively scheduled for the first week of May," Frost said. "Paving is tentatively scheduled to begin in May, with chip sealing scheduled in July. Most work, except for clean up and reclamation, should be completed by the end of July."

Frost said motorists should expect a one-lane roadway with traffic movements controlled by temporary traffic signals at the Dry Creek bridge when work is being done on the bridge.

"Motorists should expect maximum cumulative traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during all work on the project," Frost said. "A 12-foot width restriction will be in place across the Dry Creek bridge."

A portion of the project also takes place on Wyoming Highway 120, north of Cody from milepost 111.00, 11 miles north of Cody, and extends 7.54 miles north to the south end of Chapman Bench at milepost 118.54.

Work north of Cody includes fence removal and replacement and other work. This work is tentatively scheduled to begin in March along Wyoming 120.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.